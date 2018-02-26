This Week In Posters: All Dog Movies All The Time

#This Week In Posters
02.26.18 2 weeks ago 33 Comments

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this poster for Beauty and the Dogs, which doesn’t even have any dogs on the poster. Does that mean the title is just some bullshit metaphor? I need this poster to prove to me that there are dogs in this movie. I’m not going if there aren’t any dogs and it’s just some proverb about sad people or something. Also, is it my colorblindness or is this poster incredibly hard to read? Or is that part of the dog metaphor, trying to make us feel colorblind, like a dog? Anyway, bad poster. No dogs, says some stuff on it I can’t even read — pass.

[all posters via IMPA]

IMPA

There’s that damned dramatic Fifty Shades font again! Only this time it’s for a movie starring new Spock as little Nicky. No clue what this is about, but I’m somewhat intrigued.

IMPA

Whoa. It looks like Taraji P. Henson is about to murder me, but sexily. Like I’m going to die with an erection (again). This poster is too good for a Tyler Perry movie. I bet Taraji P. Henson is playing Janet Acrimony or something and the movie is about God punishing her for infidelity.

IMPA

Oh, you made a movie about Animal Crackers? Neat-o. This will surely leverage that built-in audience of cookie enthusiasts. Remember that Ali G episode where Ali G invents a glove to keep ice cream from dripping on your hands, and he measures the potential market for it by multiplying the number of people who like ice cream by the number of people “who have hands?” This looks like someone did that for real.

