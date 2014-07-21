This Documentary On High School Fashion Shot In 1984-1985 Is Incredible

Senior Editor
07.21.14 54 Comments

The average person didn’t really have access to affordable video equipment until the early to mid 80s, so that’s really when the first slice-of-life type videos shot by your average high school student come from. I wish more of them had survived, because holy shit, these are amazing. I still remember where I was when I saw that ‘Wildwood, NJ‘ documentary shot at the Jersey Shore in the 1980s, and this 1984-1985 documentary about fashion shot at Antioch High School in the Bay Area is similarly mind blowing.

“I’m not really into fashion, I’m just into being myself.” – the girl above.

There’s also a guy at the 1:35 mark who says he’s into ska and punk, and describes Duran Duran as “sort of like ska, but not as intense.”

I’d love to make fun of him for this definition, but considering I thought my generation discovered ska in the mid 90s while rocking bleached hair and puka shells, I should probably refrain.

[hat tip: DangerousMinds, NetworkAwesome]

Around The Web

TAGSDocumentarydocumentary shortsFASHION 1985slice of life

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP