The ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Teaser Finds Jennifer Aniston Desperate To Be Pooped On

I saw about 20 minutes of ‘Horrible Bosses’ on cable before falling asleep one night, and in my professional opinion it was sort of okay, I guess. (Albeit featuring the eminently likable triumvirate of Bateman, Day, and Sudeikis). But for you HB1 superfans out there, HB2 is back with the whole gang, including Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Spaceman Spacey, Jamie Foxx, and fresh face Chris Pine. It’s got all the stuff you remember from HB1, like Jamie Foxx with tattoos and Jennifer Aniston wantin’ it so bad, bro, plus some new stuff too, like a kidnapping plot and Jennifer Aniston begging to be pooped on. Man, if I had a nickel…

Original ‘Horrible Bosses’ director Seth Gordon has passed his bullhorn to Sean Anders for ‘Horrible Bosses 2,’ who has previously directed ‘Sex Drive’ and the Adam Sandler classic, ‘That’s My Boy.’ The trailer doesn’t give away too much, but at least it made fun of the slow-motion-bro-walk-through-a-parking-lot-set-to-a-novelty-rap-jam scene instead of uncritically giving us their version of it, which is more than I can say for ‘Neighbors’ or ‘Tammy.’ Got that, movies? We’re all stocked up on uncool dudes puttin’ out the vibe while cool rap plays. Go ahead and switch it up with something else white people do, like maybe talkin’ shit about stocks over a mimose. I don’t know, I’m just spitballin’ here.

Also, is it just me, or is there a trend where aging hotties have to take increasingly naughty roles to prove that they’re still “down?” We get it, you’re relevant. At this rate, Cameron Diaz’s next movie is just going to be 90 minutes of her rosebudding.