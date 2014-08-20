Watch Brad Pitt Kill Nazis With A Tank In ‘Fury’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As I’ve said on many occasions, you can never have too many movies about killing Nazis. I loved X-Men: First Class, but I would’ve loved it even more if the whole film was just Magneto traveling to foreign lands killing increasingly elderly Nazis with a pillow. David Ayer’s Fury, which will close the London Film Festival and open stateside October 17th, strokes my dead Nazi boner with Brad Pitt, tanks, and a performance by Shia Labeouf that MAY SHOCK YOU (according to Ayer). Okay, I’d just as soon keep Shia Labeouf away from any of my movies and/or boners, but still. WWII! ‘Splosions!

In Fury, it is April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. [BFI]

David Ayer wrote Training Day, and both he and director Antoine Fuqua’s output has been fairly uninspiring since then (Sabotage, anyone?), though I have heard good things about the Ayer-directed End of Watch. I figure if any movie can get a director back on track, it’s one about Brad Pitt killing Nazis. The only question I have is how his men are going to be able to collect scalps inside a tank.