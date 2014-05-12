Things Are Getting Especially Bloody In The ‘Snowpiercer’ Red Band Trailer

“This is going to be good” is what the creepy old lady with the mean voice and awful hair tells the poor people in the back of the train right before they’re about to be slaughtered in this most recent trailer for Snowpiercer, which stars Chris Evans as the hero that dystopian poor people need most. Due to hit American theaters on June 27, Snowpiercer was directed by Bong Joon-ho and co-stars Tilda Swinton as the aforementioned mean, old lady, as well as Jaime Bell, John Hurt, Octavia Spencer and Ed Harris, in a tale of a man-made apocalypse that most importantly reminds us all that the wealthiest people must always be protected and have tailors on hand at all time for new suits. Even in the future, there must be fresh, five-button suits.
Unlike most red band trailers, Snowpiercer doesn’t bring us a barrage of curse words to prove how grown up it is, but instead the red is for blood, because a bunch of people are getting their asses chopped up by these ax dudes. But please, FilmDrunk readers in South Korea, don’t spoil the movie for those of us who haven’t seen it yet. Obviously, you can call us idiots for not watching it already, but just don’t spoil it, okay?
I went into this movie with such high hopes . . .
“In-foooor-mer, You know say Daddy Snow me, I’m gonna blame, A licky boom-boom . . . ”
*SHHHUNK* (axe hits Snow right in the forehead)
Hollywood really dropped the ball here.
Re: the banner pic. Hatchet-wielding men wearing ski masks with no eye holes = that’s an accident waiting to happen.
Although I agree with you mostly, I’d say there is, like in a train, neither room nor real need for nuance in Snowpiercer. It’s a choppy mess of a movie or to put it differently: it’s like 10 movies in one or more structured like a videogame. I’d compare it to Mass Effect 3: partly awesome, partly tiresome, the ending? Not so good, even the worst thing ever happened in pixel-form (according to some … unless you buy into the indoctrination-theory). I liked the general weirdness and at times greatness of it, but can’t understand the hype accompanying it (though it is really different to your usual Blockbuster-fare; fresh, stupid, crazy, etc., so it’s at least somewhat understandable, no?).
It starts out with so much promise, and then falls apart not even halfway through. So very, very disappointed.
This trailer is amazing. As other’s have said, the movie doesn’t quite match up. It’s bat-shit crazy, but it would have benefited from a few more passes at the script.
Is the end of the movie this: the train crashes into an iceberg and Chris Evans is frozen into a state of suspended animation, only to be revived 70 years later?
Just a wild guess.
I watched the trailer and thought “Holy shit, this looks awesome.” Then I come to the comment section and my hopes are dashed. Oh well.
This looks spectacularly insane. Looking forward to it.