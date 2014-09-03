The ‘Monsters: Dark Continent’ Trailer Looks Amazing Despite The Kevin Connolly Doppelgänger

I must admit that despite the fact that an E lookalike appears in the trailer, this movie looks like it’s gonna be incredible and those aliens look scary as fu*k. Of course, having not seen the first Monsters movie directed by Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, I can’t really speak to how Dark Continent will diverge from the original… other than the fact that Tom Green (not this guy, but this guy) will be directing the sequel. Good thing the people over at CinemaBlend actually see movies regularly and have a few words about them.
If there’s any truth to the old saying about the value of first impressions, then Monsters: Dark Continent appears to be in good shape. Tom Green’s film looks to be completely different tonally than Gareth Edwards’ original offering, upping the level of action, the size of the cast, and the amount of monsters shown on the screen. You know what they say about sequels – go bigger or don’t bother. While this might disappoint fans of the original Monsters, it should help win over those folks who thought the first film was too subtle for its own good.
I may not know much about monsters, but I know a thing or two about aliens and I’m fairly certain that this is a movie about aliens. I’ve seen a myriad of monster movies in my life (from Monsters, Inc. to Monsters University) and, from what I remember, most of these movies tend to make monster and aliens mutually exclusive beings. That’s why they called that one movie Monsters vs. Aliens and not Monsters and/or Aliens Depending On Your Definition Of Monsters. And before you go on calling me “nitpicky” or some other word that sounds vaguely like a racial slur (never noticed that until right now), I’ll tell you that I had the exact same problem with Starship Troopers calling their aliens “bugs.” Those are not bugs, they are aliens goddammit! Stop trying to make alien movies where you avoid saying the word “alien!” It’s almost as annoying as people making a whole zombie movie and not using the word “zombie.” WE KNOW WHAT THEY’RE CALLED AND SO DO YOU YOU GODDAMN LAZY, DIRTY NITPICKYS!
The whole thing was that bugs was a slur, like krauts or gooks. Where it gets actually kind racist is that Heinlein supposedly meant the bugs as allegories for the threat of the Chinese, and in the book alludes to the fact that the Chinese defeated the Western Democracies.
I don’t think that is E. I mean he KINDA looks like him, but no, not him. Unless I am missing a joke somewhere, which is entirely possible.
The “E” lookalike is actually Gendry from Game of Thrones. I guess that explains him being abandoned on that boat for the whole past season.
why are we still using bullets to kill aliens?
Oh, man, am I the only one that saw and liked the first movie?
might want to check out the first movie before declaring this one AMAZING.
the first one was an awesome, moody, well-thought out story, and a purposeful departure from the typical dismissive wank of the bang bang, darting camera alien blowup action movie…in other words, exactly the opposite of this pile of dogshit.
the “ITZ A SEQUAL – GO BIG OR GO HOME” mentality is so stupid its laughable.
The first movie can be called a monster movie by the barest of margins. They do a good job of having the monsters cast a shadow over the movie, like an ominous presence you barely ever see (Thanks, budget constraints!). Unfortunately, that one saw them as less “invading force” and more “animals who just kinda hang around, looking to bang.” I see flashes of that in the trailer, but it’s hard to say if they’re sticking with that theme or not.