The Definitive Top 5: Opening Title Sequences

Everyone has their own personal opinions when it comes to any kind of list or ranking for movies, but those opinions are wrong. Here is the correct answer.
This Week: The top five opening title sequences. Which was a terrible idea because it turns out there’s like 800 really good opening title sequences. I should have looked into that before committing. I assumed there would be like six. At worst, seven. That was not even close, so there’s a bunch more after the top five that are sort of an “honorable mention”. They’re just randomly lined up behind the winners but that doesn’t mean they’re not good in some way too.*
*a sentiment first conveyed to me by my camp counselor at the end of every summer before handing me a blank ribbon
5. GODZILLA (2014)
Director Gareth Edwards really does cram a lot into these credits, and all of it is cool as hell; the fossils, the mythology, the redacted files, the old educational films, the vintage feel of the testing footage and the brief clips of Godzilla, it’s all terrific, including the score by Alexandre Desplat.
Some people didn’t like this movie, which baffles me, the shot below makes it better than anything Michael Bay has ever done all by itself, but I guess they didn’t like the ending (SPOILER: Godzilla gets hit by a car and dies).
4. THE NAKED GUN
Using nothing but a roof mounted camera gives this scene a gritty look at life on the street for a cop, and would inspire a later generation of game-makers to copy the POV-feel for games like Hitman and Grand Theft Auto.
Upon it’s release, conservative groups decried the scene, claiming some teens would spend up to 85 minutes at a time watching this one movie, and that the style left kids desensitized and made it seem “cool” to drive into the ladies locker room while making siren noises.
3. ENTER THE VOID
If this was being written by one of those people who call movies “films”, they’d probably say something about how director Gaspar Noé, thanks to this and ‘Irréversible’, is arguably even more innovative with his title credits than David Fincher. Because those people love saying sh*t like that.
Which doesn’t mean they’re wrong. The challenge here for Noé was to convey the feel of a movie about the Tokyo club scene and drugs and an out of body experience while slowly dying, and holy sh*t he somehow managed to do it. Mostly by combining the two things club kids and the Japanese both really really love, namely blinding color and anxiety.
2. Moonrise Kingdom
(best copy i found couldn’t be embedded; go here)
This really is Wes Anderson at his Wes Andersoniest, which in my opinion is about the nicest thing anyone could ever say about a movie.
Perfectly symmetrical compositions, a camera panning from floor to floor and room to room, neatly organized shelves, gingham, girls who refuse to smile, binoculars, berets, and Bill Murray, it’s all here, and, as always, all set to music you think you’ve heard before but can’t identify.
But where’s Bob Balaban in a scarf and knit hat, you ask? Oh he’s out by the old lighthouse, literally 20 seconds later, because they had to end the clip at some point.
1. FIGHT CLUB
Very obviously Fight Club was gonna be number one, so I hope the banner didn’t ruin the surprise. Everything about it, starting with the very concept, to the font to the music by the Dust Brothers to the end reveal and that opening line, is just awesome. Last summer I even petitioned the Vatican to have it sanctioned as a miracle.
Even though the movie sucked, Watchmen’s credit sequence was great.
Probably the best title sequence ever matched to a Bob Dylan song.
Watchmen over most anything on this list ESPECIALLY anything Wes Anderson related. Actually telling a story in 4 minutes of credits vs. Whimsy? Cmon dude.
What GGGW said . . . Wes Anderson is fun and all, but c’mon people . . .
How dare you people Wes Anderson is a treasure! But yeah not needed on this list.
Spider-Man 1 intro is just as good as fight club’s
In my opinion
As far as I’m concerned, the opening credits to Spider-Man and X-men ripped off Fight Club’s. Pretty sure there were at least a few other comic book films around that time that did it to.
When I saw the banner pic used for this link on facebook, I was expecting this article to be written by Vince.
Isn’t it a Fight Club picture? Why wouldn’t it be from the guy who started the website: What Would Tyler Durden Do?
It actually was a still from Moonrise Kingdom on the fb news feed.
A couple of things.
1. I’ve been so busy this summer that I didn’t realize that Brendon had been added to the team until last week. FilmDrunk and the ol’ WTDD style should fit together like a Chinese automated ejac machine. Welcome Brandon.
2. I will drop all activity, fun … serious … or otherwise … to watch Way of The Gun. Title-credits and Hollywood-execs be damned.
Lord of War. Taught me everything I needed to know about gun smuggling, guerrilla warfare, and terrible accents.
