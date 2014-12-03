The Actors Who Were Almost Axel Foley Before Eddie Murphy Turned The Detroit Cop Into An 80s Icon

Thank the cinematic gods, though, that Murphy was finally the choice to play the brash, cocky, and witty Foley, because the film helped make him a star while making Paramount a truck load of money. Beverly Hills Cop was a monster hit in the 80s — much of that success due to Murphy — but probably would not have been if one these actors who almost ended up in the lead role actually had…
Mickey Rourke
The idea for the film came about in 1975 — after Paramount president Michael Eisner (later the CEO of Disney) had an altercation with a Beverly Hills police officer — but, it would take 8 years for a script to finally get approved. By 1983, Rourke was becoming a Hollywood “it” boy, after starring in films like Diner and Rumble Fish. Don Simpson, one of the producers of the film, came across a picture of Rourke in a magazine, and thought the budding actor would be the perfect man to fill the shoes of Axel Foley. He was cast, but due to delays, Rourke eventually dropped out and made The Pope of Greenwich Village instead.
Richard Pryor
In the early stages of the script rewrites for Beverly Hills Cop — formerly titled Beverly Drive — Richard Pryor was one of the names that was being tossed around as a lead. Pryor, himself, put the kibosh on that notion when, on June 9th, 1980, he doused his body in rum and lit himself on fire in a cocaine-fueled rage. Pryor suffered burns over 50% of his body, and doctors did not expect him to survive. He would, but by 1984, Eddie Murphy had overtaken Pryor’s status as the top African American actor in Hollywood as Pryor’s health continued to decline.
“…the finale was me in a stolen Lamborghini playing chicken with an oncoming freight train being driven by the ultra-slimy bad guy.”
FUCK YEA. I’m all about it. Sylvester Stallone has always been a damn fine writer. That brief synopsis and Don Simpson’s glowing review, fuck, can that still get made somehow? Sly should have got Walter Hill to do THAT instead of Bullet in the Head or whatever that was called. Axe Fight.
Right? That’s some Tango and Cash shit right there boy! Where’s the sequel to that?!
I’m glad Stallone didn’t ruin BHC though.
@BurnsyFan66
YES. I’m a huuuuuge Tango and Cash fan. 80s action movies at their MOST 80s. Everything is just drenched in cocaine. Harold Faltermeyer’s score gives you post-nasal drip. My main man Brion James (RIP) with the most ridiculous cockneye English accent of all time. And Michael J Pollard (RIP) as the Q-type scientist? I still want that fucking armored minivan. Shouts to Robert Z’dar too. I bet before Tango and Cash people just thought he was a big guy with a weird chin.
I’m going to watch Tango and Cash right now.
That was the line that made me want to comment.
“Believe it or not”? No, I believe Sly’s dumb enough to think a massive freight train vs. a lightweight Italian sports car constitutes a game of chicken.
@Otto Man
See, that’s what immediately got my mind racing. What was the trick? Did Sly leap from the Lamborghini right before impact, and there was a bomb on the Lamborghini or something? HOW THE HELL COULD THAT HAVE WORKED OUT. That’s good writing though. I’m on the edge of my seat dying to know what happens next. And that’s just from somebody explaining the ending in an interview. If I was actually watching that movie in a theater I’d be screaming and cartwheeling down the aisles.
Right before impact Stallone would have pulled a sharp left, staying on the track, and had the train plow into the passenger side ripping the car in two… but leaving plausibility that an 80s action star could survive.
The slimy villain (James Remar?) laughs in celebration only to be interrupted by Stallone climbing to the engine’s windshield saying, “This is where you get off, asshole!”.
Punching through the glass, Stallone rips the villain out, about to drop him beneath the train until the bad guy opens his trench coat revealing 20 lbs of plastic explosive strapped to his chest. “This is how we do it in Beverly Hills, Foley… hahaha!”
Right then, a previously thought dead henchman (Brion James) appears beside the train in a helicopter. He’s manning the heavy machine gun from the side door and has Stallone in his sights!
Stallone looks at James Remar and says, “Trains are so slow nowadays, it’s way better to FLY!!”. Stallone tosses the bad guy into the helicopters propellers like a human gernade causing a huge explosion! Like the biggest explosion that ever explosioned ever!
Cue the Stan Bush music.
@BurnsyFan66
/hands over burlap sack of money
The icing on the cake though? Gernade.
I don’t know a GREAT 80s/90s flick that doesn’t have a gernade in it somewhere.
Here’s the tagine for a movie I wrote back in middle school back when i was snorting pixie sticks called: “Gernade”…
‘They killed his friends. They kidnapped his family. They kicked his dog.
His name is Detective Gernade… and he’s about to go off!!’
(…I’m spelling that wrong aren’t I?)
[gifs.gifmania.hk]
[www.i-mockery.com]
Thank you for this. Best. Scene. Ever.
[25.media.tumblr.com]
NopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNopeNope
That first GIF left out the crucial part where he cracks the beer while he’s taking cover from gunfire. And by he I mean MARION COBRETTI.
Between Cobra, Rambo 2, and Tombstone, I never realized how big a debt I owe George P. Cosmatos.
Just remember, his name is Marion.
BTW has anyone here ever read reviews for Cobra? They’re really fucking funny as everyone at the time just hated it, and now it has a kind of cult following.
The problem with the movie, for me, is that it slows down so much after the first scene. That first scene was just fast paced and such, and the rest of the movie is shit like Marion eating cold pizza until near the ending.
BTW, my friend Caliber has some pretty decent write ups of the older, retarded action movies. Check it out, as they’re generally pretty funny.
[scrublife.wordpress.com]
I saw Cobra in the theater.
Loved it. Chewed on a match after.
being 10 is stupid.
I heard Judge Rienhold talking about this on a local radio show the other day. His version of the tale was a little different. According to him they had already pegged him for his role somewhere before they focused on Stallone and he had to go and submit himself for Stallone’s approval which he apparently got. It was sometime after that when Stallone turned in his rewrite of BHC. When the exec’s saw how much money it was going to cost they sort or flim-flammed Sly into dropping out of the role to do Cobra instead.
*at least this is the best I can summarize it to the best of my memory.