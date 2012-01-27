The new Avengers banners were boring, needed more happy Captain America

Marvel.com just released a batch of five new stills from The Avengers, and if these are any indication, the film will surely satisfy those fans desperate to see the Avengers staring intently at things and/or each other. Sarcasm aside, these were all incredibly boring. Everyone looked all serious and dour, so I thought they needed a dose of Chris Evans as Captain America, our little ray of sunshine. He’s such a rascal! (more after the jump)
Captain America: The Little Rascally Avenger
The second one looks like an SNL skit for “Tiny America”, with Rob Schneider as the Captain.
Fury: Your tiny shield is so motherf***in’ cute!
Tiny America: Whattya mean kewt? Imma put that shield upside yer noggin’–
Fury: Hey! Hey! I didn’t mean nuthin’ by it!
With the number of tongue shots I’ve seen so far, this movie is shaping up to look more and more like “The Abominable Slowmen”. ME LIKEY
Is that one of Hawkeye and Black Widow just the two of them lamenting about how they don’t have any cool powers?
Nussy, it seems like a direct crib from the scene in X-Men where Wolverine and Jean Grey are hanging out on a gurney.
Hmm. I thought The Hulk was in this. Guess the effects must look terrible if we haven’t seen even a press image yet.
don’t want to alarm anybody, but Fury’s a colored guy now…