The Best Picture Ever & Morning Links

Frotcast Brendan discovered this the other day. I’ll let you know when he stops laughing. I also posted it on the Facebook page over the weekend. Favorite comment: T. Kemp: “Pig sneezed so hard he got a double-nut hernia AND shat himself. I believe it is called schnarzing.”

MORNING LINKS

Have you bought Drew’s book yet? Donated to Matt’s charity effort? GET ON IT.

Check out this week’s Frotcast with Matt Ufford, when we replace your usual poop jokes with MURDER JOKES. |Frotcast|

The Best Of The 2011 U.S. Open (Spoiler Alert: It’s All Brooklyn Decker) |With Leather|

More Star Wars Blu-Ray Edits No Less Ridiculous Than The Real Ones |Gamma Squad|

First Video: Patricia Clarkson as Tammy 1 on ‘Parks and Recreation’ |Warming Glow|

Lindsay Lohan hates Mena Suvari for making this retarded video. |Thesuperficial|

This week in gifs. It’s the gif that keeps on giffing. |Videogum|

Hitler’s nephew, Stalin’s cousin, and other famous defectors. Prettay, prettay interesting. |MentalFloss|

Wanna see a dude with one arm knock another dude out with a spinning back kick? ‘Course ya do. |CagePotato|

NAACP thought “You mad, bro?” was racist. And now that they know it’s not, people have to act like it was still bad somehow so they can save face. Oh, adults. |TheDailyWhat|

Some of the awesome films you’ll miss when StarzPlay cancels their agreement with Netflix. |HolyTaco|

This cat f*cking HATES cat-shaped balloons. |ScreenJunkies|

9 awesome work-related films you should’ve watched yesterday for Labor Day. |DogandPonyShowWebsite|

25 Stunning Raquel Welch Magazine Covers |Buzzfeed|

21 Dropped TV Subplots |FARK|