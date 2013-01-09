The Razzies Nominees Have Been Announced And Some Awful Movies Have Been Snubbed

If you ask me, there’s no greater way of branding a movie a failure than by including it in the annual FilmDrunk Worst Movies feature, but some more traditional people believe that the Razzies are actually the ultimate decider of cinematic disgust and scorn. Either way, it’s no secret that Hollywood produces some incredibly horrible movies each year, and many of them come from repeat offenders. Thankfully, the Razzies keep track of these miscreants and their horrible films so that we can hurl figurative feces in their direction each February.
The one glaring difference between my Worst Movies feature and the Razzies, though, is that while I have sworn to exclude Happy Madison films out of fairness to the other movies that were legitimately terrible, the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation thrives in its contempt for all things Adam Sandler. Sandler’s not alone, though, as the Razzies committee has quite a few recurring targets, and this year’s nominations are hardly going to shock you.
[Vince’s Note: I hate the Razzies. The most impressive thing about the Razzies is that they’ve been around since 1981 and have yet to make a single interesting or ballsy nomination. I might respect them if I thought they actually watched a lot of movies and voted for their worst, but instead they just choose the movies that are most socially acceptable to hate and hope someone in the cast will show up to their dopey ceremony. What’s the point?]
The one glaring omission is my pick for the Worst Movie of 2012, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Some Drunkards thought I was a little too tough on Abe, but it was still TERRIBLE. Additionally, the shortage of nominations for our Drunkards’ Choice Worst Movie, Alex Cross, is also unfortunate, but I am glad to see Tyler Perry get his shot at Worst Actor.
That said, since That’s My Boy was a horribly offensive exercise is throwing acid at my eyes, Sandler should once again clean up.
Worst Picture
Battleship
Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure
That’s My Boy!
A Thousand Words
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Worst Actress
Katherine Heigl, One For The Money
Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil #5: Retribution
Tyler Perry (In Drag), Madea’s Witless Protection
Kristen Stewart, Snow White and The Huntsman & Twilight S.B.D. #2
Barbra Streisand, Guilt Trip
Worst Actor
Nicolas Cage, Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance & Seeking Justice
Eddie Murphy, A Thousand Words
Robert Pattinson, Twilight S.B.D. #2
Tyler Perry (Not in Drag), Alex Cross & Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds
Adam Sandler, That’s My Boy!
Worst Supporting Actress
Jessica Biel, Playing For Keeps & Total Recall
Brooklyn Decker, Battleship & What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Ashley Green, Twilight S.B.D. #2
Jennifer Lopez, What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Rihanna, Battleship
Worst Supporting Actor
David Hasselhoff (as “Himself”), Pirannha 3-DD
Taylor Lautner, Twilight S.B.D. #2
Liam Neeson, Battleship & Wrath of the Titans
Nick Swardson, That’s My Boy
Vanilla Ice (as “Himself”), That’s My Boy
Worst Screen Couple
Any Combination of Two Cast Members from “Jersey Shore”, The Three Stooges
Mackenzie Foy (as “Little Renesmee”) & Taylor Lautner, Twilight: S.B.D. #2
Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart, Twilight: S.B.D. #2
Tyler Perry & His Drag Get-Up, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witless Protection
Adam Sandler and either Leighton Meester, Andy Samberg, or Susan Sarandon, That’s My Boy
Worst Director
Sean Anders, That’s My Boy
Peter Berg, Battleship
Bill Condon, Twilight S.B.D. #2
Tyler Perry, Good Deeds & Madea’s Witless Protection
John Putch, ATLAS SHRUGGED: PART II
Worst Screen Ensemble
The Entire Cast of Battleship
The Entire Cast of Oogieloves inThe Big Balloon Adventure
The Entire Cast of That’s My Boy
The Entire Cast of Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn, Part 2
The Entire Cast of Madea’s Witless Protection
Worst Screenplay
Atlas Shrugged: Part II
Battleship
That’s My Boy!
A Thousand Words
Twilight S.B.D. #2
I actually though That’s My Boy was kind of funny. Yes i know, i’ll show myself out…
Was going to say the same thing. We rented it the other night and had some laughs and the storyline was tolerable.
Best Sandler movie in awhile.
My biggest problem with it was that it felt like Sandler and his writers had just finished sweeping the floor of their office and they just jammed all of the old, unused jokes from all of his previous movies in a new script, then chose a voice that he would use and called it a day.
Happy Madison needs to mine this thread for box quotes.
“…kind of funny” – Tong Po
“…the storyline was tolerable” – TFBuckFutter
Term: Damning with faint praise. Illustrations:
“Best Sandler movie in awhile”
“Tastiest shitpie I’ve eaten this month”
“It didn’t suck as much as a high colonic with a red-hot poker”
You just know this movie was pitched based on the similarities of the “stars” names:
“Adam Sandler sounds like Andy Samberg. That’s HILARIOUS!”
The voice Sandler was using actually cracked me up because I spent time recently with a buddy from Maine who talks just like that when he gets drunk….and complains about movies that over-emphasize New England accents.
Isn’t the Razzies pretty much a celebration of what every sarcastic movie review blogger does every day? (who isn’t beholden to some giant media corporation)
To me, one person honestly hating something in their particular idiosyncratic way is often funny, especially if it’s expressed in a funny way (comedy is about obsession and all of that). A group of people getting together to decide what’s most socially acceptable to think is bad isn’t funny or interesting to me in any way.
