Paul Feig’s Lady Ghostbusters Reboot Has Added The Writer Of ‘The Heat’

When I was at the Nerf Herder show last week as a special guest of Parry Gripp (*dusts off shoulders*), I heard them sing a song off their upcoming album called “Ghostbusters 3 is Never Going To Happen.” I hold that the title is probably correct, but Sony is at least making a show of sticking to this all-female Ghostbusters reboot idea they dropped on us last month, going so far as hiring a writer. The Heat screenwriter Katie Dippold has been added to the Paul Feig project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “buttress the female voice as the script is rehauled.” Ahh, so like an underwire screenwriter. That reminds me, I wonder if the Ghostbustresses will wear Ghostbustles.
Dippold has been tapped to co-write the script with Feig for the long-gestating third installment.
After years of development as a sequel with the intent to bring back the original team (Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis), script setbacks eventually led a path to focus on a new generation (think Jonah Hill). When Ramis died earlier this year and then original director Ivan Reitman left in March.
Feig came on board to rejuvenate the project in August. But he came with a twist: the Ghostbusters would now be a female team and the project would no longer be connected to the earlier movies but now launch a new series. [THR]
That sounds… uh… I don’t know. Whatever. After a decade of rumors and false starts, those are the sum total of my thoughts on a Ghostbusters sequel. If I wanted to see what talented, buzzworthy comedy people could bring to bad ideas that should’ve died 10 years ago, I’d watch network TV.
As for the possible cast, Burnsy had some ideas, and so did I:
By “not connected”, I assume they mean reboot. I have definitely officially reached the “my childhood is hollywood rape-fodder” stage of adulthood.
I need to start using “rape-fodder” as an everyday term.
You don’t already?
Used it last night actually, told my girl’s mom that her spaghetti was pure rape-fodder.
Not sure I’m using it right…
Michael Mann is going to write the next Ghostbusters?! Strange choice but that’ll be awes–oh wait, THE Heat. Never mind.
Nope, meant that to be it’s own post. I meant to reply to YOU that I laughedoutloud
@Nic Cages T-Rex Skull This was definitely my thought process as well. That would be the best thing.
Awesome, hopefully there’s a painfully long drunken dance sequence that isn’t funny and makes me want to walk into traffic.
“If someone asks if you’re a broad, you say yes!”
Soooo Feig’s idea sounds terrible…
More like Ghostbustiers.
Since “the Heat” wasn’t funny, what are we to expect?
I’m pretty confident I saw that movie, but I literally can’t remember a thing about it. So that’s a good sign!
With Ramis dead, leave this property alone. Rebooting it is definitely “raping my childhood” territory.
Just… Don’t. Especially since Feig probably favors casting Melissa McNotfunnyatall.
But she has the perfect physique to play Slimer
You don’t like Melissa Mccarthy? But she’s just like Chris Farley……if he was female and not talented at all!
I can handle an all female Ghostbusters. I can enjoy Paul Feig directing. I can’t handle it being cowritten by the “writer” (or whatever they call them nowadays) of athe Heat. Please. No.
What is “think Jonah Hill” supposed to mean? I honestly thought that was some kind of joke I didn’t get from having no desire to see This Is the End, but I read the actual story and it’s there too.
Think Jonah Hill? When am I not thinking about him?
Women are more susceptible to the supernatural during menstruation. SCIENTIFIC FACT!
Look at the director. He’s a joke. Bad idea. Keep the writer.