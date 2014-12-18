‘The Big Lebowski’ Is Taking Its Rightful Place In The Library Of Congress

There are few honors as great for a film as being selected for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. Off the top of my head, it’s a Best Picture Oscar and being spoofed by The Simpsons, followed by the National Film Registry’s annual announcement, and then the drop off is huge. So the creators and casts of the 25 new films that will be heading to the Library of Congress, where they will be preserved for the rest of eternity, even when we’ve entered Thunderdome status, should feel honored today. And that list begins with The Dude.
While The Big Lebowski might not be the most critically-acclaimed film on this year’s big list, it is arguably the most celebrated by us pop culture junkies. After all, I can’t remember the last time that thousands of people attended a festival dressed as their favorite characters from Down Argentine Way. But Lebowski hardly deserves all of the praise, because some people appreciate the finer arts in lieu of White Russians, so here’s the complete list of this year’s inductees (via Variety)…
Bert Williams Lime Kiln Club Field Day (1913)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Down Argentine Way (1940)
The Dragon Painter (1919)
Felicia (1965)
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
The Gang’s All Here (1943)
House of Wax (1953)
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
Little Big Man (1970)
Luxo Jr. (1986)
Moon Breath Beat (1980)
Please Don’t Bury Me Alive! (1976)
The Power and the Glory (1933)
Rio Bravo (1959)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Ruggles of Red Gap (1935)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Shoes (1916)
State Fair (1933)
13 Lakes (2004)
Unmasked (1917)
V-E +1 (1945)
The Way of Peace (1947)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Sigh. Maybe next year, Big Trouble in Little China. In the meantime, I’m in the mood to bowl.
Rosemary’s Baby? “Stay out of our country, Polanski! Also we’re preserving your movie for eternity kthanxbi.”
Stay out of America, Polanski!
Well, that’s just, like, the National Film Registry’s opinion, man………
Far fucking out man.
My favorite thing about Cohen bro’s movies is how each and every one has a timeless feel. LEBOWSKI came out in the late nineties, yet we’re told the movie takes place in 1991 within the first few seconds of the film. Their comedy doesn’t hit everyone’s wheelhouse, but that’s part of the appeal as well. They never ripped off shit. Everything they’ve produced is truly original.
One does not “bowl”. One “rolls”.
Except on Shabbos, of course.
It’ll really tie the collection together
I just watched Ruggles of Red Gap on TCM this weekend. Good movie.Only seen about half of these movies.
I think you buried the lead, Ferris Bueller finally made it.
You want to be selected for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress? I can get you selected for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don’t wanna know about it, believe me.