That ‘Django Unchained’ Actress Was ‘Having Sex In Broad Daylight!’ Shrieks Suddenly Prudish TMZ

Over the weekend, actress Daniele Watts, who played Coco in Django Unchained (one of the house maids at Calvin Candie’s Candyland, I believe), was detained by the LA police, who showed up after Watts was making out with her boyfriend in a parked car and people in a nearby office called the police. Police reportedly showed up demanding to see identification. Watts’ boyfriend, Brian James Lucas, provided his, while Watts balked and police handcuffed her, leading to the shouty scene on the sidewalk which eventually made the news.
By now you should be well acquainted with the pattern by which these things play out. Police aggressively investigate ticky tack street crime. Subject gets indignant, leading to a “scene.” News hits of arrest, along with allegations of police overreach. We got through that part over the weekend. We’ve now reached the next stage, the counter-narrative in which news outlets leak details of the detainee’s moral crimes as tacit justification for police tactics. I wonder if TMZ thought about Michael Brown’s alleged cigar robbery when they ran with this “After Car Sex SHE PULLS RACE, FAME CARD (POLICE AUDIO)” headline.
So that’s the counter-narrative in a nutshell, Daniele Watts was allegedly HAVING CAR SEX (*gasp*) precipitating the police call, and then acted like a brat after they got there, excusing all the handcuffing and what not.
Daniele Watts had just left CBS studios in the San Fernando Valley around 2 PM Thursday. She says she was making out with her BF, but we’ve learned witnesses from the nearby Directors Guild office building told cops they were watching her and her BF have full-on sex in the passenger seat WITH THE DOOR OPEN!
Ah, so the news outlet that hangs out outside restaurants and nightclubs trying to goad celebrities into saying homophobic things is suddenly pearl clutching over sex? Perfect.
The eyewitnesses said the guy was sitting in the seat, she was straddling him and it was for everyone to see. One eyewitness told cops they cleaned themselves up afterward with a tissue.
TMZ obtained police audio of the incident. Watts instantly plays the race card when Sgt. Jim Parker asked for her ID. She quickly moves from the race card to the fame card — then storms off, refusing to show her ID.
Luckily they have a hysterical black woman, and a hysterical spoiled black woman at that, to blame this whole incident on, because it’s a nice distraction from the inherent sh*ttiness of how this policing strategy works. Police show up investigating some minor crime on shaky evidence, and ask for ID. They’re hoping someone has an outstanding warrant so they can arrest on the spot. Or for the suspect to flee or refuse to show ID, which they can then use as cause to arrest for resisting or obstruction. It’s just the sort of win-win strategy you need if you’re going to have the world’s highest incarceration rate. At some point, we should probably have a conversation about whether this is something we actually want, but hey, why bother with that when there are psuedo-celebrity’s jizz rags to smell! Kudos to TMZ for becoming the invisible, jizz-covered hand of the status quo.
I’m already looking forward to Underball’s take on all this.
Racist cops in Southern California assuming a black woman hanging out with a white steakheads is a hooker?
I’m so glad, after the ray rice thing people were talking about TMZ like it was a real news thing. Luckily TMZ couldn’t even talk to news without putting a camera up their skirt
I like to hear this after all the comments yesterday saying the cops were in the wrong and it was race related and people could not wait to see comments from the police apologists on here.
Whatever. The police are still dickbags and I suspect that a white women who was an actress would not have been treated that way.
@Fire Wok With Me, well, they arrested Alec Baldwin and Mel Gibson when they pulled crap. They didn’t arrest her boyfriend because he showed his ID and didn’t start screaming at the cop. So, with those data points, I’d say if White Actress acted like White Actors, she’d be arrested, and if she acted like White Boyfriend, she’d be let off.
If you listen to the tapes, this chick was royally messed up from the beginning. The boyfriend even offered to hand over her ID to the cop, and she threw a tantrum and stopped him. This is all on her. She never seemed to get it when the cop pointed it out, but this was all her choice.
