The Official Title, Cast, And Car For The 24th James Bond Film Have Been Announced

Director Sam Mendes and producer Barbara Broccoli greeted diehard fans of the James Bond franchise and media members this morning with a live stream from the 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios to announce the title of the 24th installment the beloved and celebrated spy series. So what is the latest installment of the Daniel Craig arm of the franchise going to be called? Quantum of Solace 2: Solacing the Quantum. Just kidding. It’s SPECTRE.
Feel free to jump straight to complaining about that or freak out and get all giggly like I did, but if you want to know the answer to whether or not Christoph Waltz is actually in the film, join me in the next sentence.
Yes, he is.
As confidently predicted by the Daily Mail, Waltz joins returning cast members Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear and Ben Whishaw, as well as fellow newcomers Léa Seydoux (who will not be playing Miranda Frost as once rumored, but instead Madeleine Swann), Monica Bellucci, Dave Bautista and Andrew Scott. Waltz is not playing Ernst Stavro Blofeld (as widely speculated), at least by name, because he is listed as Oberhauser on the newly-updated IMDB page. We’ll just have to assume that he’s secretly Blofeld and patiently await the “surprise.”
Additionally, the producers unveiled the latest automobile that Bond will be driving in SPECTRE, and like the casting and plot, there were already some rumors (and controversy) for that as well. Everyone can settle down, though, because check out the sexiness of the Aston Martin DB10.
It has been known for at least a week that Bond will be trading in his Aston Martin for a Fiat 500 for at least one crucial scene in SPECTRE, and purists probably aren’t too pleased. But they should at least be happy to know that the Fiat will be used in the Rome car chase that was reported about several months ago, and the car will probably be destroyed in the process.
Is Daniel Craig the 2nd best Bond? Just because Quantum wasn’t good doesn’t mean he wasn’t good either….
Craig gets my vote for best Bond, if it that matters.
(it does not)
The ranking goes…
1) Connery
2) Moore
3) Brosnan
4) Craig
5) Lazenby
6) Dalton
@Verbal Kunt – I think you could say the same thing about Dalton. I liked his acting in the films even if the films were not that good.
FWIW, Brosnan never seemed like Bond. He seemed to be playing another English superspy.
Roger Moore was just plain awful.
Dalton’s two movies are surprisingly great, especially the Living Daylights.
Brosnan is the only one who can hold a candle to Connery.
Connery is #1. The rest is subjective.
Quantum wasn’t great, sure….but am I REALLY the only person who enjoyed it? The fight scene during the opera is one of my favorite scenes ever. Am I a simpleton who is simpling his way through life?!?!?
@Baltimore Dan – To me, he seemed to be playing the English gentleman spy character like Moore’s The Saint or even a little of his own Remington Steele. IMO, Bond is rougher and not as much of a gentleman. Connery played it that way and I think that’s why he’s the consensus #1 Bond. He had an IDGAF attitude, self-confidence, and was a bit of an asshole. Hell, has any Bond after Connery slapped a girl on the ass as either he or she exits the scene? That’s the Bond-ness I’m talking about.
Also – there’s nothing terrible about Skyfall. It’s a GREAT bond movie.
@Balls of Steel
I actually took the opportunity to read Thunderball and From Russia With Love this last summer.
I was a) surprised at how well written they were b) surprised that the Bond from the books was in fact not more like Daniel Craig, as has often been claimed.
He’s in fact a lot like Connery except slightly more sybaritic. He’s constantly smoking and ordering room service. There’s also a lot more of the detective / procedural element to it.
@Crazy Ira and the Douche – Yes, the Bond in the books is a lot different from the Bond in the movies. Connery played the character closest to the books. I’m thinking that after all the other actors played Bond differently, Craig’s portrayal seemed comparatively closer to the books even though it’s not really that close.
I hated Brosnan in his first and quit watching til he was gone. Started watching again when Daniel Craig took over..I still rate Connery first but Craig is 2nd the rest could be launched into the sun.
Paul Rudd would disapprove of your ranking for T-Dalt
I know I’m in the minority, but Moore is my favorite Bond. I know, he’s not like Bond is “supposed” to be, but the way Bond is supposed to be is kind of a douche. With all the gizmos and outrageous henchmen and stuff, it just seems to me like the Bond world is already kind of silly, and Moore’s the only one who fully embraces that with a sense of fun.
I was going to opine, but on reading the comments I realized I feel much less strongly about Bond than a lot of people.
I don’t have the link handy, but the AV Club dug up a Craig interview from a few years ago, and in it Craig talks about how its Austin Powers’ fault that there’s such a difference between the Brosnan and Craig Bonds. He blames Mike Myers for ruining the fun. Sounds like a scapegoat. Be more charming, James Bond!
Ranking the Bonds is tough because they all have shit films and great ones. I like what they’ve done to Craig’s Bond – he’s a psychopath, cold and distant. Then he get’s hurt by a woman and then by M. He’s a more complex character than the early Bonds, who were untouchable and always ready with a witticism.
The man playing Bond does not write the script. just an FYI. Craig has done well given the shit hes got to work with. He is my favorite Bond, he actually looks the part and is believable.Its hard to compete with Connery, he was just so damn smooth.
If I ever ran into Monica Bellucci on the street, I would commit seppuku on a parking meter.
I was going to say that she is ridiculously hot for a 50 year old, but really she’s just fucking hot.
+1
I’m sorry. I wasn’t listening.
