The Razzies Nominees Have Been Announced And Some Awful Movies Have Been Snubbed

If you ask me, there’s no greater way of branding a movie a failure than by including it in the annual FilmDrunk Worst Movies feature, but some more traditional people believe that the Razzies are actually the ultimate decider of cinematic disgust and scorn. Either way, it’s no secret that Hollywood produces some incredibly horrible movies each year, and many of them come from repeat offenders. Thankfully, the Razzies keep track of these miscreants and their horrible films so that we can hurl figurative feces in their direction each February.

The one glaring difference between my Worst Movies feature and the Razzies, though, is that while I have sworn to exclude Happy Madison films out of fairness to the other movies that were legitimately terrible, the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation thrives in its contempt for all things Adam Sandler. Sandler’s not alone, though, as the Razzies committee has quite a few recurring targets, and this year’s nominations are hardly going to shock you.

[Vince’s Note: I hate the Razzies. The most impressive thing about the Razzies is that they’ve been around since 1981 and have yet to make a single interesting or ballsy nomination. I might respect them if I thought they actually watched a lot of movies and voted for their worst, but instead they just choose the movies that are most socially acceptable to hate and hope someone in the cast will show up to their dopey ceremony. What’s the point?]

The one glaring omission is my pick for the Worst Movie of 2012, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Some Drunkards thought I was a little too tough on Abe, but it was still TERRIBLE. Additionally, the shortage of nominations for our Drunkards’ Choice Worst Movie, Alex Cross, is also unfortunate, but I am glad to see Tyler Perry get his shot at Worst Actor.

That said, since That’s My Boy was a horribly offensive exercise is throwing acid at my eyes, Sandler should once again clean up.

Worst Picture Battleship

Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure

That’s My Boy!

A Thousand Words

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Worst Actress Katherine Heigl, One For The Money

Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil #5: Retribution

Tyler Perry (In Drag), Madea’s Witless Protection

Kristen Stewart, Snow White and The Huntsman & Twilight S.B.D. #2

Barbra Streisand, Guilt Trip Worst Actor



Nicolas Cage, Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance & Seeking Justice

Eddie Murphy, A Thousand Words

Robert Pattinson, Twilight S.B.D. #2

Tyler Perry (Not in Drag), Alex Cross & Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

Adam Sandler, That’s My Boy! Worst Supporting Actress Jessica Biel, Playing For Keeps & Total Recall

Brooklyn Decker, Battleship & What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Ashley Green, Twilight S.B.D. #2

Jennifer Lopez, What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Rihanna, Battleship Worst Supporting Actor David Hasselhoff (as “Himself”), Pirannha 3-DD

Taylor Lautner, Twilight S.B.D. #2

Liam Neeson, Battleship & Wrath of the Titans

Nick Swardson, That’s My Boy

Vanilla Ice (as “Himself”), That’s My Boy Worst Screen Couple Any Combination of Two Cast Members from “Jersey Shore”, The Three Stooges

Mackenzie Foy (as “Little Renesmee”) & Taylor Lautner, Twilight: S.B.D. #2

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart, Twilight: S.B.D. #2

Tyler Perry & His Drag Get-Up, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witless Protection

Adam Sandler and either Leighton Meester, Andy Samberg, or Susan Sarandon, That’s My Boy Worst Director Sean Anders, That’s My Boy

Peter Berg, Battleship

Bill Condon, Twilight S.B.D. #2

Tyler Perry, Good Deeds & Madea’s Witless Protection

John Putch, ATLAS SHRUGGED: PART II Worst Screen Ensemble



The Entire Cast of Battleship

The Entire Cast of Oogieloves inThe Big Balloon Adventure

The Entire Cast of That’s My Boy

The Entire Cast of Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn, Part 2

The Entire Cast of Madea’s Witless Protection Worst Screenplay Atlas Shrugged: Part II

Battleship

That’s My Boy!

A Thousand Words

Twilight S.B.D. #2

