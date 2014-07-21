This Documentary On High School Fashion Shot In 1984-1985 Is Incredible

The average person didn’t really have access to affordable video equipment until the early to mid 80s, so that’s really when the first slice-of-life type videos shot by your average high school student come from. I wish more of them had survived, because holy shit, these are amazing. I still remember where I was when I saw that ‘Wildwood, NJ‘ documentary shot at the Jersey Shore in the 1980s, and this 1984-1985 documentary about fashion shot at Antioch High School in the Bay Area is similarly mind blowing.
“I’m not really into fashion, I’m just into being myself.” – the girl above.
There’s also a guy at the 1:35 mark who says he’s into ska and punk, and describes Duran Duran as “sort of like ska, but not as intense.”
I’d love to make fun of him for this definition, but considering I thought my generation discovered ska in the mid 90s while rocking bleached hair and puka shells, I should probably refrain.
I really can’t tell who is a guy and who is a girl.
Gotta love the 80s.
I wonder if that’s real wind blowing seductively through Rick Watson’s hair or if there’s a prop fan off camera. He was obviously the big swinging dick of Antioch High.
Glad to see Wildwood hasn’t changed…At all…
Whoa! All of these people were at the Rob Zombie concert!
Man, I was the same age as most of the people in the Wildwood film when it was filmed. Jesus, what a bunch of miserable little shits we were when I was a kid.
This has to be the definitive worst collection of teeth on any recording.
Right?! Thought it was some video straight out of jolly ol’ England, till those ratfaces spoke.
They must serve tin cans for lunch and play dodgeball with wrenches at that school.
Pfft, amateurs. How the hell do they expect to be able to dodge a ball if they can’t even dodge a wrench?
My gawd the grills in that video. They look like Christopher Walken in Sleepy Hollow. Was that high school built on top of a hellmouth like Buffy’s?
And that girl who keeps saying she put people in the hospital? The only way she put someone in the hospital is if they lost consciousness from laughing so hard when she said she wanted to fight them.
At best, her defending herself consisted of curling up into a ball crying in the handicapped bathroom stall listening to The Smiths on her Walkman. I know that’s what I did!
I will vouch that Jersey Girls can scrap. South Jersey girls even more so.
All that terrible hair is why there’s a hole in the ozone, right?
The spray to keep it in place weighed heavily.
I started rocking my 80’s feathered look again (part right down the center).
“…Are you a runaway?” ahahhahaha!!!
Kids were so cruel back then. My favorite was poppin off on anyone in Ocean Pacific gear, “Hey OP?! I used to wear OP… till my dad got a job!”
All the cool kids wear Panama Jack ya f’n scrubs!
Growing up in the Midwest, OP was particularly ridiculous.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris did they have Girbauds at Wayside High?
Until I moved to Bayside, at John F Kennedy Junior High in Indianapolis, we did indeed rock Marithe Francois Girbauds. Often, they were pegged, and the really cool kids pulled their soccer socks over the tight-roll. If you had Giovanni loafers to wear without socks, though, you did that instead.
I have no idea what language this is …
@Carl Spackler in Zach’s dark timeline… fashion is currency.
That’s why he is the go to guide when it comes to topics such as this. Also, if you know any girls with mustaches, he can offer advice on that too.
LOL! I recognize Leslie, Stephanie and Rick…(swinging dick he wishes!) and the guy from the water polo team…who is that on the bottom of the line up? Can’t watch the video from my phone…..
Who is this ? :)
It has nothing on Heavy Metal Parking Lot
Awwww…ya’ll look so young! Time flies…..
I never knew there was such a strong correlation between hairstyle and being beaten as a child.
Welp, this proves that high school students shouldn’t be interviewed about anything in any generation.
The only thing that could have made this better is if they’d asked Duane
I wonder what the girl that referred to her vagina as “a check to cash” is up to these days?
As someone who was in high school in the mid 2000’s, I can safely say that the fashion changes but the stupidity remains the same across all generations.
If it wasn’t American Eagle or A&F, it was JNCO and short sleeve button ups. Thank god I was too poor for that stuff.
Why was Debbie Gibson constantly talking about putting people in hospital? Only in your dreams.
Something about the way the blonde Jersey fighter looked in the still of the video, and her repeatedly insisting she beat people up made me feel really bad for her. She’s trying really really hard.
And now for some 80’s inspired “fashion” music:
Was the lady with the hat just picking up her niece or nephew and interviewed accidentally?
Fourteen-year-old me is cringing while simultaneously rocking herself in a fetal position. Being a teen in the 80s sucked.
I hear ya. I sometimes hear/read about kids today saying they wished they were teens in the 80’s because it was all so “cool”. For those of us who actually were teenagers in the 80’s we know it wasn’t all that great. And kids today wouldn’t last two minutes without their tumblr, picti-o-gram sexting crap.
The truth is, whenever you are a teenager is the worst time to be a teenager.
I’m having Vietnam-like PTSD flashbacks from watching these clips.
They couldn’t find a Mod to comment on Ska? I guess they were too busy dropping their scooters off at the shop or watching Quadrophenia in their parents’ basements.
Look at or listen to teenagers now… exact same retards… spanning time…
The worst people in the world are usually teenagers, followed immediately by really old people.
Like a John Hughes movie all 80s archetypes can be reduced to hairstyles.
One of the most fascinating things about watching video of teenagers from times gone past is the absence of the word “like” in all their sentences.
Oh look who stole from you: [boingboing.net]
I am the girl with the blue mohawk. funny how people are on here on these comments, you can google my username here. I have good nice white teeth btw. Where we lived was small town outside of SF, being this way was not something you did. I know a lot of those people still in that documentary from Antioch, and they are all doing very well :)
Hey there! I’m Vince, I wrote this post. I’d love to do a follow-up. Can I have your email address? Or, you can just email me. lance@filmdrunk.com.
Hi girl! It’s been a long time! You still in NJ?
Hi every one. Im in the video im wearing the blue hospital scrub. I just wanted to say reading ur comments was like walking down the hallway in high school. Lmao. Have a nice day.
Hey there! I’m Vince, I wrote this post. I’d love to do a follow-up. Can I have your email address? Or, you can just email me. lance@filmdrunk.com.
@Vince Mancini Hey, Vince. As of a few weeks ago, I am not getting emails when someone replies to one of my comments. I mention this to you because I just noticed you were trying to get the attention of these folks, and it occurs to me that if it is a site wide thing, they may not know you’re trying to contact them.