‘The Big Lebowski’ Is Taking Its Rightful Place In The Library Of Congress

There are few honors as great for a film as being selected for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. Off the top of my head, it’s a Best Picture Oscar and being spoofed by The Simpsons, followed by the National Film Registry’s annual announcement, and then the drop off is huge. So the creators and casts of the 25 new films that will be heading to the Library of Congress, where they will be preserved for the rest of eternity, even when we’ve entered Thunderdome status, should feel honored today. And that list begins with The Dude.

While The Big Lebowski might not be the most critically-acclaimed film on this year’s big list, it is arguably the most celebrated by us pop culture junkies. After all, I can’t remember the last time that thousands of people attended a festival dressed as their favorite characters from Down Argentine Way. But Lebowski hardly deserves all of the praise, because some people appreciate the finer arts in lieu of White Russians, so here’s the complete list of this year’s inductees (via Variety)…

Bert Williams Lime Kiln Club Field Day (1913)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Down Argentine Way (1940)

The Dragon Painter (1919)

Felicia (1965)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

The Gang’s All Here (1943)

House of Wax (1953)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Little Big Man (1970)

Luxo Jr. (1986)

Moon Breath Beat (1980)

Please Don’t Bury Me Alive! (1976)

The Power and the Glory (1933)

Rio Bravo (1959)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Ruggles of Red Gap (1935)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Shoes (1916)

State Fair (1933)

13 Lakes (2004)

Unmasked (1917)

V-E +1 (1945)

The Way of Peace (1947)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Sigh. Maybe next year, Big Trouble in Little China. In the meantime, I’m in the mood to bowl.