The Adult Film Minute: Chase Hates Porn Stars. But So Does PayPal, Amazon…

Once per month, Dr. Chauntelle Tibbals will be telling us a little bit about what’s going on in adult entertainment and why it should matter to you.
Oh May, you’re supposed to be all springy and fun! Except that this month in discrimination: CHASE bank, PayPal, and now Amazon…
Vince has already done an excellent job of discussing CHASE bank and the blatant discrimination targeting members of the adult industry under the auspices of mitigating risk (here), but the question remains – why should we care? Why should we care if porn stars can’t make deposits or pay their assistants? Can’t they just go to one of those check cashing places, and call it a day? (Assuming check-cashing places weren’t also getting shut down…)
Here’s the thing… At least in California and New Hampshire, porn production is perfectly legal. Thus, CHASE is discriminating against a group that is technically doing nothing wrong, from those who are doing the actual sexing to those who are working in behind-the-scenes occupations. Because this extends much further than just porn stars: it’s producers, people who work on sets, and people whose businesses involve sex that is strictly virtual. I get that legality is extremely arbitrary, but it’s troubling to think about discrimination in this context. So, not to be all gloom and doom about it, but we should all care about this issue.
And it’s not just banks! In light of all this CHASE attention, people have come forth with allegations of comparable discrimination levied by PayPal and Amazon.
PayPal has long since been cancelling accounts for what they determine to be sexually oriented transactions, and adult performer Tasha Reign recently wrote an op-ed in Al Jazeera about her experience with PayPal’s refusal to sell “certain sexually oriented materials or services.” And the Daily Dot recently reported that online retail giant Amazon has been deleting adult performers’ and other sex workers’ wishlists, this time due to “bartering.”
Ok, fine – both PayPal and Amazon are totally allowed to set their own limits and sell/payment process whatever they want, but this is a really slippery slope greased heavily with subjective moral assessment. Ask yourself this: what’s the difference really between a porn DVD and some panties and the latest Lars Von Trier flick and a tube of KY jelly? I’m pretty sure PayPal would allow payment processing for the latter two, no questions asked. And Amazon wishlists – since when is fans treating their favorite star to an item they want or need “bartering”? When a writer or scholar has an Amazon wishlist, is that also considered bartering? No, because bartering in this scenario is all about moralistic judgment.
Ultimately, if we want to engage our contemporary marketplace, we have to play by the rules – at least, by that one rule that allows private entities to create terms of service as they see fit. In that respect, it doesn’t matter what CHASE, PayPal, or Amazon do. They have the right to set their own limits, and the adult industry will just have to deal…
But porn will find a work around! They always have… because porn has been dealing with this sort of discrimination since its inception. Case in point: an Amazon wishlist alternative is already in the mix – Adult Drop Shipper’s MySexyWishlist service. Though you can’t get everything you can on Amazon, it’s the same general idea, just without all the judgey.
The thing we should all be concerned with here though is the subjectivity and inconsistency behind these policies – therein lies the danger for all of us, especially in a world that is more and more dependent on each of these services.
Oh, and in “More Bad News” – an update on AB 1576!
In April, I talked a bit about California Assembly Bill 1576 (AB 1576) and why I thought it was a bad idea. At that time, AB 1576 had passed the Labor and Employment Committee and was off to Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media.
Then, on April 29, 2014, in a closed-door meeting, California Assemblymember Jimmy Gomez, cast the final vote needed to move AB 1576 out of the media commission and on to the Appropriations Committee. Jimmy was not present during the day’s earlier hearing, missing signed petitions and testimonies from members of the adult community offered in the standing-room-only meeting space. But apparently, actually being there doesn’t matter when you’re voting on peoples’ lives and livelihoods behind closed doors…
You can read the full text of AB 1576 right here. What do you think?
Chauntelle Tibbals is an embedded public sociologist. Her research has been published in numerous scholarly journals, and her ebook series You Study What? is available on Amazon. She has been studying the adult entertainment industry for more than ten years.
Well that fucking sucks.
Fucking fascists! Nothing changes.
This kind of reminds me of a joke a comedian made when they were going to hold the referendum on prohibition (if I got this part of American history wrong, I apologize as I am Canadian).
“The Texans will vote in favor of prohibition, if they are sober enough to stagger to the voting booths.”
That kind of how we are with porn. In public we will say how wrong and immoral it is, then when we get home we spank the monkey and let cognitive dissonance mess with our brains.
I smell a class action suit.
And a dumptruck full of AstroGlide™.
I also think a vote behind closed doors reeks of illegality under California’s own sunshine law, but I am not that well-acquainted with that statute.
Oh, and finally, It’s a shame that Al Jazeera America is quickly becoming the last bastion of actual news reporting left in this country.
It really is interesting that Al-Jazeera America is doing a better job of doing actual journalism than any US “news” outlet.
Well, they don’t seem to have the financial or ethical issues that domestic news media does.
Wait… people buy celebs stuff off of the celebs’ Amazon wishlists? I really need to become a celebrity.
Can I unsubscribe from all the porn-related filmdrunk content?
You could always try just scrolling past and not clicking or commenting.
Why the fuck would you want to?
@Vince Mancini ..
@Erswi because it’s clickbait and not the least bit interesting, and rarely funny.
How the fuck can you call it click-bait and uninteresting at the same time? If someone clicks on an article, they obviously find the subject matter interesting. Why else would anyone click?
Also, this topic is highly interesting on several levels. If you don’t like porn, don’t click.
How many clicks did it take you to post about how this is click-bait?
To be fair it usually takes me in the neighborhood of 30 clicks per ‘bate.
First of all, you know what’s the opposite of clickbait? Having a Phd in a particular subject weigh in on the social import of topics in said subject. That’s honestly probably the EXACT fucking opposite of clickbait.
