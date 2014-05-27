‘The Smash Mouth Redemption’ Has Become A Reality, And It’s Incredible

Everyone knows Andy Dufresne and the gang at Shawshank State never rocked out to some Smash Mouth. What our video presupposes is… maybe they did?

I’d like to think that I have enough stupid ideas in the course of a day on FilmDrunk that one or two of them is worth following up on. This morning, you may remember that I did a story about The Shawshank Redemption making up 151 hours worth of basic cable programming last year. As I was laying in the Andy Dufresne banner image – that great shot where he’s kicking his legs up in satisfaction after locking the doors to the PA room and playing music for his convict buddies, I thought it’d be funny to make you imagine that the song was “All Star,” by Smash Mouth, the world’s funniest song next to anything by the Spin Doctors. Well, thanks to our friend, Cars director Bobby Hacker, now we know what the entire scene would look like.

I’m so happy right now, you guys. I love the internet.

“So much to do, so much to see, so what’s wrong with takin’ the back streets,” is my yearbook quote.

Don’t be afraid to dream big, kids.