Show your ID and none of this happens?
Bingo! Had she just showed him her ID it would have been a non-issue.
So she broke the law,was an ass to the police doing their job,and Vince still sides with her?
When did she break the law? She’s unsympathetic, so it’s easy to say “Oh well she should’ve done this or that!” Which may be true, but it’s beside the point that police shouldn’t be hassling people over this bullshit. It’s not about the individual cop (who was pretty nice in this case) or the individual arrestee, it’s about the shitty way we’re currently conducting law enforcement.
@Vince Mancini, based on this recording? Obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace, and I’ll bet anything they actually bust her for public lewdness now.
Police gets HUNDREDS of calls that they respond to and do nothing. Loud noises at my neighbor’s house. Loud music. Reckless driving. Someone in the back alley. Someone knocked over a garbage can. Etc and etc. They respond, check it out, and leave. Maybe one time in 20, they actually do something, and half the time it’s just a citation. (Seriously, read the police blotter at the station sometime.) They were required to respond to a report of someone having sex in public. They would have gone, seen nothing (because it was over), checked it off their list, and moved on.
This is 100% on her for turning a nothing situation into an arrest. And she totally deserved to be arrested.
“Legal experts say the officer did have the right to request identification if he suspected illegal behavior”
[tinyurl.com]
^ the fuck Vince? it’s against the law to have sex in public. Stick to movie reviews and not social commentary
Also, I’d like to say — it’s not nothing if she really was having sex in open, in public. I’m not even going to drag The Children into this. That’s something I shouldn’t have to see, just walking down a sidewalk. It is, truly, none of my business, and some things belong in private. If she was doing that, then, yes, the police should investigate and tell her to stop.
You don’t need to ask for ID to investigate lewd behavior. They transparently did that to check for prior warrants, you can even hear them say it in the audio.
Yeah, man, that’s society’s biggest problem, random, consenting adults having sex in a car. Every day I walk around, trying to live my life, but then there they are, people having sex in a car infringing on my right to the pursuit of happiness.
@Vince Mancini is having sex in your car not illegal?
@Vince Mancini, honest question — have you even seen Law & Order? That is standard practice for every single encounter with the cops, ever. Of course they ask for ID. Traffic stops? ID. Open container? ID. Sitting on the sidewalk as part of a protest? ID. They have the right to ask for your name in pretty much any situation.
Tim McVeigh was caught because he had a busted taillight. Ditto with Ted Bundy. Police always check out someone they stop, because they don’t want to let a criminal slip away. Geeze.
You can debate whether that should be the law, but you cannot argue that it isn’t the law. Because, you know, it is.
So you’re innocent until TMZ reports it?
Also, I’d like to say it’s understandable that if they suspected illegal activity they can ask for ID. Most of the stories before this kinda sounded like it was just a random stop.
You’re arguing what standard practice is, I’m arguing why it’s bullshit. If you haven’t done anything wrong (as she claims), then no, you shouldn’t need to show ID.
Yeah, man, that’s society’s biggest problem, random, consenting adults having sex in a car. Every day I walk around, trying to live my life, but then there they are, people having sex in a car infringing on my right to the pursuit of happiness.
Actually, it was a problem for the specific person who saw this specific couple having sex at a specific time and place. And lewd acts are against the law.
On the upside, you murdered that strawman like a pro.
“If you haven’t done anything wrong (as she claims), then no, you shouldn’t need to show ID.” There is so much wrong with that statement.
“If you haven’t done anything wrong (as she claims), then no, you shouldn’t need to show ID”
So denial = innocence? She claims to have done nothing wrong, her boyfriend claims they were just kissing, witnesses state otherwise. Asking for ID in those circumstances seems perfectly fair.
@Vince Mancini wow, all of your comments just scream “police are always wrong so screw them”.
“If you haven’t done anything wrong (as she claims)”
Oh, we are just going to take her word for it.
Her word over an unnamed source as claimed by TMZ?
Um…the boyfriend showed his, and nothing happened to him.
