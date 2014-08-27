These Rejected Concept Designs Prove ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Almost Looked Even Weirder

It’s hard to imagine that there were any worse designs than the ones selected by Jonathan Liebeswhatever for the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The turtles, cast in a perpetual chiaroscuro, were green, oily, and indecipherable: life, pre-Neutrogena.
Then in comes Anthony Francisco from Guardians of the Galaxy, an otherwise skillful conceptual illustrator who went deep into his brain and pulled out these holy sh*t unmedicated nightmares. According to CBM, Francisco approached Producer Michael Bay with his designs, and while “the meeting went well,” “we did not get the gig.”
I imagine it’s hard to conceptualize animated adolescent ninja turtles, but here’s a hint: don’t give them Tina Turner legs. That’s weird, and also: terrifying. I understand that Francisco wanted to make the turtles lifelike (as lifelike as you can make a turtle that identifies as both a mutant, and a ninja), but these amphibians are for too grotesque for an otherwise saccharine storyline. Curvy hips. Skinny lips. Hooves. A penis vein? Also: GUNS.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was designed for kids, and while I’m all for bridging the gap between childhood entertainment and grown-up “film,” please, keep the AK-47s away. Let the turtles do their weird, semi-racist ninja fighting. You can keep the bullets in every other single movie Hollywood ever makes ever.
It’s Rodin on a speed trip, Michelangelo on an acid one.
I kinda liked ‘em.
Is it weird that these are making me hard?
Yes. Seek professional help. Immediately.
relevant: [theblacksheeponline.com]
@Q Tip & Ball
That needs to go in the director’s cut.
@ Q Tip & Ball
I AM AROUSED
These look much much worse…children would be in therapy……For life.
……Guns…Seriously? I can only assume the plates on their bellies formed a skull a la Punisher as well. And they had some sweet tribal tats.
Nightmare fuel.
The whole guns thing, I am guessing, was probably due to the previous, abandoned storyline in which they were going to make the turtles aliens. I bet these were concepts for the alien race of turtles we were going to see, other than the 4 main ninja turtles.
This was my guess too.
So they woulda looked like green Chelsea Handlers?
+1
Yeah. That’s pretty solid.
Did anyone ever watch the first movie? I mean come on Jim Henson created goddamn magic in the first movie. Why you gotta fuck with that?
Practical effects > CGI times a million.
^this.
Oh right, I forgot that Leo had the AK 47, while Don sported AR 15. Silly me, I thought they were ninjas with ninja weaponry, but I forgot they are actually mercenaries.
This version has the TMNT’s originating in Zangarmarsh.
That’s that deep BC cut right there, son.
+10 Cenarion Expedition Reputation
Seen these buggers elsewhere… no nightmares yet. Yet.
Glad we didn’t end up with that. O.O Tell you what though, if they went with an original story they’d make great alien enemies for a sequel Earth Turtles vs space alien turtles! And what the heck, name one Slash.
[imgur.com]
The Turtles are cartoon characters. Always have been. There’s no such thing as making them realistic, anymore than you can make a realistic Bugs Bunny. Why does every version but this movie got that?
I kinda like the first one, the others look too E.T.-ish.
Guns? I didnt know ninjas used guns!
GET THAT TURTLE A BATLETH!
Teenage Mutant Klingon Turtles! Klingons in the half shell! Forshak power!
Where’s the penis vein?
In ur mouf.