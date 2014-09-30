The Dark Lord Himself Is Now Endorsing Nic Cage’s Kirk Cameron Remake

When it comes to the Nicolas Cage remake of the Kirk Cameron adaptation of the rapture-riffic Left Behind, I didn’t think things would get more confusing than the above image from the film’s poster. What the hell is going on with his face? Is that just a terrible photoshop or has Cage begun the slow process of actually having his face taken *hilarious overly dramatic pause* off so that he can finally swap it with John Travolta? Actually, that would sort of explain Travolta’s latest bizarre facial hair. But I digress.
The marketing team for Left Behind added some fuel to the eternal hellfire this week by invoking the name of Satan on a promotional image for the film. As it turns out, that sneaky devil fella doesn’t want us to see this film and save our souls in the process.
Get it? Because the unbelievers will burn in hell and have their eyes pecked out by Satan’s pet demon birds.
I thought I’d take my first step toward salvation by actually helping Left Behind’s PR team by adding quotes from Left Behind‘s Facebook comment section. After all, look at all of that space that could be used for sharing messages of faith instead of making me wonder if that scared blonde girl replaced Ashley Tisdale when she bowed out of production to do literally anything else.
“Please do not bring unbelievers to this movie, because they’ll see it for the cinematic train wreck that it is.”
Fixed!
Pretty much. I’m only interested because after the Winter Olympics ended I need more failporn in my life.
“Not since ‘The Wicker Man’ will you believe that God doesn’t exist.”
“Remember him in The Rock? That was a bitchin’ movie.”
OH GOD, NOT THE HEATHS!!!
Satan threw all his support behind Tusk.
In the banner pic, I see 2 men, 3 women. Forget about Left Behind, one of those gals is gonna be…Left Out.
Unless Sexy Christian Three Way, it’s like a Normal Three Way only you play Monopoly instead of having sex.
It’s also possible that the chick who does NOT have blonde hair is judged “insufficiently Aryan” and thus not allowed to breed in the post-apocalyptic world.
גאות גליל!
No loving god would allow that hair.
The Dark Lord wants you to wait for “Intersteller”, he’s always been an aficionado of good flicks. Thank you for the good advice, DL!
Forget this, the promise of free Sky Cake with a large popcorn purchase is what’s really going to get people in the door.
They’re pretty upfront about having a direct line to satan there. I can’t imagine that going over well with the completely-devoid-of-the-ability-to-detect-irony church set they’re presumably trying to appeal to.
I cannot WAIT for the Thanksgiving dinner conversation about this movie with super-religious parents.
I like how Chad Michael Murray looks exactly the same as he did during One Tree Hill.
Yes I’m 24 years old and have seen One Tree Hill. A lot.
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Harris, that one hot babe, the other hottie, etc. – how could you not?
Watch CHOSEN on Crackle.com, it’s a badass series that gets no play cause its “an Internet show”.
I’ve seen the episode where Fall Out Boy and Jack’s Mannequin perform at least 27 times. I’ll get on Chosen ASAP.
OK, they shot the movie, so all of those people were there together at some point, presumably. Why not take an actual group picture for the poster?
Also, did they just dye the rug Nic wore in National Treasure?
Are non-believers allowed to see Tyler Perry Presents:Christian Mingle:The Movie?
I want this to make a billion dollars.
That last quote is to spot on devout evangelical to be made up. It’s perfect in all of its begging to baker-acted glory.
Are those Facebook quotes all of dialogue cut from the last Simpsons couch gag?
Nic Cage is a true hack now.
Don’t take unbleievers becaus they might think that this “beam me up Scotty!” idea is in the Bible, but it is not. [textsincontext.wordpress.com]