I bet in Vince’s world, if criminals were constantly getting away and committing crimes, but police weren’t allowed to check IDs, he’ll complain about how cops are not doing their jobs lol.
Vince, a witness called the police department.,not TMZ.
Wait, Vince, do you honestly think that people should be allowed to give rim jobs on the hood of their cars in pre-school parking lots? Because that’s what I took away from your suggestion that police have better things to do.
Vince lost this argument when he gave The Winter Soldier a bad review.
To all: Obstruction is a shit charge that shit cops throw out to nab stupid people that watch too much Law & Order and think its real. The magic of the fifth amendment states you can’t be required to testify against yourself. Since you have no idea if the cops are investigating anything or anyone when you talk to them (after all, they can lie to you), you can legally argue that you refuse to provide any info on the grounds that the police might be investigating you. Police are not obligated to ask for IDs no matter what TV tells you, and you are not obligated to give it.
My father’s car broke down on a Georgia interstate at 2 am with me and my sister in it. When we called up the highway patrol for some roadside assistance, the officer at the scene didn’t ask for our IDs. Maybe if we were darker, he’d suspect the car (or even the child) was stolen. (Just kidding, he was probably just a good guy who didn’t automatically suspect everyone of being Ted fucking Bundy).
irishda, your example doesn’t fit. Your car had broken down and you called for assistance; nothing about that is suspicious nor illegal. Bundy was driving a vehicle that was not road-legal, something that is often an indicator of other crimes (driving without tax, insurance, a licence, etc) and they will always dig deeper as a result. Failure to properly maintain your vehicle tends to go hand in hand with other shabby antics.
@irishda @thayden Thayden is right, your example is faulty. If I was driving down the highway at 2am and called the cops stating that I saw two people and child arguing at the side of the road then the police would absolutely investigate and probably ask for ID. And would you not oblige them and provide the ID or would you bitch, scream and act like a doucher to the cops?
@Canadian Scott @thayden @Baltimore Dan
The suspicion in her case though is as applicable as mine. No one was arguing. No one was having sex in front of the officers. Allegedly, someone said two people were having sex in a car, then the police came upon two people who “fit the description” and suspected them. I see no evidence of criminal activity taking place if she’s standing there on a cell phone.
This is the biggest disconnect I see from this issue though. The idea that we should just do what the cops say all the time. I’m not going to argue about people making things easier or harder for themselves because that’s beside the point. It’s about police being allowed to just detain people on a whim. Cops can make their own choices too; they were not obligated to arrest her. That’s the point of a lot of people’s anger about it. Someone was arrested because someone told the cops people may or may not have had sex in a car.
@vince, you’re a dumbass, the police weren’t harassing her, they were called there because of suspicious behavior witnessed by several people…she made it worse by not cooperating and then playing the race card and the “do you know who i am” card
Yeah I have to agree…The tapes plainly show this girl was being an insufferable brat. The police DO have every right to ask for an id, & most law abiding citizens should have no problem w/ that. It’s not like she had some pressing business to attend to, she’s boning her bf in a parking lot. The cop straight up said he’d already be gone & none of that would’ve happened if she had just given him her id in the first place. Does she throw a tantrum & cry when she gets id’d at a club? If we are going to be this closed off to the possibility of decent police officers (from my experiences there are plenty out there, far outweighing the bad ones) then let’s just do away w/ policing altogether & see how that turns out. These guys know that when people get defensive or closed off, 90% of the time that’s the behavior of someone who is guilty of something…the other 10% of the time you have “freedom fighters” like this one. If you’re not guilty & you’re just a self righteous brat, I have no sympathy for your “woes”, you’ve brought it upon yourself. There are ACTUAL instances of policing gone wrong happening now, outlets should focus on those instead of trying to demonize officers that are just trying to do their job.
another point you’re missing out on is that one reason they ask for id is to check for warrants because god forbid they let a wanted felon loose without checking him/her out, then they would get another bad rap for “not doing their jobs”
@irishda,
Anyone else, the whole “I know my rights” crowd need to really educate themselves. The police only need reasonable suspicion to detain and investigate these people. Probable cause is for arrest. and when you are detained, you have the right not to implicate yourself in illegal activity, but, in most states, you don’t have the right not to provide identification.
