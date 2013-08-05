A Classy Dog + The Morning Links

#Dogs
08.05.13 5 years ago

Via PUPSINTROUBLE.

The Morning Links

The Week In Posters and Stills |FilmDrunk|

The Next Doctor Who is Peter Capaldi |Warming Glow|

73 Sports Movies in 73 Days: ‘Air Bud: Spikes Back’ |With Leather|

Why The Rock Should Be the Next Doctor Who |Gamma Squad|

And We Are Being Led to Believe a New Andre 3000 Solo Album’s Coming Next Year |Smoking Section|

Hall of Fame Game Open Thread |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

12 Historical Speeches Nobody Ever Heard |Mental Floss|

Honest Music Festival Map |College Humor|

Why They Picked Ellen DeGeneres to Host the Oscars |Grantland|

Katy Perry Never Farts In Front of Romantic Interests, Do You? |Pajiba|

5 Insane Lost Verses that Change the Meaning of Famous Songs |Cracked|

The Hunt for the Worst Movie of All Time: Elizabethtown |Videogum|

8 Creative Ways to Explore Your City |Made Man|

Fan Theories on How to Kill Wolverine |The Chive|

Megan Fox is Pregnant Again |IDLYITW|

All of Lindsay Lohan’s ‘The Canyons’ Nude Scenes were Leaked Online |The Superficial|

The 11 Best Replies to One Direction Tweets |BuzzFeed|

The Greatest Science Fiction Novels of All Time |Ranker|

15 Photos of Brazilian Model Jhenny Andrade, UFC 163’s Guest Ring Girl |CagePotato|

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
