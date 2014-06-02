The Beastie Boys Turned Down ‘A Lot Of Money’ For Arnold Schwarzenegger To Use ‘Sabotage’

Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz have been spending their time in court in New York City for their lawsuit against Monster Energy Drinks, regarding the company’s recent use of “Ruckus in the Rockies” in a promotional video. The Beastie Boys have long vowed to never let their music be used for advertising purposes, so when it came to a company simply ignoring that, Mike D. and Ad-Rock sued Monster for $1 million and claimed that even if Monster had asked, they’d have said no. And when Mike D. took the stand again today, Monster’s lawyers tried to paint him as a hypocrite, according to the New York Daily News, over a claim that he made on Friday.
In describing how the group refuses to lease its songs for advertising, Diamond told the court that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Co. wanted to use the hit “Sabotage” for the film of the same name earlier this year. However, Diamond and Horovitz have principles, and they didn’t want their song associated with Arnold’s work.
“It felt too much like an endorsement” of the movie and of Schwarzenegger, he said.
“We’re not fans of his work and maybe some of his recent actions,” D said Monday. (Via the NY Daily News)
Monster’s lawyers reportedly pointed out that the band received $600 after “Sabotage” was used to introduce Arnold on The Tonight Show, but Mike D. “shrugged it off” because the Beastie Boys have performed for Fallon before. For old time’s sake, though, I’d like to think that the group’s official response looked more like this:
But they were okay with This Means War using it about 50 times in the movie.
movie != commercial
Or in Star Trek?
movie != commercial
Well, the quote deals specifically with Sabotage not being used in a movie as an example of The Beastie Boys not allowing their music to used for commercial purposes. It’s a bit hypocritical for them to say that while the song appears in Star Trek, a major commercial picture. If it matters, I’m not siding with Monster, but it’s fairly easy to poke a hole in The Beastie Boys’ defense. Which, again, is the crux of the article.
I think the quote is more of an example of how they assess requests to use music, The Beastie Boy’s say yes to some things and no to others, basically they do it case by case, as they can, because it’s their stuff. Monster tried to get around that by just not asking at all.
@procrasty – precisely. If someone steals your car, they can’t defend themselves saying that you once lent it to your little sister. Not the same.
I totally agree with The Beastie Boys. Monster straight up stole it, they should have to pay for it. My point is that by saying they don’t want their music commercialized while simultaneously allowing it to be commercialized in a major motion picture is not the best defense. It dilutes the argument that they told Monster no, and Monster did it anyway.
Have they said that though? They specifically never want their music used in advertising, but everything else is just case by case. Not wanting your music used in adverts but being ok with it being in films isn’t hypocritical, because those are two different things.
Considering their first two studio albums (admittedly classic) were heavily backed by unauthorized sampling, the Boys are acting kinda bitchy.
Apparently, the samples were cleared. So they (not the Beastie Boys, the ethereal “they”) tell me.
But remember, at one point sampling wasn’t an issue. Hip hop did something totally different with music that the industry wasn’t prepared for so there were no rules against it since it was bits and pieces of songs rather than the original song in it’s entirety. What Monster did is straight up stealing. They know the rules and broke them anyway.
So Monster’s trying to strong arm the court into saying it’s perfectly okay that they used the song without permission? Two wrongs don’t make a YEAHMOTHERFUCKERLETSDOTHISSHITWOOOO
Back in the day when MTV still played music videos they had the Beastie Boys play Sabotage on one of their award shows. That performance still sticks with me because it was so good.
Adrock’s double bird at the end is what I remember most.
Goddamn shame. It certainly would’ve improved the film.
Yet the song gets used in “This Means War”. Dafuq?
“Ruckus In The Rockies” is the name of the Monster event, not a Beastie Boys song. Monster used a megamix of Beastie tracks done by DJ Z-Trip in a video promoting the Ruckus thing.
I’m wondering what kind of terrible attorney Monster has that the defense they’re mounting is simply an attempt to point out perceived hypocrisy.
It sounds to me like they’re a little cunty with their “ethics” on what their songs can be used for.
What kind of asshole isn’t a fan of Arnold flicks?
I’m assuming this is similar to Green Day’s comments about Arnold in Holiday.
What kind of asshole isn’t a fan of Arnold flicks? A smart asshole.
@Furious – aka: a joyless asshole
In the Beasties’ defense, Arnold hasn’t made a good movie in a long fucking time. Maybe they’d think differently if it was to be used in Predator instead of whatever shit he’s turning out these days.
I really think “his most recent actions” has nothing to do with his movies. I think what they want everyone to know is that they have ‘evolved’.
I am and always will be a Beastie Boys fan and they can decide whomever they want to use their music (they can be biggest d.bags they wish) although with as much sampling that cRap uses it’s sort of hypocritically stupid IMHO.
You claim to be a Beastie fan but then bust out the 80’s junior high insult of “cRap”. Really?
@Five Beer Mission I was Beastie Boys fan before you were even glint in your pappy’s eye but as I get older and wiser I realize how much most of it was indeed cRap. Just consider me old cynical d.bag like the B-Boys.
