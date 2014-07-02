The ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Teaser Finds Jennifer Aniston Desperate To Be Pooped On

I saw about 20 minutes of ‘Horrible Bosses’ on cable before falling asleep one night, and in my professional opinion it was sort of okay, I guess. (Albeit featuring the eminently likable triumvirate of Bateman, Day, and Sudeikis). But for you HB1 superfans out there, HB2 is back with the whole gang, including Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Spaceman Spacey, Jamie Foxx, and fresh face Chris Pine. It’s got all the stuff you remember from HB1, like Jamie Foxx with tattoos and Jennifer Aniston wantin’ it so bad, bro, plus some new stuff too, like a kidnapping plot and Jennifer Aniston begging to be pooped on. Man, if I had a nickel…
Original ‘Horrible Bosses’ director Seth Gordon has passed his bullhorn to Sean Anders for ‘Horrible Bosses 2,’ who has previously directed ‘Sex Drive’ and the Adam Sandler classic, ‘That’s My Boy.’ The trailer doesn’t give away too much, but at least it made fun of the slow-motion-bro-walk-through-a-parking-lot-set-to-a-novelty-rap-jam scene instead of uncritically giving us their version of it, which is more than I can say for ‘Neighbors’ or ‘Tammy.’ Got that, movies? We’re all stocked up on uncool dudes puttin’ out the vibe while cool rap plays. Go ahead and switch it up with something else white people do, like maybe talkin’ shit about stocks over a mimose. I don’t know, I’m just spitballin’ here.
Also, is it just me, or is there a trend where aging hotties have to take increasingly naughty roles to prove that they’re still “down?” We get it, you’re relevant. At this rate, Cameron Diaz’s next movie is just going to be 90 minutes of her rosebudding.
Such a perfect opportunity passed up to make a movie called ‘Horrible Sequel’.
The Hangover 2: 2
what’s a mimose?
It’s a drink of orange juice and champagne best suited to a brunch time situaish.
Bawk must be from Canada, where we call it a mimosa. But you should be drinking Caesars at brunch anyway.
Ah Mimosa! Thank you for that clarification. More of a Bloody Mary man myself.
I think Vince was just doing the cool, leave off the last syllable thing. I’ve never seen it called mimose.
Maybe “mimose” is the Italian spelling.
Same, it is most assuredly a mimosa wherever I’ve been. Maybe it’s just some fancy librul liberal arts book learnin’ version with ball sweat, vaginal discharge or whatever else you artsy types live off of.
When you’re hangin’ out with your bros and babes in a brunch type situaish at a TGI’s or a Siz, it’s not a mimosa it’s a mimoss.
Yeah, I probably shoulda spelled it “mimoss.”
I mose it up on Sunday afternoons for sure bro. Brunch ain’t shit without a mose buzz, Brosephus!
Me? Just hangin’ in my jacuzz sippin’ on mimoss.
“Rosebudding”. I’m never looking anything up ever again ever. Jesus. Ever.
Had to look it up and regretted it…
And to think people say you can’t learn anything from Uproxx.
I’m not surprised his questionable taste in movies carries across all genres.
That’ll learn ye.
Between bursitis and rosebudding, Vince has The Mighty Feklahr all over the damn internet trying to translate your baktag language.
Man, Orson Welles was so ahead of his time,
Dont be a lemon!
Seriously. I had all the warnings and I still looked it up. Regrettable decision.
Yup. Knew it was going to be awful and did it anyway. Thanks Vince.
You looked it up? What a prolapse in judgment.
@SonOfSpam – That made me snort, but I’m really not happy to have that mental image refreshed after bleaching it out with The Greatest American Hero earlier today.
@SonOfSpam You’re a hero, you are.
Cleveland Steamer in a dentist chair? Poop Canal?
There was an ‘impaction’ that needed to be addressed
I’ve had cavities filled in a dentist’s chair, but never emptied.
Cameron Diaz in Rosebud: This Ain’t No Sled
dying. aroused, but dying.
I would have gone with Citizen Strain as a subtitle, but different strokes for different folks i guess.
I’d happily shit on Jennifer Aniston.
I actually thought Sex Drive was pretty fucking hilarious. James Marsden was shockingly perfect in it.
What smells like jizz?
James Marsden and Seth Green were the best parts of that movie.
I enjoyed it in that way where you go in with the very lowest of expectations and it surprises you. Similar experiences with The Crow, American Pie and Grandma’s Boy.
Sex Drive is pretty fuckin’ hysterical.
Marsden knocked it out in that one. “Cuz yer a HO-MO!”
Jennifer Aniston is infinitely hotter than Cameron Diaz
So is a janitor’s mop turned upside down.
Or just a janitor’s mop, right-side-up.
I wouldn’t say Jennifer Aniston was begging to be pooped on…more like generously offering he body up for it.
I’m still trying to figure out why Bad Words got good reviews. And also why I feel entitled to judge it when I didn’t even pay to watch it.
Hollywood critics placating to their international audience.
Thanks for reminding me that I know what “rosebudding” is.
*places drill to head*
Ok, so you all have convinced me NOT to look up “rosebudding.”
do it… you know you will eventually. You can’t go your whole life not knowing… better now than later.
“Have you ever considered that it might not be the bosses who are horrible? Perhaps it is you, the employees.”
This message brought to you by Hobby Lobby.
@Champ Kind +1
Horrible Bosses 3: This Company Was Just Purchased By Scientologists And Shit Bout To Get Weird
All things equal, HB1 Jen Aniston was somehow peak post-peak Jen Aniston.
She knows what she did.
Jen Aniston has definitely aged like a fine wine. Good lord.
However, Cameron Diaz has aged like a Natty Ice.
I remember the trailer for the first one and so wanted it to be funny becuase I like both Jason Bateman and Jason Sudekis. To say I was dissapointed would be an understatement. Although the performance by Colin Farrell was funny. Who told them they needed a sequel?
Probably the fact that it made a ton of money and was almost universally adored by basically everybody except you.
Universally adored? Uh what are you smoking? Most people I know thought it was fucking horrible. Not critics, hardcore comedy fans who wanted to laugh and thought it was stupid and not funny. Universally adored? Yeah right. Please don’t use Rotten Tomatoes as an example either.
Dude, it’s at 70% on Rotten Tomatoes which is pretty impressive for a comedy like that.
I love these guys and think they are all generally very funny, but the first one was pretty… meh, it filled a boring hour and 45 min on a Tuesday, whatever.
Without looking it up and after reading the comments, I’m going to guess ‘rosebudding’ is grabbing a fistful of vag lips and roping ’em up with dental floss. It can’t be worse than that, I hope. Off to Google.
Oh, I’m a terrible person.
It is much worse!
@Mardukas – You’re thinking of bouquet-ing
just +1 for the trailer going with turn down for what already. it had to happen sooner or later, and I think the slow-mo scene made it fine with me.
I am going to say it: I really liked the movie. It made me laugh quite a bit. I’m not saying I’m “excited” to see the new movie, but I’ll grab a few drinks at Red Robin and stagger across the street to watch the movie, and I will probably laugh a lot again.
I didn’t know there were people that didn’t like the movie. Everyone I’ve discussed it with has found it very funny and enjoyable.
This. I thought the first one was great. Not all-time-classic comedy great, but probably the best stupid comedy movie since Zoolander or Wedding Crashers.
I liked it better than the Hangover. The first one.
Thanks to Vince, I’ve learned what Rosebudding means! I’m one of today’s LUCKY 10,000!
Totally not going to look up rosebudding…….
god dammit, why did I do that
You bastards! Now I know what rosebudding is.
(reaches for Brain Bleach)