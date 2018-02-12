This week in This Week In Posters, thanks to the capricious whims of alphabetical order, we begin with this poster for Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, which I’m going to go out on a limb and say most of us probably won’t get to see. There’s a lot going on in this — a crop duster, a rotting ferris wheel, multiple lens flares including one that seems to be coming out of a boob — but mostly I notice the tagline. So there are zombies… who are “Southern fried” (whatever the hell that means)… who… grow on you?
Hey, poster designers. You know we haven’t seen this movie yet, right? My brain hurts trying to connect the concepts of Southern fried zombies, and things that grow on you. This feels like an SAT analogy that I’ve failed.
Pretty cool IMAX poster for Black Panther here, but what’s all the stuff splattered in the background? Is it gold? Oh well, it’s not an action poster unless you have random particles of stuff in the background anymore.
Oh no, it looks like someone forgot to add the tagline to this Black Panther poster. I believe it’s supposed to say “out here it’s ‘bling bang.'”
I like the hands all over here, but hold up, is that a dwarf hand on her boob? This movie is even sexier than I first thought.
Nice to see that Black Panther is from the very specific country of… Africa?
There were absolutely no fewer than 5 meetings about whether or not to include Madagascar on there.
well its a made up country of Wakanda, so I guess they didnt want any backlash over choosing a real country over another idk
As they said in Boyz in the Hood, “All y’all from Africa.”
I’m interested in the Tomb Raider reboot because the game it’s based on was kinda dark and torture porny and I’m into Alicia Vikander taking on that role.
On paper, I agree, since the game was basically The Descent with mercenaries instead of cave people. But the trailer just looks like generic C-grade action movie.
If the game wasn’t enough torture porn for you, some fans (God, fans suck) edited and animated a twenty-minute torture porn video where you can see dongs going in.
Bret was right. The Internet wasn’t worth it.
That second Black Panther poster looks gimp as hell.
Nothing says Pyrenees like… wait, what exactly is going on there?
Who cares? No one’s going to see it.
C’mon, I have see if overfed Bruce Springsteen lets Lil’ Red ride off with that bag of cash. Vancey knows how to sell this shit.
I’ll probably see Pyrenees because that’s where my dog is from and she’s a good girl. Maybe not full price good but certainly matinee good.
I tried that once but I got stuck watching Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman falling in love in the outback. Would not recommend.
Anyone else having trouble going directly to filmdrunk.com and getting timed out for a lack of response?
Yeah, they killed the url this weekend. Update your bookmark because now you have to go to uproxx.com/filmdrunk
It’s kind of amazing how deep they’re trying to bury this particular corner of the website. There’s no way to navigate to just fd without manually entering the url and now they nixed that.
@Verbal Kunt I suspect FD isn’t as glossy “easy breezy covergirl” like the majority of the Uproxx content.
@Verbal Kunt- Ruh roh. I quit going to Uproxx a while back and now it looks like I must to get here. Hey, at least there’s no way to get directly to comments via mobile!
PS- Cattle dogs are a joy.
In six months we’ll all be using Kinja.
@OhMyBalls – They really are. Also, I like to request the desktop version of the site while on mobile.
This has been resolved, thanks for the head’s up guys. Simple redirect error.
Nice to see Minnie Driver getting movie work again, but Spinning Man seems like the alt title to that wheelchair kid show she’s on.
Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies was made by setting up a camera in Tallahassee and letting it roll for a week.
That Imitation Girl poster also reminds me of Under the Skin [undertheskinmovie.com]
The first “Compulsion” poster makes me think of the U2 video of “Numb”.
Between how racist all internet commoners are, and how not racist official movie reviewers want to appear, I can’t wait to see the disparity in Black Panther’s rotten tomatoes rating. Also I have no life.
I vote that we make the Frotcast gang all go see Status Update together. If we have to all pitch in to get them the Youtube Red subscription, then by golly we’ll do it.
Please SMASH the fuck out of the ‘Like’ button on this comment if you’re in, fam.
“I also look forward to a mom comedy that doesn’t include a scene of the moms slow-motion cool walking set to ’90s hip-hop.”
Hate to disappoint, but this is made by the same people who did Juno. So, you’re gonna get that slow-mo.
Yeah, but we also get a shot in the trailer of her dropping an iPhone on her newborn, which is fucking hilarious.
The trailer for A Quiet Place is good, but I couldn’t watch more than that and upon pain of death I’d choose death over sitting through the entire thing because there’s no way it is as good as what I can imagine.
Who or what is “De Bioscoop”?
A couple of thoughts
I thought Sam Worthington was Chris Pratt in the scaly alien poster
Pacific Rim posters and the ‘idea’ of Pacific Rim is better than the product
All I could think of was a glory hole with that Tey remain poster
How the hell did Kyrie find time to make a movie while leading the Cs this year?
In 3 years tops, Status Update is going to be such a dated looking movie.
Status Update looks like a dated movie from 3 years ago.
Is it Guy Pearce Bronson or Guy Pierce Bronson?
The only Venom movie I want has Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon.
After seeing the second “Compulsion” poster, I’m fully on board. I love movies that show the dagger going in.
“Anyway, I saw the trailer for this the other day, and apparently it’s a kind of Shallow Hal situation, where she hits her head and wakes up thinking she’s a beautiful fashion model even though nothing has changed.”
I want this to happen to Matt Lieb, but instead of feeling like a super model, he can only speak with his bread pie Englishman accent.