Watch Brad Pitt Kill Nazis With A Tank In ‘Fury’

As I’ve said on many occasions, you can never have too many movies about killing Nazis. I loved X-Men: First Class, but I would’ve loved it even more if the whole film was just Magneto traveling to foreign lands killing increasingly elderly Nazis with a pillow. David Ayer’s Fury, which will close the London Film Festival and open stateside October 17th, strokes my dead Nazi boner with Brad Pitt, tanks, and a performance by Shia Labeouf that MAY SHOCK YOU (according to Ayer). Okay, I’d just as soon keep Shia Labeouf away from any of my movies and/or boners, but still. WWII! ‘Splosions!
In Fury, it is April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. [BFI]
David Ayer wrote Training Day, and both he and director Antoine Fuqua’s output has been fairly uninspiring since then (Sabotage, anyone?), though I have heard good things about the Ayer-directed End of Watch. I figure if any movie can get a director back on track, it’s one about Brad Pitt killing Nazis. The only question I have is how his men are going to be able to collect scalps inside a tank.
Wardaddy? I’m going to guess that this is either a nickname, or that George Lucas was in charge of naming the characters.
I personally think they should have gone for “ironic” in the character’s name. Nicely Peaceman.
Nicely Peaceman, related to Josh Goodnaturedly.
Is there a Pulitzer for photo-shopping? Because there should be.
Vince has lost his flipping mind. Sabotage was not only a terrific film, it was downright one of the best thins Arnold’s ever done. Smart, well-acted and incredibly suspenseful. And the final action sequence was just amazing. We must have seen two different movies Mancini. So, Ayer is just getting better and better in my book.
*one of the best things
Is your book 66 Year-Old DEA Field Agents? I was leery of this movie based on that.
It turned out better than I thought, if only because the commercials painted a completely different movie. The commercials made it sound like it was just another “Cop on the edge has gotta get his family back from the Cartels. HOORAH!” Instead it was “Cops on the edge are fucking crazy. HOORAH!”
Sabotage was exactly okay. So, if you go in expecting complete shit and get average you will leave pleasantly surprised.
Sabotage was actually way worse than I expected. I don’t know where they dug up that actress that played the crack whore/DEA ninja…but I suspect it may have been at an actual crack house.
“War never ends quietly” makes me irrationally angry, so, appropriate considering the title of the movie, maybe. Did they borrow Dilbert’s Random Mission Statement Generator for that tag?
I assumed it was a Macbeth allusion. In fact, I’m willing to bet my ass that the last shot is gonna be the newbie saying something like, “What did it all mean?” And then either someone else (because Brad Pitt is dead) or, more likely, Brad Pitt with his dying breath says, “Nothing.”
Honest question, why don’t we see more WWI movies? Is it because it plays a relatively smaller role in the American conscious?
My guess? The helmets. People don’t like those flat helmets that the doughboys wore, and the spiked German helmets make people laugh.
(seriously, I think WWII was a much bigger deal for the USA in every way–length of time involved, breadth of the conflict, clearer moral division between us and the enemy, etc. Also, WWII had all of those wartime films and other pop culture during and after the war to cement it iconographically in people’s minds)
Trench warfare isn’t that exciting, and because Americans can’t scream “FUCK YEAH!” as the US rolls to victory on screen.
The Hollywood filmography for WWI, the Korean War, and, surprisingly, the Revolution are fairly small when compared to the Civil War, WWII, and Vietnam.
Also, moral ambiguity. Nazis had skulls on their jackets, for Christ’s sake, you can kill as many of them as you like. But who wants to see a movie about a war caused by legally binding alliance agreements and ethnic nationalism where everyone kinda sucks?
@dickimaa Don’t bring the Star Wars prequels in to this.
300 Nazis? The Spartans would have been much less impressive if they had been up against 5 guys (or 4 + LaBeef).
I can’t get behind this if Brad doesn’t pronounce Nazi “Nat-see”
Amen.
Can Shane just give a fuck for once?
End of Watch was actually pretty terrific. Really well paced, plus Anna Kendrick.
The ending is ridiculous, but Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena are probably the two best cops I’ve seen in a movie this side of Gary Busey. Utah, two!
It was surprisingly good, especially given that it is filmed in 100% shaky-cam. Somehow it all worked, though.
It’s really bloody great, all the more so because I thought the trailer had given away the whole movie, but when I got round to watching it there turned out to be a lot more to it.
End of Watch being so good is what got my hopes up for Sabotage, and consequently made Sabotage’s suckage that much more disappointing.
Yeah, End of Watch was surprisingly strong.
The premise looks like it would have never, ever happened. How could a tank crew have a soldier assigned to it that “never been in a tank before?” The US under Patton had a tremendous tank warfare school. Seems quite implausible, and I am not buying it unless it says “QUENTIN TARANTINO PRESENTS” before the title.
I think LaBeouf was a military public relations officer who was a coward and pissed off General Brendan Gleeson and got assigned to Brad Pitt’s tank as punishment. I don’t know where I came up with that, maybe in a dream.
It’s a stretch, but it happened all the time in WWII. They had pools of reserves that would just sit around for months until they were assigned somewhere.
And, you know, because fiction.
Hopefully all the action shots from the movie were included in the trailer and the rest of the film is just the characters sitting around in a café debating the merits of different European directors during the 1930’s.
Wasn’t this exact same post on here like two months ago? I mean it lead to a lively debate on best war movies and all, but still.
Doesn’t look good. Ayer killed it with End of Watch (thanks largely to Gyllenhaal), but he may be a one hit wonder.
Aldos Raine prequel yo