I’m gonna be the asshole who says they got her 10 years too late though :( :( :(
*hides for cover*
Should have been her in The World Is Not Enough instead of Maria Grazia Cucinotta.
I assume they tried, but Cucinotta was the consolation Italiana.
“Oberhauser” is certainly less lazy than “John Harrison,” at least.
+Untitled Star Trek Sequel
Hoping someone would note this.
What are these announcements about again? A new Marvel movie or something? Sorry but after hearing the words “Monica Belucci” and seeing her walk across the stage everything else immediately became irrelevant.
I’m glad they are going back to Spectre. Seems more appropriate for these times.
Too bad it’s still a YEAR away.
Ah but who will sing the theme song?
Probably Christoph Waltz, but he will do it in character as Der Humpink.
Taylor Swift will sing a song about Spectre, because that what she becomes when she dumps dudes she’s dating every 5 minutes.
It’s strongly rumored that Sam Smith has the gig. Fans of overwrought, overrated, hefty Boy George lookalikes are in for a treat. Personally, I can’t stand the twat.
Who are those old ladies at the roll out?
Where’s the chickysnack du jour?
He he, bullet hole spooge
Reminiscent of when Bosh and LeBron joined Wade in Miami. They threw a parade before the had even won a game.
I would like to have sex with Monica Belucci though…and the DB10
Dalton was an OUTSTANDING Bond. Living Daylights may be my favorite Bond film. License to Kill’s failure wasn’t that it was a bad film (it was pretty daring for the series)…..it was stupidly released in the weeks between Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Ghostbusters 2 and Batman. It was doomed.
In the living Daylights, He helps Osama Bin Laden fight the Russians in Afghanistan. On Horseback.
and he bangs Myriam D’abo. One of the most underrated Bond movies of all time.
“He helps Osama Bin Laden fight the Russians in Afghanistan. On Horseback.”
Holy shit.
HOLY SHIT.
(I think it was also my first time seeing tits in the theater.)
Re-watching it after 9/11 and the Iraq/Afghan War is an interesting experience. It’s still a great movie – but I was waiting for Donald Rumsfeld to show up and start shaking hands and handing out rocket launhcers to everyone.
@Underball
He was in Iraq hanging out with Saddam at the time.
Sexiest cast ever?
Octopussy and those 70’s bra-less hench-girls would like a word.
If you had to make a list of the “Good” bond movies, here’s mine – in chronological order.
From Russia With Love
Goldfinger
Thunderball
The Spy Who Loved Me
View To a Kill
The Living Daylights
Goldeneye
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World is Not Enough
Casino Royale
Skyfall.
The rest are varying levels of suck.
Your addition of A View to a Kill throws your entire list into disarray.
so you’re okay with calling the movie that has denise richards playing a rocket scientist not sucky?
A View to a Kill had Christopher Walken as the bad guy. and Grace Jones, and Patrick McNee. and it was the first Bond movie I saw in a theater, so there’s some Nostalgic love that is probably misplaced.
Denise Richards is balanced out by Sophie Marceau. Every great bond movie has two Bond girls – one who is an awesome femme fatale, and one who is a good looking dingbat.
I didn’t care for the Craig movies, nor the last one or two Brosnan movies.. they all sort of blend.
But, I thought Goldeneye was great, I enjoy both Dalton and Moore way more than the Internet tells me I should, and frankly Live and Let Die is always my tops for its mix of voodoo gods, corny villians, and the superbly gorgeous Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman who will always be the hottest, sexiest, Bond girl to ever get screen time.
And I’m willing to have a Beat It styled knife fight with anyone who dare suggests she’s not.
This cast is fantastic! I assume it will also have Ralph Fiennes returning as M?
Jesus, they’ve got less than 12 months to make this thing?
They had 3 years to make Die Another Day and it was the worst piece of shit ever . Mendes is more up for practical effects and not so much on the awful CGI, so once principal photography wraps in probably May, they have plenty of time to fiddle with it.
Please for the love of God I hope they continue with the same style and direction of the previous Bond movies. If it goes back to being super campy like those piece of shit Brosnan movies I will be pissed. I liked how in the last few movies Bond wasn’t trying to save the World or anything, he was just doing his job for country.
“Bad guy steals something or makes something that threatens the balance of the World, England enlists Bond, Bond goes to Q and gets a bunch of gadgets, Bond tries to infiltrate bad guys hide out and get close, bad guy knows who Bond is already, bad guy has some physical defect or gift, bad guy catches Bond, bad guy tells him his plan to blow up the World so he can make himself ruler of the World, bad guy throws Bond in a room designed to kill Bond, Bond escapes, throws a bunch of one hitter quitters, saves the world just before the plan finishes, bad guy dies, Bond shags a girl with a sexually suggestive name, The End”
Those Bond movies were getting awful and repetitive and I’m glad they changed the format. Die Another Die and The World Is Not Enough were pieces of shit that even McG would be embarrassed to call his own.
Nice car.
I had to double check the spelling for Spectre. For a moment there i was picturing Dave Bautista as the evil henchman in a Phil Spector wig.
At least the poster looks pretty neat.
Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.*
*People in the photo I would have sex with.
Yes – means yes to wouldja?
No – means no to wouldja?
Wouldja? – means would you have sex with this person.
Moving forward…. :)
I’m confused. People know that Bond movies before Daniel Craig were utter shit right? I mean Connery is a good actor, but everyone around him is terrible, not to mention the fucking scripts he’s given.
Maybe I’m just too young, but whenever Thunderball is on and my friends are watching, I shit in their mouths an go home.