These World Cup Movie Posters Will Put You In The Mood For Soccer And Popcorn

Designers Benedetto Papi and Edoardo Santamato of Invasione Creativa have two great loves in their lives – motion pictures and World Cup soccer. Both are on display in their new series “MOV(i)E TO WORLD CUP,” which features World Cup-themed movie posters that they created to “mix up our great passions.” Included in this brief but wonderful ménage à trois of soccer, cinema and design are tributes to some of the World Cup’s biggest players and movies like Pulp Fiction, 300, Godzilla, A Clockwork Orange and Skyfall.
The USA poster strikes me as an interesting pick, because I’d never think ET when I think of a truly American movie. I’d have probably gone with Wall Street, Patton or probably the most appropriate idea imaginable – Big Trouble in Little China, the greatest movie ever made. What’s that? Captain America is a better choice? I guess. If you’re into being really obvious.
Am I the only person who finds the whole “I’m so awesome that I need only one name” thing in soccer to be completely obnoxious?
I’m shocked it hasn’t ever caught on in America.
Cher. Bono. Sting. Madonna. Eminem. Pink. Nas. Prince. Seal. Shakira.
Yeah no one else does that. lol.
I like to think it has something to do with “team” and “sportsmanship” but, now that I’m putting thought into it, I’m sure it’s just because pro (and college) sports in this country are generally run by stuffy, old, white men who wouldn’t stand for it. I think it’s sort of impressive that the one-name thing is probably too narcissistic for American fans.
Entertainers (Cher, Madonna) – Ok. Athletes – Nope.
@PuraPuma those are entertainers. I think that we still cling to the notion that our athletes should be more humble, lunch-pail type gentlemen. Work-hard, team-first. Delusional? Maybe, but a large part of the American fan-base still prefers that illusion in our pro sports.
@Bigswerve –
That article explains it pretty well. ‘It’s a cultural thing’ is the simple version.
Chicharito is my favorite story tho. His actual name is Javier Hernández Balcázar, his father was also a player, Javier Hernández Gutiérrez, who had the nickname ‘Chícharo’ which means ‘pea’ in Spanish (due to his green eyes). Chicharito translates to ‘little pea.’
Oh, I get that it’s cultural. Hell, for about 30 years Pele was the only international soccer player that I think anyone in the US knew about. I guess that the cultural bias that I bring to the table as an American means that this particular tradition rubs me the wrong way. It sorta works though because it gives me a rooting interest in the teams that face Brazil, which is fun.
Now if we could just do something about the flopping and begging for calls, I could probably really enjoy soccer.
It’s not about being awesome, it’s just a combination of being result well known and people being lazy. If you’re taking about football and you say Rooney, Balotelli, Donovan or Robben, people know who you mean. What I think you’re referring to is the habit of Brazilian players of putting their first names on the back of their shirts as opposed to their family names like everyone else. Tomato, tomahto.
These are terrible!
LOL @ Democracy and USA. Surrrrrrrrrrrre it is. ;)
Sorry these upset you so much.
Yeah, the American one is good for a laugh.
The Japan one is so cheesy I can’t help but love it.
@Burnsy: I wouldn’t say upset. I’m not that crazy. I guess it wasn’t my jam. Sorry for disappointing you, brah.
Brad Pitt’s The Mexican should be used for México with the coach as James Gandolfini, Inez Sainz as Julia Roberts and Chicharito as Brad Pitt.
These are well and truly shit. Good thing I don’t care because kickoff is in less than 2 hours.