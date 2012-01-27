The new Avengers banners were boring, needed more happy Captain America

Marvel.com just released a batch of five new stills from The Avengers, and if these are any indication, the film will surely satisfy those fans desperate to see the Avengers staring intently at things and/or each other. Sarcasm aside, these were all incredibly boring. Everyone looked all serious and dour, so I thought they needed a dose of Chris Evans as Captain America, our little ray of sunshine. He’s such a rascal! (more after the jump)