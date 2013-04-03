The Trailer For ‘Grown Ups 2’ Has Arrived

Adam Sandler, Kevin James, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Chris Rock and the rest of the Happy Madison cronies are back for the sequel to my 2010 pick for the Worst Movie of the Year and, with the glaring exception of That’s My Boy, possibly the worst movie Sandler has ever made, Grown Ups. The trailer for Grown Ups 2 hit the web yesterday, and if you’re wondering how low the brow is for this alleged comedy, it takes roughly :53 for a deer to show up and piss on Sandler’s face.
For some reason – I’m assuming public torture – Lenny Feder and his crew have moved back to their hometown, and as they’re reminiscing about the good old days, they find themselves tormented by “Frat Boy Andy” (Taylor Lautner) and his bro (and eventual gay lover, if my Happy Madison research is correct) “Frat Boy Milo” (Milo Ventimiglia). If they don’t make at least one “farternity” joke, I will probably have a shock-induced stroke.
Also joining the cast are Shaquille O’Neal and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, as well as Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer (AKA The Lonely Island). Sandler even managed to pillage the Saturday Night Live cast for Bobby Moynihan, Taran Killam and Paul Brittain, in what is sure to be the most ridiculously drawn out gay joke of 2013.
And just in case you thought they didn’t add any absurdly attractive girls to the cast for Spade and Schneider to have their way with, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Erin Heatherton, Hellcats star Aly Michalka and smoking hot golf WAG Paulina Gretzky round out the friends-of-Sandler-studded cast.
In all, I give this trailer two armpit farts and a flicked booger.
The car wash does look funny atleast
No it doesn’t.
So, Shaq is the new Bubba Smith? I can dig it.
I won’t see the movie, of course, but I appreciate the shout-out to the late Bubba.
I was thinking the new OJ, but that’s even better!
dissident is going to LOVE this.
nice try, but no.
Can someone please give Erin an award? I’m not 100% sure which award is appropriate, Nobel Piece prize seems the best fit, but seriously, something needs to be done here.
*Watches trailer* *Nods* * Goes over to closer to pulls out a double barrel shot gun, loaded with 2 shells* *Places both barrels in to mouth, teething the barrel, as saliva drips down the barrel* * *Pulls back the hammer and reclines on a chair* *places both Big toes at trigger* *Sees the title for Grown Ups 2* *Pulls the trigger* *Entire head explodes; bone fragments splinter out, brain matter hits the ceiling* *Mouth is burnt from the blast and teeth lay scatter on the ground* *shits self*
this was… pretty dark
Even before I read this comment, I knew there was no way in hell I was going to watch the trailer for this. It’ll be all over TV soon enough.
I actually had a friend recommend Grown Ups to me, I’m sorry I meant ex-friend.
Grown Ups 2: Electric Shabadoo
BOOOOOOO.
I actually like this
David Spade is “Date Rape Dave”, right?
On the bright side – Anchorman 2 has begun filming!
I guess Rob Schneider wasn’t famous enough to get first billing?
Wait, was he even in the trailer? I don’t want to watch it again to check.
Uh oh, I like, kinda thought two of those things were amusing. Shaq dancing and Chris Rock’s normal handshake weren’t horrible. Neither great jokes, but like, MILES ahead of a deer peeing on a guy.
I like how they are bucking the current trend of showing all the funny parts in the trailer.
there were funny parts?
‘Funny parts’ refer to Rob Schneider’s genitalia since ‘private parts’ were rejected by the FTC as false and deceptive.
I’m all for Chris Rock earning a paycheck. But aren’t there better ways? If he’s that bad off, couldn’t we just get him a kickstarter?
I think Chris Rock does it because he’s friends with these guys- Dave Chappele is your friend too Chris!!!
Wait….I read that Nick Swardson is taking the Rob Schneider part and playing a brother or cousin of Schnieder’s character.
[splitsider.com]
Pretty sure the Happy Madison offices inspired Human Centipede.
“with the glaring exception of That’s My Boy”
Don’t you mean Jack and Jill, his unprecedented Razzie sweeper?
To be fair, that movie was nocturnal.
Yeah, I was just about to say the same thing, ASFan. Jack and Jill is waaaayy worse than That’s My Boy. Jack and Jill feels like an SNL sketch doing a parody of a bad Sandler movie.
If I wanna see Chris Rock be funny, I’ll watch CB4. Also since when was he this tall?
The carwash gag was better in Dodgeball.