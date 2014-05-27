‘The Smash Mouth Redemption’ Has Become A Reality, And It’s Incredible

Everyone knows Andy Dufresne and the gang at Shawshank State never rocked out to some Smash Mouth. What our video presupposes is… maybe they did?
I’d like to think that I have enough stupid ideas in the course of a day on FilmDrunk that one or two of them is worth following up on. This morning, you may remember that I did a story about The Shawshank Redemption making up 151 hours worth of basic cable programming last year. As I was laying in the Andy Dufresne banner image – that great shot where he’s kicking his legs up in satisfaction after locking the doors to the PA room and playing music for his convict buddies, I thought it’d be funny to make you imagine that the song was “All Star,” by Smash Mouth, the world’s funniest song next to anything by the Spin Doctors. Well, thanks to our friend, Cars director Bobby Hacker, now we know what the entire scene would look like.
I’m so happy right now, you guys. I love the internet.
“So much to do, so much to see, so what’s wrong with takin’ the back streets,” is my yearbook quote.
Don’t be afraid to dream big, kids.
What’s wrong with taking the back streets is you get raped by the sisters, damn it!
I have no idea to this day what that Californian dude was singing about. Truth is, I don’t want to know. Some things are best left unsaid. I’d like to think he was singing about something so beautiful, it can’t be expressed in words, and makes your heart ache because of it.
Here, if you’re wondering: [uproxx.com]
I had no idea I needed this.
*Kisses fingertips* Magnifico!
I have no idea to this day what those two Italian ladies were singing about.Truth is, I don’t want to know. Some things are best left unsaid. I’d like to think they were singing about something so beautiful, it can’t expressed in words, and it makes your heart ache because of it. I tell you, those voices soared higher and farther than anybody in a great place dares to dream. It was like some beautiful bird flapped into our drab little cage and made those walls dissolve away, and for the briefest of moments, every last man in Shawshank felt free.
We could all use a little change.
Ever time you can use “presupposes” in an article is a win
Great. Now I want to watch Shrek.
I want a remix for Apocalypse Now. You know the scene.
Silence of the Lambs pls.
The two weeks Andy Dufrense spent “in the hole” for playing music on the prison’s PA system would totally have been worth it had the song really been “All Star.”
How did this take so long to come into existence?
been done before [youtu.be]
Hadn’t seen it, but I also approve of this.
I’m still not convinced that Smashmouth is not also the barenaked ladies.
“It smelled like lou dog inside the van” was my senior yearbook quote. I didn’t even have a van :-(
How much do I have to pay someone to mash up Paul Rudd in Wanderlust psyching himself up in the mirror with Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty to Me”.
He should’ve shoe-horned a record scratch into the video just for you Vince.