Watch Brad Pitt Kill Nazis With A Tank In ‘Fury’

#Brad Pitt #Shia Labeouf #Trailers
Senior Editor
08.20.14 48 Comments

As I’ve said on many occasions, you can never have too many movies about killing Nazis. I loved X-Men: First Class, but I would’ve loved it even more if the whole film was just Magneto traveling to foreign lands killing increasingly elderly Nazis with a pillow. David Ayer’s Fury, which will close the London Film Festival and open stateside October 17th, strokes my dead Nazi boner with Brad Pitt, tanks, and a performance by Shia Labeouf that MAY SHOCK YOU (according to Ayer). Okay, I’d just as soon keep Shia Labeouf away from any of my movies and/or boners, but still. WWII! ‘Splosions!

In Fury, it is April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. [BFI]

David Ayer wrote Training Day, and both he and director Antoine Fuqua’s output has been fairly uninspiring since then (Sabotage, anyone?), though I have heard good things about the Ayer-directed End of Watch. I figure if any movie can get a director back on track, it’s one about Brad Pitt killing Nazis. The only question I have is how his men are going to be able to collect scalps inside a tank.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt#Shia Labeouf#Trailers
TAGSBrad PittDAVID AYERFURYLOGAN LERMANMICHAEL PENAshia labeoufTANKSTRAILERSWWII

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP