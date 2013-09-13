This Week in Posters: Robocop and Johnny Knoxville

Senior Editor
09.13.13 27 Comments

bad_grandpa_ver2

THIS WEEK IN POSTERSThis Week in Posters & Stills is our weekly round-up (and critique) of all the posterspublicity stills, one-sheets, and set photos that hit in the previous week, a nice little early preview of what’s to come in the movie world. Posted every Wednesday or Thursday, or Friday, like this week (sorry, I had screenings).

JACKASS PRESENTS: BAD GRANDPA. I honestly can’t get enough of Johnny Knoxville in old man make-up. There’s something wrong with me, I know. That said, this poster is really straining credulity. No one’s going to buy an old man in a shopping cart. Do you know how hard it is to get someone over 70 into and out of a shopping cart? (God knows I do). It takes them 15 minutes to get into a folding chair.

I’m very excited for this new “Jackass Presents” franchise, by the way. I’m dying to see where they take it next. “Jackass Presents: Fart Helmets in Space.” “Jackass Presents: A Night of Too Many Nutshots.” “Jackass Presents: Sinbad.” They could go anywhere with this.

robocop

ROBOCOP.

WAAAAH, IT DOESN’T LOOK LIKE THE ROBOCOP I REMEMBER, I’M NEVER COMING OUT OF MY ROOM AGAIN POUT POUT POUT!

Seriously though, the sterile black and white motif makes it look a lot like the Total Recall remake, and that is not an association you want people making. Then again, that assumes people remember the Total Recall remake, which is probably a stretch.

counselor_ver8

THE COUNSELOR.

Dear God, this poster is a disaster. The pointless diagonal, the bad Photoshop, the fact that Cameron Diaz and her dumb cat lady costume are front and center… wow, way to make me bag on a movie I’m insanely excited for. THEY EVEN TAMPED DOWN JAVIER BARDEM’S HAIR, WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE.

TheCounselor-Bardem-Diaz

12-years-a-slave-pictures-5MR. PIP.

In the midst of a Civil War, a Papua New Guinean girl becomes obsessed with her new teacher’s reading of Great Expectations. It sounds like every bad Oprah Movie Club plot ever, but I was in as soon as I saw that guy in the top hat, ascot, and red and blue vest. The clothes, where does he get such wonderful clothes!

book_thief

THE BOOK THIEF.

She steals books during the Holocaust! Come on, this is a parody of Oscar movies, right? Does she read them to a dyslexic SS guard while her autistic orphan brother plays the cello? No way this is real.

captain_phillips_ver3

CAPTAIN PHILLIPS.

“Aim for the white man’s giant head.”

cold_comes_the_night

COLD COMES THE NIGHT.

Okay, so what’s worse, the poster, the title or the tagline? I think it’s even money. I hope it’s a thriller about Bryan Cranston learning to use the layer opacity function. “He’s set it to 15 percent! My God, you’ll barely be able to see him coming!”

How did they manage to make him look like Walter Sobchak? Or get him to be in this movie?

computer_chess_ver3_xlg

COMPUTER CHESS.

A retro poster design for a retro movie, can’t argue with that. I’m just glad AO Scott liked it, so I can use it to impress all my friends at the NPR pledge drive. *fills brandy snifter with own farts, inhales deeply*

counselor_ver2

It’s not fair that a guy this handsome gets to have a giant penis too. Whatever, his semen probably tastes really gross. Don’t even bother, ladies. counselor_ver3

So Brad Pitt, Michael F. Assbender, and Javier Bardem? Where’s this set, handsome town? I’m damn sure not going to believe Texas. counselor_ver4

I love that they based a character’s look on Brian Grazer. I guarantee that guy smells like cloves and shoe leather. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.

 

counselor_ver5

She’s like a cat, get it? counselor_ver6

You could’ve named five or six people I would’ve believed this was before Penelope Cruz. Where did her facial features go?dallas_buyers_club_ver2

DALLAS BUYERS CLUB.

I ripped the last Dallas Buyers Club poster for not being McConaugey enough, and this is much better. “Dare to live” might as well be “Just keep livin.”

don_jon_ver4

DON JON.

Happy ending, get it? It’s about porn. Hey, you forgot Julianne Moore’s eyebrows.

enders_game_ver12

ENDER’S GAME.

Wait, that’s Hailee Steinfeld in the middle? When did she turn into Dawn Wiener?

free_birds_ver3

FREE BIRDS.

Here’s the Brazilian poster for Free Birds, with the Brazilian voice cast set inside speech bubbles. I’ve actually never seen this approach before. Also, “Bons de Bico” is my new favorite title of anything ever.

genetic_roulette_the_gamble_of_our_lives

GENETIC ROULETTE.

Yes, I like this title and poster much better than “GMO OMG,” which I assume is about a similar subject. Here’s a tip, if you make a movie about a serious subject, don’t name it like it’s a charity kickball team.ghost_team_one

GHOST TEAM ONE.

It’s impossible for me to look at this without hearing the Mexican announcer guy voice.

good_people

GOOD PEOPLE.

James Franco is in everything lately. You think it’s a new performance art thing?

homefront

HOMEFRONT.

Oh my God, Franco is about to dicknose everyone so hard. Is he wearing eyeliner? That look is so sizzling it’s creating sparks.

linsanity

LINSANITY.

Wait, Jeremy Lin is Christian? He seems too, I don’t know, Asian to be Christian. Okay, I’m now realizing how racist that sounds. In any case, I’m sure this is good because I love people of all races, religions, and creeds. (*backs slowly out of room*)

secret_life_of_walter_mitty_ver7

SECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY.

FINALLY, SOME LEG ROOM, AM I RIGHT? And what’s the deal with airline food? Hello? Is this thing on?

snowpiercer_ver19

SNOWPIERCER.

Wait, I’m confused, why is that huge cock shaped like a train?

thor_the_dark_world_ver7

THOR: THE DARK WORLD.

The facial expressions are off here. Thor’s face says “protecting my woman from peril,” whereas Natalie Portman’s says “upset about a rude street vendor.”

thor_the_dark_world_ver10

THOR: THE DARK WORLD.

Aw, the dagger. Weapon of choice for effeminate evil guys everywhere.

(It says “Kingdom” instead “World” because it’s a German poster. I don’t know what sense that makes, but there you go.)

twelve_years_a_slave_ver2

12 YEARS A SLAVE.

Once again I have to point out that “esclavitud” is a badass word. Makes it sound so much worse than “slavery.” With “esclavitud” you can practically hear the chains clanking around in there with the consonants.

unknown_known

THE UNKNOWN KNOWN.

“Why is this man smiling?” I’m not so sure he is. Have you ever considered that Lizard People simply have thin lips?

zulu_ver2

ZULU.

Hey, you know what I heard about Africa? Out there, it’s “bling bang.”

Here’s the trailer, by the way.

[posters via IMPA]

Around The Web

TAGSCOLD COMES THE NIGHTCOMPUTER CHESSDALLAS BUYER'S CLUBDON JONFREE BIRDGHOST TEAM ONEJACKASS PRESENTS BAD GRANDPAlinsanityMR. PIPSECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTYSNOWPIERCERTHE BOOK THIEFthe counselorTHE UNKNOWN KNOWNThor: The Dark World

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP