The Red Band Trailer For ‘That Awkward Moment’ Reminds Us That Bros Will Be Bros!

BROS! Call that pledge with the lazy eye that got kicked out of school last week for pissing in the arts fountain and tell him he’s on Double D duty on January 31, because that’s when That Awkward Moment hits theaters and we are not going to MISS THAT SH*T, BROS! Finally, it’s a movie about how us bros aren’t just macho awesome studs with huge boners that need to be taken care of nightly. We’ve got emotions, too, and, like, no matter how many bro codes we have, we can’t stop our hearts from falling in love. Whatever, you’re gay.
Zac Efron’s in this red band trailer and he’s all, “Hey funny average every man bro, Miles Teller from 21 & Over, we should stay loyal to our single black friend by not dating and all, right?” but then they all fall in love with some babes and it’s like – bros, sometimes our feelings and our boners are the same thing. That’s called love. And if you love Blowjob Stacy, then you need to run to Blowjob Stacy. RIP Blowjob Stacy.
That idiot doesn’t have a shower? Wood-wizzing like that will def result in a junk tap on the inside of the bowl, and every mother fucker knows if you haven’t sanitized that shit proper, you kiss the rim with your chink eye and the urgle burgle worms will run right up your shit and give you the stanky piss!
We talk so little of Date Rape Dave since the trial, bros. Speaking of awkward moments.
You got to chug! TELL HER THAT YOU LOVE HER
More like “That Cockward Moment”, amiright?? Because dick jokes?
I hope the black guy dies first.
Can someone please recut this trailer as a horror? Maybe one of the bros is a stalker and killed the black dude’s girlfriend, so they can all be single… FOREVER!
Thank you burnsey. Every other site is making this movie out to be hilarious to the point where I thought they were getting paid to say so…
This looks like van wilder’s romantic comedy
Seriously? I don’t trust anyone who thinks this looks good. This movie is for “guys” the way men’s magazines are for guys.
Highly accurate, I could not make it through the trailer.
Yea over other place I saw this site on the story was like “this is raunchy comedy done right” and I thought I was going insane
Also who thinks costume when someone says dress up?? Is zac Efron a six year old girl?
Yeah, why doesn’t he IMMEDIATELY yank that fake cock off his pants as soon as he realizes his mistake?
Also, who the fuck calls anything a “dress-up” party?
Since when is rock out with your cock out a costume ?
So all I need to do is have a crippling cocaine addiction and I too can have a body like that? Shut up and take my money!
The second I saw Bro in the headline, I knew there’d be a mention of Blowjob Stacy
This is the worst fucking thing I’ve ever seen in my life.
Blowjob Stacy is no Mary Jane Rottencrotch.
Jesus, the dialogue rivals 50 shades of grey excerpts I’ve seen on Uproxx.
It’s a “cock” tail! GET IT!?! DO YOU SEE? HIGH-LARIOUS! *snort*
I believe the real questions we need to ask ourselves here is: Burnsy’s frat bro posts, or, Vince’s Affleck/Wahlber posts? Which is more delightful?
Movies like this is why there are fewer and fewer good R rated comedies from Hollywood. Movies like this is why we can’t have nice things.
I would kick that poser pledge outta the Frat if he has to call me cause he can’t figure out how to do a classic like ‘The Upper Decker’!
Unless his Dad owns a sweet car dealership… then we’d keep him around but still punish him by giving him asprin instead of roofies and then blasting his lack of game in front of the whole house, “You can’t even get laid with roofies bro?! Weak! You’re lucky your pops is hooking me up with a Lexus. Oh he’s not?!? Burnsy get the draino, time for some pledge buttchugging!!”
Poor Blowjob Stacy. When we stole the Phi Delt’s mascot duck Dr. Quackers and she was workin’ him like a boss for that case of Woodchuck we promised her? How was anyone supposed to know ducks have corkscrew puds? I don’t know no duck gynecologists. When he came it just ripped through her esophagus and tore her aorta in two…worst thing I ever saw, but also my most-viewed video on WorldStar. Ying and yang, brah. Ying and yang.
But your boner would be at least head-deep in the water. Seems like a terrible solution.
So Michael B. Jordan can’t fall in love? Only his white roommates?
Could someone possibly explain the Viagra bit to me, I’m lost with why they took the “dick pills” and then head out to go drink? Or was that bit put in so they could have the phone call of “How to piss with a hard on because I have never had to deal with this problem through my 25+ years of life.” and show Mr. Efron’s toosh?
When I was in college, there was a girl named Stacy who threw up on a guy in our fraternity when she was blowing him. From then on, everyone called her Puke Dick.
God, frat guys are the worst.
First ever Bro-mantic brah-medy. Totes lehhh.