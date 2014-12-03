The Actors Who Were Almost Axel Foley Before Eddie Murphy Turned The Detroit Cop Into An 80s Icon

Beverly Hills Cop is a film that almost wasn’t made. The concept of a Detroit cop taking his attitude and tactics with him to California went through several scripts, different ideas for directors (Scorsese, Cronenberg), and a handful of 80s stars that almost became the iconic Axel Foley.

Thank the cinematic gods, though, that Murphy was finally the choice to play the brash, cocky, and witty Foley, because the film helped make him a star while making Paramount a truck load of money. Beverly Hills Cop was a monster hit in the 80s — much of that success due to Murphy — but probably would not have been if one these actors who almost ended up in the lead role actually had…

Mickey Rourke

The idea for the film came about in 1975 — after Paramount president Michael Eisner (later the CEO of Disney) had an altercation with a Beverly Hills police officer — but, it would take 8 years for a script to finally get approved. By 1983, Rourke was becoming a Hollywood “it” boy, after starring in films like Diner and Rumble Fish. Don Simpson, one of the producers of the film, came across a picture of Rourke in a magazine, and thought the budding actor would be the perfect man to fill the shoes of Axel Foley. He was cast, but due to delays, Rourke eventually dropped out and made The Pope of Greenwich Village instead.

Richard Pryor

In the early stages of the script rewrites for Beverly Hills Cop — formerly titled Beverly Drive — Richard Pryor was one of the names that was being tossed around as a lead. Pryor, himself, put the kibosh on that notion when, on June 9th, 1980, he doused his body in rum and lit himself on fire in a cocaine-fueled rage. Pryor suffered burns over 50% of his body, and doctors did not expect him to survive. He would, but by 1984, Eddie Murphy had overtaken Pryor’s status as the top African American actor in Hollywood as Pryor’s health continued to decline.