Secondly, I’m not here to tell you what to read, and I bet I hate clickbait more than you or anyone else here. For those of us who make our living being able to write, it’s a threat to our livelihood. You know what the only way to get rid of it is, at least for the time being? DON’T CLICK ON IT. Don’t ever forget that you’re voting with your clicks, and you already voted “yes” on this one. Probably more than once.
Wait do you think you subscribe to the stories you want? Like there is some big list of tags that you get to click on and see only those stories. Sorry, but that isn’t how the site works, it is “WTSIWYG” friend. So the only way to “unsuscribe” is to “not click”
Hey @Vince Mancini, Chauntelle’s articles make me want to vote until I can’t see straight.
I kid, I kid.
But @relaxok, because I enjoy wasting my time, I’m going to go ahead and say what no one else in this thread seems to have said. There is more going on here than just “PORNO”, mmkay?
This particular thread about the legal issues surrounding porn is important to a bunch of us because it is indicative of the way that big money and politics don’t give a shit about science or popular opinion or anything but their bottom line/how to get re-elected.
Chauntelle’s posts in general are fantastic because they are about the psychology and whatever of porn stars. Porn stars, as you may have heard, are a sub-set of humans. I watch exactly zero porn as far as you know, but firmly believe that studying porn stars can teach you more about humanity in general in the same way that studying any other subset can.
And one more question Vince: when did you pull all these right-wing Fox news readers in?
@Vince Mancini for some reason i have a similar reaction to porn-normalizing stuff as i do to guys in gender studies and feminism classes.. I don’t necessarily disagree, it just seems awkward and forced. That said, @Duchess I was not serious about unsubscribing, and @Mechakisc that’s going a bit far.
I’m as lefty as you can get, btw.
@Vince Mancini Do I get some kind of achievement for being accused of “going a bit far” in Filmdrunk comments?
@relaxok Call me crazy, but I feel like human beings involved in porn should not be treated like members of a drug cartel, but like actual human beings. The evidence right now is that we need more “porn-normalizing” going on (Chase, condom laws).
@Mechakisc get involved with the shadiest industry in the world.. shady shit happens to you.. stunning..
@relaxok Porn isn’t nearly the shadiest industry in the world, son, but that plays right to my point: Why is porn so shady? It is just people having sex, on camera, for money. I’d love to get @DrChauntelle ‘s take on have to vs. want to, but I don’t think prostitutes should be prosecuted (or persecuted) any more than porn workers are. I think that it should make less economic sense to do porn/prostitution than it currently does, because there should be more employment situations available for the folks who end up in the sex trades. There are a lot of people who feel like they don’t have a choice, or at least that is the perception I’ve gained over the years.
But they’re people. They should be treated like people, not like worse-than-drug-cartels.
Kind of on the same subject, would you say this same danger exists in Banks/Credit Card Gateways interfering in the legal purchase of firearms and discrimination against legal firearms dealers?
Fuck no. Not in the United States of We Fear the NRA.
@bawk – if it’s as you describe, then it sounds the same to me. On one hand, discrimination; on the other hand, private entities are allowed their TOS…
None of this even seems remotely legal.
That’s what I keep coming back to as well. This is all head shakingly shady.
It wouldn’t be the first time.
But it’s not like porn stars are part of a protected class, although every person I know of with a public wish list like these are women. I’m sure there are ways to go after them, but then again I’m not being paid to help them find a way to sue.
Not that I would turn them down if some actress wanted to hire me.
The PayPal and Amazon parts are both quite legal. They may be morally questionable (or at least inconsistently-reasoned) but quite legal and not “shady” in the borderline-illegal sense generally implied. Not everything we don’t like is illegal.
@Electric Mayhem: Too bad this isn’t happening in Canada. It’s very illegal there.
I’ve hated paypal ever since my bf would send me $ for stuff we’d split costs on through it – being the card that he is he’d always put something jokingly filthy in the memo. Well guess what, paypal actually reads the memo part and shut off my account. When I called to ask why I was told I had “violated their code of standards” or something to that effect, and they wouldn’t reopen it. My argument that “what the hell kind of john pays through paypal and writes stuff like “For that Azzzzz in the back of the cab” went no where.
So don’t get cute in the memo section, because Big Brother Paypal is a prude.
Chauntelle Tibbals is a real person? I thought it was Vince doing some fancy role playing.
She is also the only guest who just ran over them when the frotters would make jokes or asides.
I am real, and in my defense (!!) – the Skype connection was terrible, and I couldn’t hear hardly anything they were saying… whah whah
No defense needed. I enjoyed it.
Anyone know you can find porn on Facebook? Don’t ask me how I know that.
Fun side note: it’s “Chase Bank” or simply “Chase”, not “CHASE bank”. Unless you’re trying to steal PFTC’s shtick from Kissing Suzy Kolber.
This isn’t the fucking New York Times. Vince has his own style manual, and at least in his he has the common decency to capitalize SEAL(s). So cut them a break.
Vince is my dealer. It’s Chauntelle that I hold to a higher standard- UT takes pride in the writing proficiency of its graduate student alumnae.
ha!! if you think I know every written/writing rule, you’re sorely mistaken. I’ve actually seen it both ways (caps and as you say), but I kinda prefer the epic quality of writing CHASE in all caps …I’ll cop to the shame I’ve apparently brought on my alma mater though (nice shout out btw ;)
What I took from this is that women really need to stop doing that shit to their lips. It looks soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo bad.
Who run Bartertown?
The scary part is that banks generally don’t give a shit who they do business with, so in guessing it’s someone else pulling the strings
THAT is an excellent and scary question/point… it also really highlights the “strength” of their discriminatory push – banks will do business with ANYONE except porn? meep!!