The ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie Is Still Happening And It Even Has A Director Now

While we hoped that the demise of the terrible idea that was a Stretch Armstrong movie (starring Taylor Lautner or not) was the beginning of the end of the toy franchise films, common sense dictates that as long as Transformers and Battleship films exist, people will waste millions on screenplays and set design for Slinkys and Hungry Hungry Hippos. Add to that the fact that Fast & Furious movies are still earning hundreds of millions and Need for Speed will capitalize on post-Breaking Bad Aaron Paul demand, and it shouldn’t shock anyone that a Hot Wheels movie is still in the works.

Now, the Hollywood Reporter is, um, reporting, that Legendary Pictures has found its director for the Hot Wheels film in Simon Crane, who was the second-unit director on World War Z and is making his directorial debut with the spy thriller Echelon. As for the story? Hold on to your Underoos.

The story centers on a washed-up Illinois State Trooper who, after a dangerous military device falls into the hands of a criminal, fights the man his father once put behind bars.

Ah, I can see it now…