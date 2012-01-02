The Highest-Grossing Films of 2011

BoxOfficeMojo released their list of 2011’s highest-grossing movies today (based on domestic box office), so if you’re a studio exec, these are the best films of the year. You may also notice that none of the top 15 are movies released in the last two weeks of the year during the awards season window when studios release all the movies aimed at actual adults at the same time. Weird how that works out, isn’t it? You’d almost think that’s a dumb strategy.
|Rank
|Movie Title
|Studio
|Total Gross / Theaters
|Opening / Theaters
|Open
|Close
|1
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
|WB
|$381,011,219
|4,375
|$169,189,427
|4,375
|7/15
|11/24
|2
|Transformers: Dark of the Moon
|P/DW
|$352,390,543
|4,088
|$97,852,865
|4,088
|6/29
|10/13
|3
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
|Sum.
|$276,095,000
|4,066
|$138,122,261
|4,061
|11/18
|–
|4
|The Hangover Part II
|WB
|$254,464,305
|3,675
|$85,946,294
|3,615
|5/26
|9/15
|5
|Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
|BV
|$241,071,802
|4,164
|$90,151,958
|4,155
|5/20
|9/29
|6
|Fast Five
|Uni.
|$209,837,675
|3,793
|$86,198,765
|3,644
|4/29
|8/11
|7
|Cars 2
|BV
|$191,452,396
|4,115
|$66,135,507
|4,115
|6/24
|12/15
|8
|Thor
|Par.
|$181,030,624
|3,963
|$65,723,338
|3,955
|5/6
|8/25
|9
|Rise of the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$176,711,822
|3,691
|$54,806,191
|3,648
|8/5
|–
|10
|Captain America: The First Avenger
|Par.
|$176,654,505
|3,715
|$65,058,524
|3,715
|7/22
|11/10
Numbers 11 through 20 below.
|11
|The Help
|BV
|$169,499,000
|3,014
|$26,044,590
|2,534
|8/10
|–
|12
|Bridesmaids
|Uni.
|$169,106,725
|2,958
|$26,247,410
|2,918
|5/13
|9/29
|13
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|P/DW
|$165,249,063
|3,952
|$47,656,302
|3,925
|5/26
|9/29
|14
|X-Men: First Class
|Fox
|$146,408,305
|3,692
|$55,101,604
|3,641
|6/3
|9/29
|15
|Puss in Boots
|P/DW
|$145,527,000
|3,963
|$34,077,439
|3,952
|10/28
|–
|16
|Rio
|Fox
|$143,619,809
|3,842
|$39,225,962
|3,826
|4/15
|9/8
|17
|The Smurfs
|Sony
|$142,614,158
|3,427
|$35,611,637
|3,395
|7/29
|12/15
|18
|Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
|Par.
|$141,214,000
|3,455
|$12,785,204
|425
|12/16
|–
|19
|Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
|WB
|$136,514,000
|3,703
|$39,637,079
|3,703
|12/16
|–
|20
|Super 8
|Par.
|$127,004,179
|3,424
|$35,451,168
|3,379
|6/10
|9/29
It’s often said that we have no one to blame but ourselves when it comes to the crap movies Hollywood makes, you vote with your pocketbook and all of that. Which is partially true, and it’s certainly depressing that seven out of the top ten are sequels. But it’s also the same reason that the top-rated shows on TV are all on network TV. For the most part, the highest-grossing movies are just the movies that had the most visibility and that the most people had a chance to see. That said, New Year’s Eve had more visibility than anything and it still bombed, which is ironclad proof that it was terrible and everyone involved in making it should be in prison.
Not even counting the sequel thing, it is a little depressing that only 3 films out of the top 20 (Bridesmaids, Rio, Super 8) are actually original-ish ideas, and not based off of TV shows/other movies/toys/theme park rides/books/comic books.
You forgot /video games.
Does that “New Year’s Eve” people going to prison thing include Terrence Howard? Because I don’t think they let you wear hats in prison.
I’d say 8 of the top 10 are sequels–RotPotA’s status as a “reboot” should kind of count.