What you mentioned:
“the police came upon two people who “fit the description” and suspected them. I see no evidence of criminal activity taking place if she’s standing there on a cell phone.”
This isn’t a court and she wasn’t placed under arrest.
Vince is a sterotypical Gawker limo liberal. Of course, he sides with her. Even when presented with the facts.
So if that woman would have just done what she was told, they wouldn’t have had to rough her up amirite guys?
No matter what some witnesses told TMZ(!) she was still within her rights not giving her ID. Cops were just doing their jobs? Fine, arrest her then you can demand ID. Why is it the folks that don’t trust the gov’t to do anything right, always side with the cops? They do know that they are part of the gov’t right?
No, just no. The police responded to a call about lewd behavior. The two people identified in the complaint are standing right where the person calling the police said they would be. They were questioned in relation to the complaint that was called in. She refuses to identify herself and storms off. Police are acting entirely within the law to ask for the ID of someone in a criminal investigation (even a minor civil one). They detained her long enough to verify her ID, then sent her on her way. If anything else happens to her legally, it’s because she elevated this to such a huge issue that the police will fee obligated to press charges rather than be accused of false arrest. The tiny scrape she got while being handcuffed is unfortunate, but not exactly Rodney King, and could have been avoided really easily.
We always complain that we want the police to be friendlier, to be nicer, to act the way we imagine a friendly neighborhood cop would act. But we give them zero incentive to act that way. Maybe the first step in fixing the real problems with the police force and their approach to enforcing the law, would be to actually identify the problems and attempt to differentiate between by the book police work and abuse.
Stop with the liberal pandering. The police were wrong when we thought she was kissing her boyfriend. Oh but get this, when they were doing a lued act in public, the police is still wrong? Wow.
That’s be cause to a lot of people the police is always wrong.
Vince and this police officer have at least one thing in common – both are trying to provide a service for all while a small percentage of that collective will always think they are wrong and treat them like shit
To be fair, cops are often wrong and in this case Vince is wrong as fuck.
Watts: “Help! Help! I’m being repressed!”
Officer: “Bloody peasant!”
I’d be willing, in the current climate in the US, to forgive her blatant over-reaction to the situation. I just can’t understand why she instantly told the World it was because racist officers accused her of being a prostitute. She’s an asshole, she got arrested for acting like an asshole. Reporting on this as an actual thing marginalises the many, many real problems there are with the US Police Force
I dunno, arresting people for being assholes seems like an extension of those real problems with the police force; problems which sound like they start with “lets arrest (or shoot) people who make our job harder.”
All uproxx seems to do is bitch about tmz but every post(good or bad) has a clip from them.
Let me preface this by saying I don’t like the militaristic police presence clearly visible in America today. At the same time, I also know most are just people trying to do a job they’re paid to do. I listened to the audio and it’s pretty damn clear how indignant she is being, when all she had to so is have a conversation with the officer (who was being hella patient) and prove who she is. What is with people freaking out about ID? You post the most intimate things on Facebook and twitter and yet balk when an officer (investigating, as police are wont to do) asks to simply prove who you are? I know we have rights, as human beings and Americans, and you should exercise them when needed, yet all these same people would want this cop hanged by his entrails if he let someone that affected their lives negatively walk because he didn’t ask who the fuck they were. How are they supposed to do anything if they don’t know who they are dealing with? Please people, lets be realistic. We should defiantly shit on the cops who shoot first and make up their own narrative, but if their being even somewhat respectable, can’t we do the same? It’s a two way street people. And before you call me an apologist, I’m not defending cops, at least not most of them. But if you get one who seems to be a decent person, talk to them on their level, it’ll do wonders. Don’t curse incessantly, maybe even throw in a sir, you’d be surprised at how far it’ll take you.
