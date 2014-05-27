‘The Smash Mouth Redemption’ Has Become A Reality, And It’s Incredible

#Mashups
Senior Editor
05.27.14 29 Comments

Everyone knows Andy Dufresne and the gang at Shawshank State never rocked out to some Smash Mouth. What our video presupposes is… maybe they did?

I’d like to think that I have enough stupid ideas in the course of a day on FilmDrunk that one or two of them is worth following up on. This morning, you may remember that I did a story about The Shawshank Redemption making up 151 hours worth of basic cable programming last year. As I was laying in the Andy Dufresne banner image – that great shot where he’s kicking his legs up in satisfaction after locking the doors to the PA room and playing music for his convict buddies, I thought it’d be funny to make you imagine that the song was “All Star,” by Smash Mouth, the world’s funniest song next to anything by the Spin Doctors. Well, thanks to our friend, Cars director Bobby Hacker, now we know what the entire scene would look like.

I’m so happy right now, you guys. I love the internet.

“So much to do, so much to see, so what’s wrong with takin’ the back streets,” is my yearbook quote.

Don’t be afraid to dream big, kids.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mashups
TAGSALL STARBOBBY HACKERFILMDRUNK MASHUPSMashupssmash mouthSMASH MOUTH MASHUPSTHE SHAWKSHANK REDEMPTION

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP