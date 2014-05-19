The Raccoon Speaks (And Adjusts His Crotch): The New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer Is Here.

I’ll complain all day about “franchise movies” and superhero stories ruling everything around us, but when you get James Gunn to direct Chris Pratt in a film about a talking tree and a murderous raccoon, you can have my money and my panties (better wring them out first). I like my comic book movies that tend more towards weird and silly over SO BADASS BRO, and James Gunn brings humor, weirdness, and a healthy subversive streak (also: spiky hair). Meanwhile, the latest Guardians of the Galaxy trailer stars buff Chris Pratt, a raccoon voiced by Brad Cooper, Vin Diesel as a tree who can only say his own name, wrestler Batista playing Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana, a ridiculously costumed Benicio Del Toro, John C. Reilly and a soundtrack that includes both “Spirit in the Sky” and “Hooked On A Feeling.” Yep, sold. Opens August 1st.
I like the music, but would it kill you to include some Spin Doctors once in a while?
Laughed so hard at Rocket adjusting his crotch
I know nothing about GotG but this trailer got me kinda pumped
Fuck yes, Ronan looks great, can’t wait!
Truer words have never been said John C. Reilly.
Never been a big GOTG fan, but I’m more excited for this than for any other marvel movie ever, other than Winter Soldier.
This movie knows right where the line is. All that GGI but then they leave Batista untouched. Nice.
Any other movie would have Bradley Cooper playing the snarky hot guy who takes his shirt off, and Chris Pratt voicing the CGI raccoon. But, no, not this movie.
And I love it already.
Is the raccoon an alien or some sort of Earthican mutant?
It’s a complicated story but for the sake of it let’s say yes he is an alien.
Ryan Reynolds is yelling at his agent right now.
His agent resigned after RIPD theres just no more roles out there for him to screw up. Thank god he dropped out of Highlander remake, van wilder it aint!!
To me, Chris Pratt is genuine, very likable. Ryan Reynolds is contrived, very smug and obnoxious.
Ryan Reynolds is not a likable person. He is a douche bag with a gym membership. Chris Pratt is a neat dude.
Cheers to James Gunn, such a great villain in Silence of the Lambs.
Jeers to Spirit in the Sky. It starts off school but then you feel really cheated when you get to the “I’ve got a friend in Jesus” verse.
I’ve always felt that same way about that song… singing along, everything’s great then “oh wait, yeah, jesus… ugh okay”
There’s a funny mashup of Conan the Barbarian murdering people as a gladiator set to Spirit in the Sky, always such a cliche song for sports movies
@Vince Mancini I think you can see raccoon peen at 720p. [gfycat.com]
Andy Serkis worked with Bradley Cooper and the animators to delve into the motivation of crotch adjusting.
This movie should have its merit based on one factor: how it portrays Thanos. Is there a more important marvel villain?
No? Took a shot. I mean, it was 50/50.
The raccoon has a sexy voice and a huge dick.
Furry bait, AHOY!
“My life span is too short for this shit” (*adjusts crotch, takes Andy Serkis to the next level*)
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG
/Inhaler
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG
/changes panties
Look, Guardians of the Galaxy…I’ve seen you around. You hang out with the Avengers, don’t think I haven’t noticed you. I thought you looked interesting, but I just had so many other comic books to not buy and other Marvel movies to argue about that I didn’t really give you a second thought. Then your first trailer debuted and I decided to take a better look at you. A fine pedigree with strange but inspired casting choices that give us Green Uhura and a set of Pratt abs (Prabs?) to boot. And I must admit that a raccoon wielding a machine gun makes me visibly aroused.
But was it all flash and no substance? Was your Marvel + Star Wars nerd mashup of internet hyped fanboy frenzy drawing me into a lustful malaise? Would I be burned like Iron Man 2 and The Phantom Menace before you? Do you remember how amazing the first trailer for The Phantom Menace was? DO YOU?!
I guess I’m just afraid of being hurt again. I guess I’m just afraid of looking to the future. I’m so uncertain of so many things. But what you’ve shown me in this trailer today has made me certain of one thing.
I want you inside me.
When the ‘coon grabbed his cock, Donald Sterling stormed out of the theater.
So I get “video is private”. I guess I wasn’t fast enough?
If I wanted to promote an upcoming movie, I’d want the trailer spread as far as possible, not stop third parties from promoting the movie for free. Way to make sense Disney!
@Reggie Thistleton Right? I mean I went on YouTube & found it but sheesh.
Best comic book character named after a Beatles song
[www.youtube.com]
Fuck, man! I mean…you know? Just….fuuuuuck! Right?
I just hope it doesn’t end up sucking like an Underball-fueled comments thread.
JIZZ CLEANUP IN AISLE 5!
(I’m watching this trailer in the grocery store. And masturbating. Also this movie looks good.)