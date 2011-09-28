‘There is No Bigatory in Juggaloism’: Pictures & Quotes from American Juggalo

A dude named Sean Dunne went to the Gathering of the Juggalos this year and made a 20-minute documentary called “American Juggalo,” which he released online for free (which you can watch below). It had me hooked from the opening shots, when it started off as a sort of slow-motion, Juggalo video essay set to atmospheric music like some kind of meth-lab Koyaanisqatsi. Look, we all know they’re easy to make fun of, but it’s impossible not to be somewhat fascinated by these people (and in some cases, charmed). They’re just so open and earnest that it’s totally compelling. (That said, you will never convince that “juggalo baby casket” isn’t a hilarious phrase.)
Why aren’t there more short-form documentaries like this available in theaters? They’re almost always amazing. Anyway, I’d urge you to watch the entire thing, but in the meantime, I’ve compiled some of my favorite quotes below, and some of my favorite pictures (which are even better than the quotes) on the following pages.
[The dude at the 5:30 mark, who is by far the best part of this whole thing]
“I was drinkin’ Caribou Lou on the carnival rides. Apparently, I f*ckin passed out, and then my f*ckin homeboy shows up outta nowhere and gets me back to the tent. I was a f*ckin’ spectacle, but I don’t give a f*ck, cause that sh*t was righteous.”
“You should never put spray paint on your face.” [Said while a friend spray paints his face while smoking a cigarette]
“Somebody told me there’s nothing good left in the world, and I actually believed that sh*t until I came here and seen all the titties… all the weed… all the fast food… I mean, this sh*t’s the bomb.”
“Last time I checked I was trippin pretty damn hard on some mushrooms.”
“I been here since Friday night, I probably done a thousand whippits. The whippits don’t stop. The Gathering don’t stop, the Gathering stops YOU.”
“The gathering of the muthaf*ckin juggalos. I love you guys, and you guys, and you guys. We have alcohol and muthaf*ckin explosives.”
[chick smoking a cigarette] “My name is Ashley, and I’m from Muncie, Indiana, and this [referring to her pregnant belly] is my baby Amelia Maine. F*ckin six months pregnant and I’m rockin’ it with the homies.”
“I met a brain surgeon here. He was tripping on acid.”
“I’m gonna start goin’ to college to become a doctor and sh*t.”
[Girl showing her breasts] “It says ‘Titties for a dollar.’ My boyfriend wrote it.”
“I’m from Massachusetts, these are my two little homies [gesturing to her children]. He’s 8 and he’s 11.”
“I’m on dialysis man. I been in treatment the last seven days. And I’m still here! WOOT WOOT!”
“There is no bigatory in juggaloism. True life is inside your soul.”
I don’t want to get hyperbolic on you here, but “There is no bigatory in Juggaloism” has to be one of the best things anyone has ever said.
Just keepin’ it real.
Sorry, “Titties 4 Anarchy Dollar” was my slave name.
…Mom?
CAUTION: Next slide slightly NSFW, depending on your W’s stance on bodypaint.
Wait, is it just me, or is the chick on the right, like… really hot?
I would be proud to let my children get molested by clowns in that camper.
Hacky sack, motherf*cker WOOT WOOT.
Is that the singer from Offspring?
Thank you, Sean Dunne, for this incredible work.
There’s no niggatory in Juggaloism either, because black people don’t listen to that shit…
I watched this documentary last night and the scenes with the women in the last slide made me realize how happy it would make me if the juggalos remade Winter’s Bone.
You *can’t* stereotype the Juggalos. Most are motorvated, hard-working people. I met one that was f*ckin’ brilliant, with a photogenic memory and sh*t.
I’d hit it, and when I say it, I mean ‘it’, because I can’t tell what some of these people are.
F*cking daily baths, how do they work?
a.k.a The Decline of Western Civilization Part III
The great thing about the Gathering of the Juggalos is that once they put on the makeup (or, like, paint), they can all travel together in the same tiny car.
How could there be bigatory? Everybody paints themselves the same color.
I knew I never should have bought stock in Midwestern Juggalo Dental.
*puts on barrel with suspenders, rattles tin cup*
So I was naked and chasing this dog around with a half boner and this hommie stopped me and was like, you are not high enough and handed me a bong that I massaged into my own asshole and filled with half digested Wendy’s chili and he was all cool with it. Life man, live it.
