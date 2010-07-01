Harry Hanrahan, the British guy who previously brought us the “Get out of there!” montage clipskrieg, has created a brand new supercut dedicated to the 100 greatest movie insults. I feel like a good 50 of the top 100 could all come from R. Lee Ermey in Full Metal Jacket, but I did enjoy the In Bruges clip and that fascist Malibu Sheriff from Big Lebowski. Ooh! Ooh! Gary Busey in Point Break! I forgot about that one!

Listen, you snot-nosed little sh*t, I was taking shrapnel in Khe Sanh while you were crapping in your hand and rubbing it on your face!

I’d bet anything Busey ad-libbed that line. And that was before he tried to headbutt that curb and tenderized his brain parts. Still, I’m not sure it’s as good as “I’m going to rip your endocrine system out of your body.” For Busey, I think another good one would be, “I’m going to stab you in the eye with the hi-liters I keep in my briefcase. Butthorn.”

Meanwhile, those nerds at Pajiba compiled a helpful list of which movies Hanrahan used to make the video:

0’00 – Roxanne, Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Gleaming the Cube, The Princess Bride, A Fish Called Wanda, Star Wars, The Wizard of Oz, Casino, Three Amigos, A Clockwork Orange 1’05 – Dolemite, Glengarry Glen Ross, Bad Santa, The Witches of Eastwick, The Big Lebowski, In Bruges, Full Metal Jacket, There Will Be Blood 2’05 – Toy Story, Casablanca, Encino Man, The Women, Predator, Army of Darkness, They Live, Uncle Buck, Big Trouble in Little China, New Jack City, Billy Madison 3’00 – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Departed, Carlito’s Way, In the Loop, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stand By Me, Grosse Pointe Blank, Duck Soup, Caddyshack, Planes Trains & Automobiles 4’00 – South Park, Napoleon Dynamite, Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club, As Good as It Gets, The 6th Day, Step Brothers, O Brother Where Art Thou?, Full Metal Jacket, City Slickers, Road House, True Grit, Shot Circuit 5’00 – Raging Bull, The Usual Suspects, Snatch, Caddyshack, The Last Boy Scout, Ghostbusters, The Sandlot, As Good as It Gets 6’00 – 48 Hrs, In Bruges, Silver Streak, Glengarry Glen Ross, A Fish Called Wanda, Goodfellas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Mist, Trading Places 7’00 – The Warriors, Point Break, Gangs of New York, Reservoir Dogs, The Breakfast Club, The Cowboys, Full Metal Jacket, Dodgeball, Donnie Darko, Scarface, The Good the Bad and the Ugly 8’00 – Anchorman, Tropic Thunder, Sexy Beast, In the Loop, Get Shorty, Blazing Saddles, The Way of the Gun, Blade: Trinity, Clerks, The Boondock Saints, The Exorcist, What About Bob?, Weird Science 9’00 – Con Air, True Romance, In the Loop, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Lake Placid, The Front, Gone with the Wind

