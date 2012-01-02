The Highest-Grossing Films of 2011

BoxOfficeMojo released their list of 2011’s highest-grossing movies today (based on domestic box office), so if you’re a studio exec, these are the best films of the year. You may also notice that none of the top 15 are movies released in the last two weeks of the year during the awards season window when studios release all the movies aimed at actual adults at the same time. Weird how that works out, isn’t it? You’d almost think that’s a dumb strategy.

Rank Movie Title

Studio Total Gross / Theaters Opening / Theaters Open Close 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 WB $381,011,219 4,375 $169,189,427 4,375 7/15 11/24 2 Transformers: Dark of the Moon P/DW $352,390,543 4,088 $97,852,865 4,088 6/29 10/13 3 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 Sum. $276,095,000 4,066 $138,122,261 4,061 11/18 – 4 The Hangover Part II WB $254,464,305 3,675 $85,946,294 3,615 5/26 9/15 5 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides BV $241,071,802 4,164 $90,151,958 4,155 5/20 9/29 6 Fast Five Uni. $209,837,675 3,793 $86,198,765 3,644 4/29 8/11 7 Cars 2 BV $191,452,396 4,115 $66,135,507 4,115 6/24 12/15 8 Thor Par. $181,030,624 3,963 $65,723,338 3,955 5/6 8/25 9 Rise of the Planet of the Apes Fox $176,711,822 3,691 $54,806,191 3,648 8/5 – 10 Captain America: The First Avenger Par. $176,654,505 3,715 $65,058,524 3,715 7/22 11/10

Numbers 11 through 20 below.

11 The Help BV $169,499,000 3,014 $26,044,590 2,534 8/10 – 12 Bridesmaids Uni. $169,106,725 2,958 $26,247,410 2,918 5/13 9/29 13 Kung Fu Panda 2 P/DW $165,249,063 3,952 $47,656,302 3,925 5/26 9/29 14 X-Men: First Class Fox $146,408,305 3,692 $55,101,604 3,641 6/3 9/29 15 Puss in Boots P/DW $145,527,000 3,963 $34,077,439 3,952 10/28 – 16 Rio Fox $143,619,809 3,842 $39,225,962 3,826 4/15 9/8 17 The Smurfs Sony $142,614,158 3,427 $35,611,637 3,395 7/29 12/15 18 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Par. $141,214,000 3,455 $12,785,204 425 12/16 – 19 Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows WB $136,514,000 3,703 $39,637,079 3,703 12/16 – 20 Super 8 Par. $127,004,179 3,424 $35,451,168 3,379 6/10 9/29

It’s often said that we have no one to blame but ourselves when it comes to the crap movies Hollywood makes, you vote with your pocketbook and all of that. Which is partially true, and it’s certainly depressing that seven out of the top ten are sequels. But it’s also the same reason that the top-rated shows on TV are all on network TV. For the most part, the highest-grossing movies are just the movies that had the most visibility and that the most people had a chance to see. That said, New Year’s Eve had more visibility than anything and it still bombed, which is ironclad proof that it was terrible and everyone involved in making it should be in prison.

[BoxOfficeMojo]