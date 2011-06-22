The Three Gyllenhaal Lunch & Morning Links

MORNING LINKS
- Pop Culture Currency: Abraham Lincoln, Shapeshifter [Uproxx]
- 51-year-old actor who looks 40 marries “16-year-old” country “singer” who also looks 40 [WarmingGlow]
- Insane Clown Posse doesn’t understand fair use [Uproxx]
- BIONIC DOG! |GammaSquad|
- A Letter To Roger Goodell From Timmy, Age 9 [KSK]
- Delta pissed on this guy’s clothes. |TheDailyWhat|
- Paris Hilton got dumped. |TheSuperficial|
- Heidi Fahrenbach rocks the hand bra AND hand panties. |GorillaMask|
- The best scenes from Green Lantern, as remembered by Topless Robot. |ToplessRobot|
- Man sought for hiding in the toilet of a porta potty during a yoga festival. Also, he’s 6’6″. |BostonStool|
- Eagles may not actually steal blackberries, but they do drop baby deer on power lines and knock out power. |Yahoo|
- Barack Obama calms down a baby like a boss. Just don’t let it watch Too Big to Fail. |Videogum|
- 10 awesome cult movie posters. |Nerve|
- What Moms Have To Put Up With [Buzzfeed]
- Roger Ebert’s most controversial statements. |Screenjunkies|
- 24 Awesome Summer 2011 Music Festivals: European Backpacking Edition [Brobible]
- Ken Jeong’s Awesome, Real CPR Commercial [Unreality]
- The FDA’s new graphic cigarette warnings. |HolyTaco|
MEANWHILE, IN EASTERN EUROPE…
I love that a guy falls down a manhole, the camera pans, and there just happen to be two guys sword fighting in the street there.
|via ThePoke|
You should have specified that all three Gyllenhaals were Jake. Not that I’m complaining, it’s a great photoshop, but I was expecting at least a little inclusion of Hollywood’s favourite sad cartoon turtle
That banner pic is kind of adorable. I’d like to be the fourth party at that table.
Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Sarah Palin held a supporter’s newborn upside down and regaled his diaper with stories of the Liberty Bell that Paul Bunyan hit with his ax to warn people about gays.
‘Paris Hilton got dumped’ was also the headline the day she was born.
OMG! See?!? I TOLD you there was more than one of him! That guy from Donnie Darko couldn’t possibly be the prancing douche from Prince of Persia. Because, you know, Prince of Persia sucked. That’s why.