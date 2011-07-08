The Sarah Palin movie looks dramatic as f**k

Here’s the trailer for that new Sarah Palin documentary, whatever it’s called. DRAMATIC MUSIC! TALKING HEADS! B-ROLL! Man, this looks like the most dramatic movie you could possibly make about a governor who quit halfway through her first term to become a reality star.
[via Gawker]
Palin isn’t a warrior and she was defeated in 2008. That takes care of about 50% of that movie.
Undefeated – presented by the studios that brought to the screen A Million Little Pieces: A Memoir.
Yes, she “bravely runs into battle” if by that you mean “resigns from office halfway into her term.”
Man, what a fighter!
The original title was Maverick but Mel Gibson sued because he didn’t want to be associated with Sarah Palin.
I’m 80% sure there was a clip from “Dante’s Peak” at 1:26.
The only reason they didn’t say “ULTIMATE WARRIOR” is because in the next shot they flashed the “Welcome to Wasilla” sign.
The Undefeated! I claim that title in checkers because everytime I’m about to lose I flip over the fucking table.
“I didn’t lose bitch! Undefeated! USA USA!!”
You know who else is undefeated? Those assholes who leave an online ranked match game as soon as they know they can’t win. Who does that sound like? Actually, the title for this shit-soaked tampon sandwich is pretty apt.
[vimeo.com]
This was embedded on the front page instead of the trailer. Please keep it there.
Excuse me while I root for the corporate big-wigs and corrupt government fat cats
mmm…B roll. tasty
@ mfg68
I’m pretty sure you’re right about the Dante’s Peak clip, although I realized checking the math would entail watching Dante’s Peak again. So yea, fuck that. I don’t wanna be that guy who can recognize footage of The Island
i think the same guy did pawlenty’s trailer [youtu.be]
and the ID4 remix, which I prefer [tumblr.minnpost.com]
palin’s video begs for the same remix