The President Announces His Favorite Film Of The Year While The First Lady Throws Shade On Another

Politics and cinema seemed to be married at the moment, so it comes as no surprise that the leader of our nation, President Barack Obama, has thrown his hat into the ring when it comes to the best films of the year.

Echoing the sentiments of the Hollywood Foreign Press, The Prez decided that Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age opus, Boyhood, was the best picture of the year. The ambitious film was shot over a period of 12 years with the same cast, and has thus far netted five Golden Globe nominations along with a whole host of other awards including AFI’s movie of the year. “Boyhood was a great movie,” noted El Presidente. “That, I think, was my favorite movie this year.”

Film critiques run rampant through The White House, because in the same interview with People magazine, First Lady Michelle Obama ruminated on the age-old argument surrounding book adaptations:

I’ve read others [since, but] I read ‘Gone Girl’ a couple summers ago, which is one of my favorites. The book is much better than the movie.

Boom. Take that David Fincher. It’s also interesting to note that the First Lady just officially confirmed that she saw Neil Patrick Harris’ penis.