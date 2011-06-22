The Three Gyllenhaal Lunch & Morning Links

06.22.11 5 Comments

MORNING LINKS

  • Pop Culture Currency: Abraham Lincoln, Shapeshifter [Uproxx]
  • 51-year-old actor who looks 40 marries “16-year-old” country “singer” who also looks 40 [WarmingGlow]
  • Insane Clown Posse doesn’t understand fair use [Uproxx]
  • BIONIC DOG! |GammaSquad|
  • A Letter To Roger Goodell From Timmy, Age 9 [KSK]
  • Delta pissed on this guy’s clothes. |TheDailyWhat|
  • Paris Hilton got dumped. |TheSuperficial|
  • Heidi Fahrenbach rocks the hand bra AND hand panties. |GorillaMask|
  • The best scenes from Green Lantern, as remembered by Topless Robot. |ToplessRobot|
  • Man sought for hiding in the toilet of a porta potty during a yoga festival. Also, he’s 6’6″.  |BostonStool|
  • Eagles may not actually steal blackberries, but they do drop baby deer on power lines and knock out power. |Yahoo|
  • Barack Obama calms down a baby like a boss. Just don’t let it watch Too Big to Fail. |Videogum|
  • 10 awesome cult movie posters. |Nerve|
  • What Moms Have To Put Up With [Buzzfeed]
  • Roger Ebert’s most controversial statements. |Screenjunkies|
  • 24 Awesome Summer 2011 Music Festivals: European Backpacking Edition [Brobible]
  • Ken Jeong’s Awesome, Real CPR Commercial [Unreality]
  • The FDA’s new graphic cigarette warnings. |HolyTaco|

MEANWHILE, IN EASTERN EUROPE…

I love that a guy falls down a manhole, the camera pans, and there just happen to be two guys sword fighting in the street there.

|via ThePoke|

