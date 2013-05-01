The New Trailer For 'The Wolverine' Has Some Silver Samurai

I was trying to think of a decent introduction to this new trailer for The Wolverine to properly convey my hopes and expectations for James Mangold’s upcoming effort, due out on July 26, but I think that YouTube commenter “118bone” beat me to it:
Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good. Please be good.
Watching this latest trailer, my thoughts are still: “It looks… good? Decent? Better than Origins?” Hugh Jackman still looks like a shirtless badass and he is great at doing that arm thing where he’s like, “GRRRR, you forgot I have claws!” And there’s at least one scene where someone slices his face and he turns and the cut heals up instantly and the guy with the sword is like, “Hey, why didn’t that work?” So based on what we’ve seen thus far, I’d say that it is equal to or greater than X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
That’s neither a blessing nor a condemnation.
This video is private.
I’ll show you private. *points to private sign on bathroom*
hey! i didnt see any privates!?
what the hell?
“Oooh shit… Look at the door, dude. You see that door right there? The one marked pirate? You think a pirate lives in there? “
The Wolverine could have full on musical numbers and Jackman beating a bunch of ninjas in a dance off and it would STILL be better than that Origins abortion.
That would be pretty fuckin’ sick!
Even if the dance off was river dance… it would still be better.
I congratulate you for Badger for your restraint in word placement for “Beating a bunch of ninjas” and “off”. Could’ve gone a total different direction.
Wait, the Japanese name is Wolverine: Samurai? That’s a lot better than The Wolverine aka (The Apology for Totally Making Deadpool Lame
That Wolverine. He’s seen some shit, y’know?
So many gurneys!
I worry what cultural trends will emerge after a generation of youths stuffed full of recycled remakes and horrible reality shows graduates to relevance.
Taking away Deadpool’s mouth = Taking away Wolverine’s claws.
You just don’t do it.
The Japanese are cool as hell. I know most of them go to work and live their lives and have the same issues we all have but I imagine every day in Japan is filled with slow falling snowflakes and lots of swords.
How come I dont see a silver samuri in the trailer? Watched it a few times….
It was dark, apparently Silver Samurai doesn’t shine in the moonlight.
urbury samurai
I think this recent trend in making superheroes more “gritty” by turning them into unshaven hobos is going to have the terrifying result of skinny teenage nerds attempting to grow gigantic scruffy beards and showering even less than they already do. We have to curb this before it becomes a public menace, people.
But, he’s going to be fine, so who cares?
No, but seriously, please be good please be good please be good please be good…