I’m gonna go ahead and say that RotPotA is the most hilarious abbreviation I’ve seen.
Just because it’s a sequel doesn’t make it automatically worthy of derision. At least the Harry Potter sequels are well done: given the enoromous popularity of the source material, the producers could’ve phoned it in and still made money. I think “Deathly Hallows Part 2” stands alone as an exciting, emotionally engaging, and downright spectacular film. (Yes, I’m a HP geek, and yes, I wept during the “pensieve” scene of Snape’s memories.)
I bet Vin Diesel grows a great neck beard.
I thought that “First Class” was kind of a disappointment, box office-wise?
Either way, I finally saw it, and I take back all the mean things I said about it. Except for some shoddy special effects and January Jones’ bored bitchface, it was pretty damn good.
Agreed on the bitchface. But she’s just sooo fine.
How many milk crates is Vin Diesel standing on in that pic?
Three, it’s in the BTS featurette on the blu-ray.
Well I guess we can all look forward to another Hangover then. I wonder where the Wolfpack will repeat the exact same plotline next?
The next Hangover is supposed to shoot this year and early rumors are that it will be about Galifianakis’ character escaping from a mental institution.
Sorry you asked now, aren’t you.
They should have them get drunk in Germany and become the next Human Centipede.
Better idea: They should have them take a Hot Tub Time Machine back to Nazi Germany in the 1940s and kill Hitler, Inglourious Basterds-style, only to be captured and Human Centipeded by Dr. Mengele.
I’ll be expecting my check in the mail any day now, Hollywood.
I saw four of these movies at the theater. Three of them I saw in 3-D. I am the 99%.
Seeing Take Shelter and Martha Marcy May Marlene back to back on a rainy Tuesday afternoon had me sleeping in the car for two weeks.
Next year… I… AM… THE… 99% !
Well I guess this is one way of redistributing wealth TO the rich
Look filmdrunk I’m really happy for you and Ima gonna let you finish, but [www.youtube.com]
Thats it, I’m out.
This is a good day [www.youtube.com]
“Top 10 hug, bro!” “The Rock hugs for podium only.”
The Smurfs made $142,614,158? How the? Fuck? Why? That’s probably the most offensive one on there.
Oops my bad. Just double-checked and saw that the latest Twilight and Johnny Depp in eyeliner abominations before God made $276,095,000 and $241,071,802 last year. That’s way more sickening.
I’ll see your abominations and raise you a pharaoh beard and a progeria chin (i.e. 5a5t 51ve).
/klingonoff
I finally saw Pirates 4 over Christmas, and I realize I am like basically a year late to this discussion, but I was surprised in kind of a good way with it. In a way it kind of reminded of the old Flash Gordon movies from the 30s and 40s, a vehicle for the main hero to do neat stuff.
In that context, I feel this Pirates sequel delivered much better than the other two sequels combined. Johnny Depp got to play all “Sparrowy” on the screen for us, and he didn’t keep getting bumped out of the spotlight by a foppish, flat-chested, pencil-necked pro-ana OR stupid Keira Knightley. (Boosh!)
In summary, even though Pirates 4 was little more than an obvious cash-grab, it was fun to watch and Johnny Depp fans will really like it.
/resumeklingon
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr is certain David Carradine could have made good use of Blackbeard’s Sword!
Wha..w-wait a minute here, Ghost Protocol is into the yearly top twenty? I’ve drank milk left out longer than that’s been in theaters.
Best check to see who the bankable star at the center of th… uh-boy. I remember now.
Sequels, bro.
I saw three movies of the top 20 in theaters and enjoyed all of them. All the rest I’ve seen from the top 20 were on video and the only one I enjoyed was X-Men First Class. Plus I hear that Michael Fassbender hangs dong.
Now a day’s I want to see rock vs. cena wrestling, but when we talking about the best movies of 2011 than fast five is one of the best movie of 2011, like transformer etc.
@ ElaineS…. I’m a handsome man looking for a charming lady, hook me up bitch! You had me at “why waiting” and “worthy trying”
