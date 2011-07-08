The Sarah Palin movie looks dramatic as f**k

Senior Editor
07.08.11 12 Comments

Here’s the trailer for that new Sarah Palin documentary, whatever it’s called.  DRAMATIC MUSIC! TALKING HEADS! B-ROLL! Man, this looks like the most dramatic movie you could possibly make about a governor who quit halfway through her first term to become a reality star.

[via Gawker]

