That movie where Nicole Kidman pees on Zac Efron has a trailer

Some movies are great because they’re insightful and life-affirming, others are great because they’re like slow-motion disaster footage from which you can’t turn away. The Paperboy, the new film from Precious director Lee Daniels, looks to be a beautiful disaster of Jonah Hexian proportions. I could explain further, but all you really need to know is this:
Nicole Kidman looms over a supine Zac Efron, cries out, “If anyone’s gonna pee on him, it’s gonna be me,” and then squirts an impressive stream of urine onto the High School Musical star’s face and bare chest.
And yes, it apparently includes a closeup of the stream.
No pee stream in the trailer because this country has gone soft, but there’s still a lot to love here:
- Nicole Kidman’s ridiculous accent
- Sweaty Matthew McConaughey
- A black girls singing group who appear to be singing a song about the plot of the movie
- Underpants dancing in the rain
- Macy Gray
- Uh… holy crap, was that a rape in the trailer?
Long story short, it opens October 5th, and I am SO THERE. Who wouldn’t want to see the film Pete Hammond called “A blast of hot piss to the face!” Peter Travers of Rolling Stone adds, “It sneaks up and floors you and then pisses all over your chest and face!” Meanwhile, Gene Shalit writes, “I stream, you stream, we all stream to theaters for the beginning of a new golden age! No Kidman, so good it gave me the tinkles!”
It was the audience that had the distinct feel of a stream of urine to the chest and face while watching Precious. This Lee Daniels may have a knack.
Is this also based on fanfic? Something tells me this is not the first piece of writing with Zac Effron getting urinated on.
And after thunder golden showers came falling like a rain of flowers.
I wouldn’t pee on Zac Effron if his stupid haircut was on fire.
Even the trailer is taking the piss out of this film.
Liked, Favorited, Subscribed.
Efron’s character looks in the mirror and sees a fat, raped, low functioning black girl with AIDS or GTFO.
Lee Daniels + Bad Accents = Jamaican Gabourey Sidibe or, seriously, GTFO.
/da duppy gwan piss
Can we extrapolate this to predict we can look forward to Katie Holmes taking a dump on Zack and Cody in about 10 years?
When Cusack rapes you, at least he has the decency to hold up a portable stereo playing Peter Gabriel.
Worst video game to movie adaptation ever.
As long as Efron has to finish the movie by riding across a busy road and through an obstacle course junkyard with moving ramps, I’m in
I don’t know. I remember being pretty pissed when I played that game.
This was ghost-directed by Werner Herzog in his free time after “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call-New Orleans” wrapped, das ist eine Tatsache!
And ghost-written by EL James’s inbred cousin’s cooter whilst hammered out of her gourd on homemade rotgut.
With all the Botox, Kidman has had to replace “emotion” with “excretion”.
I think shes looking pretty hot. She can pee on me anytime.