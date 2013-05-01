The New Trailer For 'The Wolverine' Has Some Silver Samurai

#Trailers #The Wolverine
05.01.13 5 years ago 20 Comments

I was trying to think of a decent introduction to this new trailer for The Wolverine to properly convey my hopes and expectations for James Mangold’s upcoming effort, due out on July 26, but I think that YouTube commenter “118bone” beat me to it:

Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good.

Watching this latest trailer, my thoughts are still: “It looks… good? Decent? Better than Origins?” Hugh Jackman still looks like a shirtless badass and he is great at doing that arm thing where he’s like, “GRRRR, you forgot I have claws!” And there’s at least one scene where someone slices his face and he turns and the cut heals up instantly and the guy with the sword is like, “Hey, why didn’t that work?” So based on what we’ve seen thus far, I’d say that it is equal to or greater than X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

That’s neither a blessing nor a condemnation.

