The Raccoon Speaks (And Adjusts His Crotch): The New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer Is Here.

I’ll complain all day about “franchise movies” and superhero stories ruling everything around us, but when you get James Gunn to direct Chris Pratt in a film about a talking tree and a murderous raccoon, you can have my money and my panties (better wring them out first). I like my comic book movies that tend more towards weird and silly over SO BADASS BRO, and James Gunn brings humor, weirdness, and a healthy subversive streak (also: spiky hair). Meanwhile, the latest Guardians of the Galaxy trailer stars buff Chris Pratt, a raccoon voiced by Brad Cooper, Vin Diesel as a tree who can only say his own name, wrestler Batista playing Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana, a ridiculously costumed Benicio Del Toro, John C. Reilly and a soundtrack that includes both “Spirit in the Sky” and “Hooked On A Feeling.” Yep, sold. Opens August 1st.

I like the music, but would it kill you to include some Spin Doctors once in a while?