End rant/
Ps,
as for the handcuffing, they have a right to detain you if there’s probable cause for it (like being suspected of prostitution and having been seen having sex in a car) and you can’t prove who you are. Is it shitty? Yes. Are you actively doing anything to change the law? No? Then please spare the world your white knighting
I only fucked up one their/they’re, so don’t crucify me for that shit, I typed it all on a phone lol
You’re doing the Lord’s work here…
We have laws in Canada that if a Peace Officer (not just a Police Officer) requests to see ID we are obliged to provide it to them or face a ticket or obstruction charges. The stipulation is that it needs to occur on reasonable grounds, police responding to a public lewdness call in an area that is probably know to have a prostitute or two running around and I would say this is reasonable grounds. I mean the boyfriend gladly gave up his ID so why can’t she? Because she was in Django Unchained? Is it because she is black and you know black people are screwed over by police all the time?
I think she needs to watch this: [www.youtube.com]
C’mon, people, save the public daylight car sex for high school parking lots.
I’m gonna be honest here. I have no idea what Vincenzo is arguing. Should she not be arrested for having sex in a car with the door open for the public to see? Should the police walk up and say “Hey were you having sex? No? OK then, have a nice day?” Or should TMZ burn to the F’n ground and everyone employed there die under a heap of smoldering dildos?
I’m gonna go ahead and lock my vote in for C.
So much this, fuck in private, or in an enclosed space if you’re gonna be in public, but just open door. I’m not pro police by any measure but I don’t really see what they did wrong here
TMZ’s word shouldn’t be taken at face value because they’re leaches.
I think I get your point Vinky, but at the same time, if I saw people fucking in a car outside my house I would expect the police to do something. I mean, I’d rather run out there and take a hose to them, but that would be assault. Bottom line, she broke the law, police showed up to investigate, had every reason to figure out who she was, she gave them shit, they detained her until they got their shit straight. If you don’t want shit from the police, don’t break the fucking law! Back in my days as a scofflaw I had no love for the police, because I was a criminal. Now as a straight man, I have no issues. You wanna see my ID, ok, no prob, I’ve nothing to hide. Police deal with the dregs of society all their career and if me just cooperating with them so they can go get a bad guy and make my life safer makes me a drone then what the fuck ever, I’m a drone.
And since when does an adult in the state of California not have to carry valid ID?
Technically, you don’t, unless you are driving. Of course, it’s a bad idea, and gets awkward if the police investigate something you’re doing with probable cause. They can detain you if you can’t provide ID under the circumstances, at least until they figure out who you are.
Mostly, it just means you can’t buy alcohol or drive.. so, the police should be the least of your concern (literally)
Actually, even if she didn’t have ID, I bet the cop would have let her go if she had just given her name. She wouldn’t even do that. She tried to get the cop to talk to her dad on the phone and then spent 10 minutes complaining that she was going to sic her publicist on that cop. Sigh.
I’m going to start calling the police saying people are having sex in public. Doesn’t matter if they actually did or not, I’m just curious how many people would sing the same tune if they were arrested/hassled by the cops.
Except they weren’t arrested, And I imagine you wouldn’t hear a lot of singing at all, because the interaction would go something like:
Cop: We had a call that there were people having sex in public. Could I see some ID?
Innocent victim: Uh, sure. Sex in public huh? Wasn’t me.
Cop: Ok, thanks see that there is no sex in public going on.
Innocent victim: Sure. I’ll do my best. Thanks officer.
I’ve heard a lot of legitimate complaints about racial profiling in my life, but I’ve never heard that black people were targeted disproportionately for lewd acts.
It would be entertaining to see you get arrested or blocked from using emergency services for misuse of 911, though.
@Derp Gently Let me paint you a different scenario. See if you can spot the difference.
Cop: We had a call that there were people having sex in public.
Victim: Sex in public huh? Wasn’t me.
