The New Trailer For ‘Into The Storm’ Makes ‘Twister’ Look Like A Light Sneeze

If real life natural disasters simply aren’t violent enough for your taste and don’t destroy enough homes and ruin enough lives, then Warner Bros. has the movie event of the summer for you with Into the Storm. In this film, the fictional town of Silverton and its citizens, living on Main Street USA, experience the horror of a series of tornadoes and storms, each one more devastating than the next. And we’re not just talking about giant cylinders of wind that can transport a young girl from Kansas to a magical land or toss cows around like they’re ants. These tornadoes are going to make your poop poop its own poop.
The storms that make Twister look like a movie about a party game that guys use to grope women have been brought to life by director Steven Quale, who cut his teeth on 2011’s 5nal D5stination 5: The Fifth One Where Kids Die From Crazy Sh*t, and it was written by John Swetnam, who penned the epic dance battle masterpiece, Step Up: All In. In this new trailer for Into the Storm, we get a much more in-depth look at the human aspect of the damages caused by the storms, and it’s sure to make people feel a new sense of compassion for the airlines affected by ridiculous superstorms.
Somehow these storms aren’t as frightening when they don’t have sharks in them.
THE BAR HAS BEEN RAISED FOREVER.
My thoughts exactly. Just a little wind and some rain, what’s the big deal?
The big deal to me comes from dying stupidly. Like being hit by a pen going 200 mph. That’s an annoying way to die, at least let a flying shark take me out.
So I guess this movie takes place in a universe where there’s no weather forecasts? No guy on the local news yelling LISTEN WE’VE BEEN TRACKING THIS STORM AND IT’S FUCKING HORRIFIC, PROBABLY DON’T PLAN GRADUATION CEREMONIES RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF IT.
Jeez, they had some umbrellas, it’s not like they weren’t prepared.
They’re not hurricanes. You don’t track them over days. Tornadoes just pop up.
But they’re spawned by severe storms… that can be predicted days ahead of time.
Somehow, I bet it’s Lori’s fault.
She Fucked the Sky when you weren’t home.
She undoubtedly leaves her son behind in the storm…
I’m going to withhold judgment until we hear from Helen Hunt and her Magical Cunt on this.
However, without Paxton at the helm and Hoffman in tow, my storm movie boner is not engorged.
Needs more Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt white t-shirt nipples.
Finger of God man! Finger of God!
Where’s Coral?!
2014: The Day After the Day After Tomorrow – Twisters Attack!
i remember seeing the teaser before in a theater and laughing hysterically when the storm blew away the airport…no one else thought it was funny
Ugh, Lori.
I guess movie trailers don’t promote the stars any more. If you recognise the actors, fine–if not, screw ’em.
In the old days we’d be informed the movie features “Richard Armitage, who you loved as Thorin Oakenshield in all of those Hobbit movies, and Sarah Wayne Callies, who you wanted to punch in the face when she played Lori in The Walking Dead! And Jeremy Sumpter, who was on Friday Night Lights for a couple of seasons!”
It’s just another step towards a time when everything is CG, starring only Andy Serkis.
Twister turned up to 11. Got it.
TURNT UP, pops.
“Each one more devastating than the next” means the first is the worst and they get less brutal over time. Seems like bad storytelling. Hey, did I see Matt Walsh in there? Looks like a quality fx bonanza, anyway.
GAH-LACK-TUS
This looks like a fantastic watch if you’re hammered drunk.
Where’s the flying cow?
I was also looking for Margaret Hamilton on her bicycle, didn’t see it.
So, it is supposed to entice me to go see a movie where I’m supposed to care about those cardboard characters now that I’ve scene every piece of cgi action? And sorry Matt Walsh but Lori?! Face-punching inducing actor(resse)s should do better than ruin a movie with their presence and innerving delivery. I mean, the following shot of the one where she yells at someone, better be that someone punching her right in her fucking face…
I saw the trailer for this when i went to the movies the other night and it was just LOUD NOISES.
Holy Fuck I’m gonna love this movie!