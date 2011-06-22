The Three Gyllenhaal Lunch & Morning Links

MORNING LINKS

Pop Culture Currency: Abraham Lincoln, Shapeshifter [Uproxx]

51-year-old actor who looks 40 marries “16-year-old” country “singer” who also looks 40 [WarmingGlow]

Insane Clown Posse doesn’t understand fair use [Uproxx]

BIONIC DOG! |GammaSquad|

A Letter To Roger Goodell From Timmy, Age 9 [KSK]

Delta pissed on this guy’s clothes. |TheDailyWhat|

Paris Hilton got dumped. |TheSuperficial|

Heidi Fahrenbach rocks the hand bra AND hand panties. |GorillaMask|

The best scenes from Green Lantern, as remembered by Topless Robot. |ToplessRobot|

Man sought for hiding in the toilet of a porta potty during a yoga festival. Also, he’s 6’6″. |BostonStool|

Eagles may not actually steal blackberries, but they do drop baby deer on power lines and knock out power. |Yahoo|

Barack Obama calms down a baby like a boss. Just don’t let it watch Too Big to Fail. |Videogum|

10 awesome cult movie posters. |Nerve|

What Moms Have To Put Up With [Buzzfeed]

Roger Ebert’s most controversial statements. |Screenjunkies|

24 Awesome Summer 2011 Music Festivals: European Backpacking Edition [Brobible]

Ken Jeong’s Awesome, Real CPR Commercial [Unreality]

The FDA’s new graphic cigarette warnings. |HolyTaco|

MEANWHILE, IN EASTERN EUROPE…

I love that a guy falls down a manhole, the camera pans, and there just happen to be two guys sword fighting in the street there.

|via ThePoke|