Cop: Ok, thanks see that there is no sex in public going on.
Victim: Sure, I’ll do my best. Thanks officer.
The cop was insinuating she was a hooker.
@Underball, I think mainly the cop was insinuating that she was an idiot.
@irishda, you would be the one hassling people. That’s pretty fucked up.
Oh.
Jesus Christ get that cop a goddamn job at the state department. the police I’ve had to deal with would not have been a tenth as diplomatic when presented with such a hissy fit. What a nutcase. “I have a publicist!”
Classic line from a cop: “Uh, I do have more power than you.” It’s called a badge lady.
Want to impress a cop, and possibly have them not write you a ticket. Next time you get pulled over and they ask for an I.D. tell them you do not have it and then tell them that you know your drivers license number.
You of course have to know your license number, but I have gotten out of tickets at least three times that way.
I even had a cop tell me once. You are the first person that I have talked to that knows their driver license number. I didn’t have my license that time…..I guess it makes them happy that some people will try to make their job easier.
So she’s not a prostitute, she was just doing everything a prostitute does. I totally get her complaint.
The boyfriend of course wrote her a check because he doesn’t carry cash.
Once again the Uproxx writers show they do not know how society works.
“This Martin Luther King fellow clearly shows he doesn’t know how society works. After all, if something is a particular way, it must remain that way forever!” -Pastor Swope time travels to 1963
“Why don’t you want to show your ID unrequested to every self-proclaimed authority figure you see? How else will they know it’s me and that I’m a good boy?”
Today I learned cops should arrest you if you’re being a prick.
Actually, if teh cops have an eyewitness account of you breaking the law, and you are found in the vicinity of the crime and refuse to produce ID and THEN start being a prick, that is actually illegal. Actually just plain disturbing the peace is a crime, which generally falls under being a prick. But I do love listening to all the brave internet warriors who soldier on in their battles with imaginary cops committing imaginary atrocities instead of just doing their underpaid jobs dealing with shitheads like you mouthing off.
@Underball “imaginary cops committing imaginary atrocities” You are Denialism personified. Achievement Unlocked! You’ve been automatically made Rand Paul’s campaign manager.
@irishda She should be glad she’s not dead. We should all be thankful that an authority figure has not deemed it expedient for us to cease to be. god knows it’s well within their right. It’s “the law”, you see.
I love how anyone who doesn’t agree with your batshit insane paranoid worldview is automatically some kind of fascist sycophant. Nuance be damned!! Laws are for pussys!!! Viva anarchy!!!
What disturbs me more about this story is not that some nobody extra/bit part actress got harassed by cops, because really – she wasn’t harassed for nothing – she was breaking the law. What is kind of sad is that she was being racially profiled as potentially being a hooker, instead of just a horny slut ready for some public lewdness. If it was a white hollywood starlet, likely nothing would have happened at all. But then, that all depends on whether she pulled a Reese Witherspoon.
DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM???
Nobody knows who you are, lady.
I’m a white male and have been stopped by the police on a few occasions. Each time I show my ID and have a bit of conversation. He leaves and I leave. No cuffs, no screaming and no getting tazed. I’m not committing any crime so WTF do I care. I’d rather they respond to calls and attempt to solve crimes than to be afraid of bad publicity and do nothing.
This article should be about another self-important actress who thinks she should never be questioned. F*** her.
I’m a white male and the last time I interacted with a cop he lied about me not wearing a seatbelt because he couldn’t legally stop me for the reason he did (front license plate missing but it was on the front dash because it’d just been ripped off by an automatic car wash).
But that’s the exception, right? It’s certainly not indicative of a systemic flippant disregard for for justice at the basest of levels. Certainly when the stakes are higher, and the truth more inconvenient, our valiant heroes act to make sure, no matter what the effort, that justice is served appropriately.