The Razzies are the Oscars of shitty movies, essentially. You know which ones they’re going to pick, and they always leave out the truly (un?)deserving candidates
So we should just close the entire internet then. That’s is folks, show’s over. Nothing to see here.
Vince needs to get the full power of Uproxx behind the “Drunkies,” an alternative to the Razzies. I know he said this type of thing “isn’t funny or interesting to me in any way,” but…*waves dollar bills in front of him*
Armond White controls the nomination list, Drunkards vote.
Do we really require idiosyncratic conjecture when discussing how terrible Adam Sandler or Katherine Heigl are? They suck and they deserve all the fake awards that they receive for sucking so shamelessly. I get what the Razzies are, I’m not gonna get all hipster on it
At least the Razzies are tongue-in-cheek, unlike, say, the Academy Awards, which are equally pointless, right?
Oogieloves wins or we riot
I take issue with its nomination, not because I’ve seen it and it’s good, but because NO ONE saw it.
I was thinking this myself. But on the positive side, perhaps the publicity will mean this little-seen classic will finally get the exposure and recognition it deserves. Dare we dream of…a Blu-Ray with director’s commentary?
Maybe a Criterion release?
My taste in films must be good, I’ve only seen 6 of those nominated for anything.
I do, however, have a bone to pick: I thought David Hasselhoff was fine in Piranha 3-DD. The movie wasn’t much, but the Hoff was quite amusing, really. *polishes monocle*
The only movie on the list I saw was Total Recall. But I’ve probably seen a lot of other movies others may consider bad
Can you really criticize David Hasselhoff’s acting if he’s just playing himself? Awful though it may be, he’s literally being himself…shouldn’t that mean he did a *good* job?
God I hated “Battleship”. You could replace Brooklyn Decker with a cardboard cutout. The scenes with the veterans looked like a bad Oscars skit.
And yet she was fantastic on The League. Perhaps she should stick to TV.
Of all the things wrong with Battleship, directing wasn’t one of them.
It’s not easy to direct a lot of shit blowing up in a big vfx tentpole. Reference ‘The Last Airbender’ for a real example of terrible directing.
I thought Hallie Berry got nominated years ago for “Monster’s Ball.” That may have been the one “ballsy” move they made, no? She was terrible in that piece of Oscar bait.
She won it for Catwoman, the same year she was Oscar nommed for taking the full brunt of Billy Bob Thornton’s Monster Balls.
No nomination for the love interest in Magic Mike? She was awful.
She was god-awful, true, but she’s also the daughter of the head of Warner Bros, so see Vince’s comment above re: balls, lack of.
Good call, she was terrible.
I love that two people were nominated for worst supporting actor for playing themselves.
Before the internets and the never ending amount of top x lists the Razzies had a little more meaning. At this point they are a throwback to old media.
Harvard Lampoon did this sort of thing as far back as the 1930s, and see where that got them. I mean, is that even still a school?
I don’t know about the school, but the Lampoon name is still around.
It serves as nothing more than an anchor around the neck of movies too cheap to pay for the American Pie brandname though.
What to Expect When You’re Expecting was the worst movie that I saw last year. I can’t believe it didn’t get a nomination. And I agree with the moratorium on Happy Madison productions. Just give them a fucking lifetime failure award and move on.
Vince is just upset that The Razzies don’t nominate the movies a lot of people like but he thinks are terrible. WHY DON’T THEY UNDERSTAND THAT SUPER 8 WAS AWFUL he’s screaming somewhere to himself.
Alright, after checking back on this, I really gotta call bullshit…..2 actors got Worst Supporting Actor nominations for playing themselves.
You LITERALLY can’t be bad at playing yourself. I don’t remember David Hasselhoff doing blackface in Piranha 3DD. Or Vanilla Ice affecting a Swedish accent in That’s My Boy.
The only 2 movies on this list that I saw were Ghost Rider: Spirit of Pissing Fire and Flaming Construction Equipment and Snow White and the zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz… So I feel particularly underqualified to speak on the lack of quality contained in the competitors. HOWEVAH, the worst movies I saw this year may have been The Babymakers and The Dictator. Jebus I hated the Dictator.
By the way, I’m so glad to be right next to Spammer McGee down here. Argh with these fucking clowns. Who falls for this?
Battleship’s last hour totally redeemed the crap first half, we left saying it could’ve been a lot better, but parts of it were clever (like how the actual Battleship was brought into the plot)
“The Loneliest Planet” however – we left wanting to set sh*t on fire HOLY CHRIST was a pretentious piece of sh*t film. It’s streaming on netflix, you’ve been warned. It doesn’t even deserve a Razzie, it deserves a punch in the face.
Whatever happened to that Burnsy fan account? That thing was awesome.
I still say Abraham Lincoln: Turd Cutter was the worst of the year and it should burn in Hell. In Hell, I say!
Not having a significant other.
Pro: Not having to see any of these movies.
Con: Crippling loneliness.
I take issue with the Robert Pattinson nomination. So dreamy …
While I hope Django wins all the awards at the Oscars, QT deserves a Razzie for his performance in Django.
Also, Ashley Green and R Patz were both pretty good in Twilight and don’t deserve being on this list.