Juggalo babies are way hard core. I heard that one time, a juggalo baby picked up a woman in a casino and took her back to his room. The next morning she was gone, but written on the mirror in lipstick was “Welcome to the world of SIDS.”
Thousands of years from now, advanced civilizations will colonize our torched and scarred planet. We will all be dead. Their archeologists will begin to explore. They will find fascinating things. Skyscrapers and nations and militaries and communications networks indicative of the highest order. And then they will find this, and assume that this gathering was something that all of us did. That we worshiped a pair of masquerading deities, proclaiming or faith with each “woot.”
Jesus, Mohammed, Moses, Vishnu, Buddha and the rest will be pissed.
I swear Sean Dunne was paying homage to A Clockwork Orange in that intro
@slide 13. I was thinking the same thing.
That 21 year old virgin was captain insano with his “it’s not going to happen cause I’m mean and I like to stab women and shit.”
yowza
It’s like a Sandals resort, except for instead of Sandals, tetanus.
There is, however, a fat chick named Big-Ass Tory.
‘There is no bigatory in juggaloism’ – except for Scientists, cause fuck them.
“Ay, man, we just tryin’ ta git f*cked up and see some titties, my ninja. Why you gotta be all transgressive an’ shit?”
Normally I’d be asking for my 22 minutes back. Nowallofasudden I want my twenty missing Juggalo years.
WOOT WOOT!
The difference between this and a Tea Party gathering is that I saw at least one black person in this documentary
Also, GlennB, I’d trust a Juggalo 100% more than a tea-bagger with responsible decision making. And I’m making that statement having JUST WATCHED a 6 month pregnant juggalette smoke a cigarette on camera. Real talk.
Vinnie, you needed to drop a NSFW warning prior to slide #14 too, damn near sharted trying to stifle my hysteria over your tagline, WOOT WOOT!!!
Everytime I see a black person in this I just think that they should know better.
This documentary will never win an Oscar, everybody knows you don’t go full juggalo.
i need a shower after that.
The guy at 5:20 is like Kenny Powers if Kenny Powers found an ICP CD before baseball…
Just goes to show you can’t judge a book by its cover. I’ve listened to every frotcast, and in the earlier frotcasts you guys used to talk about the juggalos all the time. I always tuned it out cuz I just didn’t care about them. even if they did throw actual shit at Tila Tequila. Now after watching this I feel like I need to go back and re-listen to the first 20-30 frotcasts just to catch up.
At the Gathering, you don’t get infected with Hepatitis, Hepatitis gets infected with YOU.
I thought bigatory is where fat people go after they die because heaven has a weight limit.
“There is no bigatory in juggaloism.”
In Juggaloism heaven is a Dark Carnival, hell is a well lit job fair.
I’ve encountered a few of these people. Despite having some unsavory mannerisms, they’re actually a decent sort.
This doesn’t really seem like the greatest place to be taking children with all of these naked women running around. I understand that they accept each other and that’s great. No pressure to do whatever drugs if you’re not into that, that’s great. However, I don’t really think as the one guy said its a particularly diverse group of people. Very interesting… and a little frightening. Maybe just because of the make-up.
*Relatively, I mean. This is Florida after all.
I really like the revelation that the pregnant jugalette wanted that village to raise her baby. That kid’s not doomed or anything.
Vince, you should really use your internet powers to locate that blonde.
I’ve heard they use that “fam-i-LY” chant to break up fights as soon as they start.
I don’t share their tastes, but it’s interesting that middle American youth are creating their own culture from the ground up. Especially when so many of them are talking about how existing social institutions have failed them. Don’t have a family? Create one. Don’t have a community? Create one. Don’t have an ethos? Create one. In the long run, it sounds like ICP is doing a lot of good for a huge part of the population who needs it, people who fell through all the other cracks.
I agree with both your Usagi Yojimbo icon and your comment. Watching this documentary I realized that Juggaloism is a very beautiful movement happening with very ugly people.
what is the name of the song that plays at the end? does any one know??? woot woot…. :/
“American Psycho” by the Misfits.
not Psycho… Nightmare… sorry
oh… i see it now