The Most Cringeworthy Scene In ‘Fifty Shades’ Gets Animated In This Glorious Tamponimation

This morning I posted the first trailer for Fifty Shades Of Grey. I’ve never read the books, because just the idea of Twilight fan fiction written by Snowqueen’s Icedragon topping the bestseller list is enough to make me think I’ve died and gone to some Gulliver island of dullard masturbators. This may have been my mistake, however, because it sounds like it has some pretty ridiculous scenes. Which I guess you would expect when someone’s trying to stretch a bondage fantasy into three 300-600-page books (I tried to write some erotic fiction, but couldn’t get past “and then she took her clothes off huh uh huh huhuh eheh hehehe heh heh hehe“).
For instance, in one scene, apparently, Christian Grey yoinks out Anastasia Grey’s tampon so they can bang more, presumably on some monogrammed grey Egyptian cotton towels. My God, it’s like EL James read your mom’s diary. YouTuber Philiafelice took the liberty of turning this scene into an animated sequence and my God it is a thing of beauty.
I cried laughing at this, even though I adamantly believe that there should’ve been a sound effect when Christian pulled out the tampon, because I’m mature like that. I really, really, really hope this scene made it into the movie.
[Thanks to Jen Yamato for discovering this two years ago and reminding me that it existed]
*Tears stream down face
This world is so beautiful…
A+ work, Internet.
My inner goddess is judging all of the inner goddesses who are into this shit.
I wish he would have yelled “Kobe!” when he flipped it into the toilet.
Holy crap!
Nothing about this should be considered “adult”
More like ’50 Shades of Fake and Gay’ amirite?
(* pulls tampon out of butt, explodes in a cloud of confetti *)
The slowness of that reach. This is fine art, my friends.
Concur.
Which sound effect would you have chosen? Right now I’m torn between a slide whistle or a “Yoink!”
I’m vacillating between the sound of pulling out a boot that’s stuck in the mud, or pulling the cork out of a bottle of wine.
Though honestly shouldn’t it be whatever sound is made by that salmon-gun they showed on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?
Maybe just a “poit!”
Me, I’m gonna go with the sound Franny Delaney made when describing his use of ‘beads’ during his weekend with Malory to Archer when Archer confronted him in the forest.
You can’t flush tampons!!!!! Tragic.
If I was a billionaire I’d be able to flush tampons down my toilet. That’s the sort of thing a billionaire would have thought about ahead of time.
If I’m going to be a billionaire, I’m going to crush mad poon. If I’m going to crush mad poon, I’m bound to be from time-to-time dealing with some lady flow and the accompanying accouterments. So if my bathroom will sometimes have to also function as a p*ssy lab, it better come with the proper equipment, like a combination toilet/bidet/garbage disposal.
Logic, bro.
WHAT IS HAPPENING?
For some reason, having Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels pointing at this suddenly makes much more sense.
I like to imagine that her mid-coital “Holy Crap!” was said in the most bone-chilling Minnesotan accent possible. “Ooh yah! Ooh yah! Theats it, Christian! Dontcha kno!”
So, she’s a period piece of ass?
God everything about the book/movie is laughably awful.
Wow, ya’ll are some fucking squares.
I yank a tampon out like the pin on a grenade if I’m having sex.
This is designed for people who wanted to watch the Sims bang
Me. Its designed for me.