Cops are often dicks. We, as a society, absolutely encourage them to be. We vote in people who ride the law and order ticket and mandatory sentencing. Because of action brought against cops, they are taught that they will get reprimanded or fired for being lenient or making legitimate mistakes. For example, in Virginia, If you get pulled over and it takes the cop more than 10 minutes to get you back on the road, they need to make up something to charge you with or they have broken the law. If they don’t check your ID and it turns out you were a criminal, they will be held responsible for everything that happens after that. If they get a call for something minor (say, alleged sex in public), and don’t follow up on it, they are wrong. If they do their job, they are likely to get shit on for oppressing folks.
We despise them when they are wrong, we despise them when they are right. The only real incentive left to being a cop is people who want to hold power over other people, because all the good intentions in the world are buried in litigious bullshit and red tape. We desperately need to fix our fucked up police force, but part of that process involves clarifying what we expect from the police.
And before you say, we expect the police to just act better, that’s just words. If we want better results then we should push for a system that actually incentivises better results.
Does anyone else read Underball’s posts in Creed Voice?
Seems to be a lot of people here who believe that an interracial couple were actually having sex in broad daylight, inside an open car, in front of witnesses, in Los Angeles.
Show your ID. Who gives a shit.
1. Vince is in the wrong? Based on number of comments, he’s the winner.
2. So-called “actress” is an asshole. And wholly unattractive to boot. Is the BF legally blind?
3. There is video proof that there are decent cops acting decently.
4. There is no video proof of sex in public. Where’s the smartphone camera evidence? No video = didn’t happen.
California laws do not require that you show your ID during investigative detention. After you are arrested, you have to show ID. That being stated, she really didn’t have to be a cunt. This cop sounded like a fairly reasonable guy and had she just complied with his requests, without admitting any wrongdoing, he probably would have let her go and had a laugh about it at the station later.
You make a good point, she has to identify herself, but not show ID (not driving, in a secure location, airport, etc). Admittedly, you will probably buy yourself some goodwill by just cooperating, but you could reasonably state your name and not provide proof. But like the Northern California ACLU points out, you should probably give your ID info if you are stopped with cause, because otherwise you might be arrested (even if it’s legally dubious). Who really has time in their day to get arrested just to piss of some cop.
For what it’s worth, police, while preforming investigatory stops/Terry Stops have to have what is known in the legal community as “reasonable suspicion” in order to legally stop a person. Reasonable suspicion has to be articulated to the scrutiny that a crime is/was/will be committed. The call in this sitiuation gives the officers this.
Confirmation of ID is part of the stop in this scenario as it give the officers piece of mind as to who they are dealing with, given that it is probable the officers have never met this person before, knowing whether or not the person has a warrant or active investigative alert can prepare said officers to take necessary measures in order to ensure their safety and the safety of anyone else nearby.
Now the reason I bring this up is the conversation has shifted from this particular incident to anytime a person has anecdotally been stopped by the police. Believe me when I tell you, there are probably millions of these stops done a day and only a small percentage land in arrests, tickets etc.
The point of my rambling is the police were dispatched to a call for service. whether or not anyone here agrees or would car if strangers are banging in a car on the public way is moot. Someone on that street cared and called. Police were sent there to preform an investigation, and if necessary arrest anyone. She said she didn’t do anything. So has every asshole who ever committed a crime.
You and I might call these petty crimes. Who gives a shit really right? Well ask the fucking person who called. Ted Bundy and Tim McVeigh were brought up in a couple of comments. I agree this woman clearly isn’t either of those. But the only reason I know that is because I am reading about it days after I found out a lot about her history. How the fuck would we know that if we didn’t know her identity? We here all know who she is. The police, who again were responding to a call from someone in that area, had no idea who she was.
And in reality if anyone has a better way to preform a duty like taking people’s freedoms away while pleasing everyone, please share it, you would end a lot of unnecessary posts like my one, and this article.
“care”* fuck
Too bad her story was complete BS and just another case of race baiting. You know you are screwed when even the civil rights groups are calling you crazy.
This is another good reason for cops to record their activities. So they can prevent entitled, no-talent, narcissistic clowns from lying about their stupidity.