This. Man, the opening sequence of this movie is fucking amazing.
Damn you went back. A lot of people forgot about that including me, but that could’ve easily took a spot in this Top 5. Was Lord of War the last “serious Nicholas Cage” role? Before “Wicker Man Cage”?
“SPOILER: Godzilla gets hit by a car and dies.”
Mother of God. You literally almost killed me with that. I’m never reading your articles while eating Chinese again.
What about City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold? That was some amazing animation for its time:
[www.youtube.com]
I can’t believe not a single Saul Bass title sequence is on this list, considering how much of his work is “borrowed” in the the list you’ve compiled. His work with Hitchcock alone is worth note.
[vimeo.com]
Panic Room is better than Fight Club, although itself is a rip-off of North by Northwest.
Also Do the Right Thing (Rosie!), of course 2001: Space Odyssey, and while we all know Enter the Void’s intro credits are some of the best ever made, Irreversible’s are no slouch either. Much more minimalist and foreboding. Dope shit.
Panic Room? Better than Fight Club? I’m all for opinions and #yesallwomen but let’s be honest…
I came here a day late to nominate Panic Room.
Now that’s a slice of fried gold right there.
Wait, I may be getting my pop culture references crossed.
I would add All That Jazz simple because of the amazing exchange between two cut dancers:
“Fuck him! He never casts me.”
“Honey, I did fuck him, and he still never casts me.”
I think Opening Sequences without credits (cold openings?) has to be a separate category. For me, ain’t nothing topping Apocalypse Now. Honorable mention to The Godfather, Purple Rain, Dark Knight.
And All That Jazz is great.
Good point. It isn’t really a classic credit sequence.
Agree with your list.
Maybe I should quit in the internet, I can’t even be snarky here.
Good list. I’d submit “JCVD” for your consideration. Also, “The Player”. I basically love most long shot openings.
The James Bond series trumps all.
Word, Casino Royale is my personal favorite.
Agreed, its so good that it inexplicably still doesn’t feel played out
You’re doing the lord’s work here. Great call.
Don’t bother writing a list for TV, there is only one BEST opening titles (and it dethroned “Game of Thrones” see what I did there?) and that’s “True Detective”. The best opening titles in television of all time. Ever. No one’s ever going to beat it.
You know Carcosa?
Say what you will about Dexter and True Blood as TV shows, but I think they’re opening credits are ridiculously good.
Vikings is the only show where I watch the opening credits.
The Golden Girls. Thank you for being a fuckin’ friend indeed.
“Dexter” and “True Blood” have excellent opening titles. And prior to “True Detective” and “Game of Thrones”, I would’ve debated which was the best. But “True Detective” really blows everyone out of the water.
“Golden Girls”? You’re being nostalgic about the song. The opening sequence isn’t anything spectacular.
Yes to Vikings, love that super deep-voiced song.
Actually “Rome” had a great title sequence. Loved the moving graffiti.
If we’re gonna talk HBO, don’t forget the opening to The Pacific. That shit was awesome and only got more awesome once you saw what scenes matched up with what episode later down the line.
@Melodie are you kidding? When the transvestite and the midget hug? That’s some heart-warming shit.
“Catch Me If You Can” had an awesome opening title sequence.
YES! Came here to say this.
Drive.
The opening sequence on Drive WAS the movie.
Rocky 4. No “Rocky” crawl like the first 3 films (or subsequent 2 sequels). Just 2 fists colliding and EXPLODING!!!
[riversofgrue.files.wordpress.com]
The Way of the Gun is a surprisingly good movie.
Sidenote: For a longtime I thought Ryan Phillippe was British, because he always sounded like someone who was really bad at doing American accents. Then I found out he’s from Delaware.
Shut that cunts mouth before I come over and fuck start her head.
Naked Gun is just wonderful. I think a strong case could be made for Layer Cake.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
A lot of people slept on that movie but that can’t take away from it’s cool title sequence.
You’re talking the American version right?
If we’re talking TV, Six Feet Under is one of the best. I also really like Silicon Valley, Masters of Sex, Boardwalk Empire, and of course Game of Thrones. Homeland’s is one of the worst I’ve ever seen for that high-profile of a show.
King of the Hill will always be my favorite
Sopranos had a good one. Masters of Sex’s title sequence is actually terrible, unless they change it for S2. House of Cards is good. And of course Lost.
Homeland’s title sequence feels like it’s trying too hard to be artsy and deep. Instead it’s just confusing and annoying.
