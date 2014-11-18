‘The DUFF’ Has A Trailer: Dear God, Someone Has Made The Unsatirical ‘Not Another Teen Movie’

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: there’s a girl at high school and she’s unpopular and unf*ckable, by virtue of being played by an actress who’s strangely not dressed like a lingerie model. She makes some kind of bet or something who cares, and one of the popular kids has to teach her how to dress good and wear better make-up. In the process, they fall in love or something but then she wonders if he was just doing it for a bet or whatever who cares, and they almost break up until he makes a big speech in front of the high school gym or runs through an airport or something f*ck you.
This plot is back again (AGAIN!) in The DUFF, starring the TRULY HIDEOUS Mae Whitman (who is the actress who was in Arrested Development and Scott Pilgrim, not the former eBay CEO and California gubernatorial candidate). Whitman stars as “The DUFF,” which, we learn, is code for “Designated Ugly Fat Friend,” who the hot jock (who labeled her this in the first place) tries to turn into something more societally acceptable, like someone who models. The movie is supposedly based on a book by Kody Keplinger (which she supposedly wrote when she was 17), which is amazing, because they have already made this movie at least 10 times. It looks like the non-satirical version of Not Another Teen Movie, to the point that she’s LITERALLY WEARING PAINT-COVERED OVERALLS.
Accordingly, can’t we just call this Another Teen Movie?
The only way I can make sense of the fact that this dumb plot keeps getting recycled is that there’s a worldwide president of advertising and marketing sitting behind a desk somewhere, grotesquely fat and wearing two pinky rings as he ashes a cigar with one hand and pets his Maine Coon cat with the other, demanding that we keep reminding people that they all belong to easily-marketed to “types.” Please choose one of the five basic cliques that best represents your personal uniqueness! Collect your uniform for $29.95 plus shipping!
“Not Another Teen Movie” is so underrated.
Agreed. It was the last good spoof movie.
I don’t understand why this movie isn’t considered a classic by everyone. Chris Evans is forever awesome because of it and its why I’m so happy his career has done so well. His delivery of “you have her eyes…” when (super underrated hottie) Chyler Leigh shows him her portrait of her mother is fucking perfect.
It really is. I can’t believe how often I use jokes from it. I told a coworker to “Believe in the ball, and throw yourself” yesterday.
Jaime Pressly is in a cheerleader uniform. Not Another Teen Movie is better than Citizen Kane ever wanted to be.
This first line always makes me laugh. [www.youtube.com]
Also, fun note, the “Prom Tonight” song was written by Ben Folds. He even sings the “just jerked off in your French Toast” line.
What is she funny or something?
So it’s “She’s All That,” which NATM was spoofing, or “Pygmalion,” which “She’s All That” was loosely based on.
Nothing to see here.
Your mom’s a pygmalion.
Dammit, people have already beaten me to the Egg jokes.
I mean, the Ann jokes.
I’ll probably watch this on some night when I realize there’s nothing else left in my Netflix queue.
That’s probably the best way to think of this movie, as a back-up.
Isn’t this basically like a teen aged taming of the shrew just replace bitch with ugly? Which we also already had with 10 things I hate about you.
Better than Mandatory Ugly Fat Friend, I suppose.
Or High Ugly Fat Friend.
Mae Whitman is awesome, and the “real talk” thing actually got a chuckle. The main guy seems charismatic enough, very slightly less stereotypical than normal.
That being said, fuck this movie.
She is not awesome, not hot, not pretty, not attractive, not cute, and not any other positive adjective.
And Ken Jeong continues to go out of his way to make me hate him, but I just can’t because he just seems like a good guy who lucked into this big career of his.
Isn’t Mae Whitman a little old to still be playing these roles?
Mae Whitman is 26, so yes.
However, Ian Ziering was in 90210 until age 35.. so.. there’s a long history of elderly teens in tv and film.
If Ian Ziering plays the jock in this I’ll buy a ticket right now.
Also, Andrea Zuckerman was drawing social security while still on 90210.
In the 2nd season.
Holy hell it’s like Bella Thorne was created by the “To Catch a Predator” guys.
That young lady’s about a 9 on the Ann Margaret scale.
What’s the deal with all of these movies shaming women who don’t meet a certain physical ideal or who wear mass-approved clothing styles?? Seems like too many at this point in the history of civilization.
Is it weird that I’m still waiting for the punchline?
I don’t fully understand your comment but I’ll try. If they didn’t want to be shamed they shouldn’t be fattys or uggos. Make sense?
Imma say that the story gets away with it cuz its high school and they shame everybody, but the fact that it’s a recurring them with women in these movies is because women are less shallow in their selection of dudes they would let dick them.
At least they nailed the unrealistic high school party trope
It’s not an ad & marketing president’s fault that fat broads fall for the idea that they all have the potential to be hot and popular, all they have to do is take a cobain in the cocksucker with the ol’ Homer Simpson make up gun and trade in their hoody and stretch jeans for lulu lemons and a sports bra. It’s everyone’s fantasy to imagine they’re more than walking landfills and the path to more out of life doesn’t involve actual self improvement.
*enters tattoo parlour carrying the last line of this comment; exposes neck*
I’d totally bang Mae Whitman! I mean, I might not call her afterward… but yeah. She looks cute as hell.
As for Bella Thorne, I’m just gonna keep quiet for 1 year, 3 weeks, 2 days, 13 hours, and 8 mins.
Are you listening to Arrested Development?
@Biff …That would have been a great way to tie everything up, but no. I’m just Naughty By Nature.
Hey, leave Maine Coons alone. They’re sweet and adorable and oversized.
Bunch of racist motherfuckers on this site.
Nobody puts Kitara in a corner.
Why would Mae Whitman do this? She’s had plenty of acting roles. She can’t be that hard up for cash.
How many of those was she the star of? There’s your answer.
Well, at least shes lost weight since scott pilgrim, good for egg.
Now that’s a mug you DON’T wanna chug!
*hip thrust*
Egg isn’t really fat though in this trailer tho, negating the whole Designated Ugly FAT Friend. I’d fuck egg in a heartbeat. This trailer is as anne as a nose on plain’s face.
She is fat by Hollywood standards.
I’m with tylersaurus! That would be the one occasion I wouldn’t mind a little egg all over my face.
She’s still not hot. Your affection for her character does not change that.
on a barely related note – are overalls going to come back, because pretty much everything else has, but I have yet to see people sporting the one strap off overall look.
Also, why would an adult ever purchase, let alone wear overalls?
So she falls in love with the guy even though he called her ugly and fat because he’s really hot?
