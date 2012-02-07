Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently out doing publicity, both for his new family movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and for his upcoming summer film G.I. Joe: Retaliation. As part of this push, he recently sat down for an interview with Moviefone, which is notable mainly for this passage:

Well you can reciprocate by telling me how you found out about Bin Laden’s demise before anyone else? If I tell you that, I won’t have to “kill” you, but I’ll have to behead you — no, I got my sources. I got friends in high places and low places. It was a very interesting day; I’m proud of our country and proud to be American. The individuals who were there were proud to let me know. I knew the President was going to give his speech; I thought he was going to give it at a certain time and so I thought, “I think it’s appropriate that I tweet ‘I’m damn proud to be an American'” and keep it in that space without giving away too much information. And then I got a call saying, “Now the President will give his speech in a couple of hours.” So we had about two hours of Rock tweets out there [Laughs]. Between that, and playing Obama on “SNL,” what will it take to get you to move into the political field? Right now the best way that I can impact the world is through entertainment. One day, and that day will come, I can impact the world through politics. The great news is that I am American, therefore I can become President. But don’t forget: I am G.I. Joe.

Yes. YES. I would vote for The Rock for president so hard that people outside the polling booth would probably call the police. Think about it. Who the hell is going to mess with a country that elected The Rock president? I just Googled Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s height (NOTE: I love blogging), and the best guess is anywhere from 5’4″-5’6″. The Rock, on the other hand, is 6’4″ and he is a badass and he works out six times a day and he tags all his tweets with stuff like #bootstoasses and he would be THE BEST PRESIDENT. Point: AMERICA. Hell, the State of the Union Address could just be five minutes of sternly worded threats to his political opponents followed by a screening of Fast Five, and anyone who didn’t like it could COME TO THE OVAL OFFICE AND GET SOME.

Yes, this is a terrific thing that must happen. It’s not like we haven’t elected an actor or professional wrestler to political office before. That door has already been opened by people like Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jesse Ventura. Now it’s time to kick that mother off its hinges.