BUT SHE’S IN A MAZE! DON’T YOU GET IT! IT’S SO DEEEEEP, MAN.
What the hell Vince, you are the only person I know who likes the Masters of Sex opening. Its not exactly subtle and the music is stupid.
I too will agree that Homeland’s was jazzy dogshit. I don’t know if they changed it, I checked out after the 1st episode of season 3. I hope Brody is doing alright though.
In what universe would anyone confuse that for an attempt at subtlety? Of course it’s not subtle. I like the shots in it.
Boardwalk Empire’s look fine, but I don’t like the music. Too “Sopranos”-ish.
American Horror Story, for how ridiculous the show gets, has the best opening sequence. All of them. And I dare you to say you can’t imagine Malcolm in the Middle at any time, in any context, instantly.
Angel belongs on that list for song alone.
The movie was mediocre, but the Dawn Of The Dead remake’s opening credits have always stood out to me. And all of David Fincher’s movies have great opening credits.
The song choice is what sells it. Johnny Cash is the fucking man.
A THOUSAND TIMES BOTH OF THESE. [www.youtube.com]
Batman ’89 gets no love?
I’m okay with this list because I know that Se7en transcends mere lists.
I was happy with Fight Club being on there…
I was wondering where Se7en was…
The same guy who did the sequence for Se7en did it for American Horror Story too. You can tell.
[www.youtube.com]
@irishda Kyle Cooper. I remember when Seven first came out op eds and talk shows all started to pose the question if there should be Oscars awarded to Best Opening Sequence because it was so well done.
Kyle Cooper did
Braveheart
Seven
Mimic
Arlington Road
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Dawn of the Dead
Superman Returns
Iron Man
The Walking Dead
American Horror Story
If we’re talking about TV, you haven’t lived until you’ve watched the introduction for Phineas and Ferb. I know it is a kid’s show, but I’m telling you, there is some magic there.
[www.youtube.com]
My kids love that show, and once I finally watched a few episodes, now I do too.
It’s a fun show. Gotta love Perry.
Lets see the guys who do Phineas and Ferb worked on the Simpsons during the golden years, Helped flesh out Rockos Modern Life, Then worked on Family Guy when it was underrated and King of the Hill… Yeah That show is in good hands.
Zombieland had a phenomenal credit sequence
I immediately thought Watchmen and Zombieland before seeing the list. Of course neither made it.
Zombieland was good.
MEAT. LOAF.
Blazing Saddles, Don’t tell Mom the babysitter’s dead, Elf, Naked Gun, and of course Memento
Do The Right Thing.
I’m not a huge fan of writing out “Se7en” either, but in the title sequence, that is how it’s stylized. Pretty sure that means that, yes, it is called Se7en.
Up in the Air.
‘Shadow of the Vampire’. Sometimes I pop the DVD in and just watch the opening credits. It’s a piece of art. Nothing else comes close.
See for yourself: [www.youtube.com]
Agree with The Fall, when I get my a blu ray player my girlfriends dad told me that it was THE movie I had to watch on it, and ever since then I’ve been transfixed. That movie could be silent and it would still be one of my all time favorites
Anyone see The Rules of Attraction? I really liked the intro (even before the credits). It jumps right into the narrative (mid-sentence) and plays with the linearity of the story to introduce the main characters and how they relate. I think I’m in the minority, but I really like everything about that movie.
You’re not alone I dug it too. Even more so after finding out the American Psycho connection…damn shame Christian Bale didn’t do a cameo.
I liked the use of comic book images in the opening of Flash Gordon, but the comics and C.C.R.’s Born on the Bayou in the intro for The Return of Swamp Thing is the best:
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah, the scene from Godzilla was great. You just see his feet and it really gives scale to how damn big he is.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’s opening titles are the tits
Se7en is my top pick
Boy this is incredibly pedestrian. Top five opening credits from the thirty plus movies I’ve seen all from the last decade or so. No Bond even? Crazy.
Dawn of the Dead remake
Good, Bad, and The Ugly, Superbad, and my top number one pick (which I actually enjoy more than Fincher’s credits in a minimalist way): Goodfellas. [www.youtube.com]
Really I put Saul Bass over Fincher.
SNATCH?
[youtu.be]
Superman the Movie, goddamit.
Philistines…
Jetsons: The Movie.
Great call. Just like Shaun of the Dead – it really set up the film well, and created a tone.
Worst miss: The Shining.
Best opening credits of a movie 9 people have seen: Clay Pigeons
Any Saul Bass.