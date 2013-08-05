A Classy Dog + The Morning Links

Via PUPSINTROUBLE.

NOMINATE for Comments of the Week. FOLLOW Vince on Twitter. FAN US on Facebook. SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast.

The Morning Links

The Week In Posters and Stills |FilmDrunk|

The Next Doctor Who is Peter Capaldi |Warming Glow|

73 Sports Movies in 73 Days: ‘Air Bud: Spikes Back’ |With Leather|

Why The Rock Should Be the Next Doctor Who |Gamma Squad|

And We Are Being Led to Believe a New Andre 3000 Solo Album’s Coming Next Year |Smoking Section|

Hall of Fame Game Open Thread |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

12 Historical Speeches Nobody Ever Heard |Mental Floss|

Honest Music Festival Map |College Humor|

Why They Picked Ellen DeGeneres to Host the Oscars |Grantland|

Katy Perry Never Farts In Front of Romantic Interests, Do You? |Pajiba|

5 Insane Lost Verses that Change the Meaning of Famous Songs |Cracked|

The Hunt for the Worst Movie of All Time: Elizabethtown |Videogum|

8 Creative Ways to Explore Your City |Made Man|

Fan Theories on How to Kill Wolverine |The Chive|

Megan Fox is Pregnant Again |IDLYITW|

All of Lindsay Lohan’s ‘The Canyons’ Nude Scenes were Leaked Online |The Superficial|

The 11 Best Replies to One Direction Tweets |BuzzFeed|

The Greatest Science Fiction Novels of All Time |Ranker|

15 Photos of Brazilian Model Jhenny Andrade, UFC 163’s Guest Ring Girl |CagePotato|