This Week In Posters: The Avengers Literary And Potato Peel Society

This week in This Week In Posters we begin with… aw, son of a bitch, fresh out of the gate you’re going to assault me with child actor hair? Ugh. Parents: don’t let your children become child actors. And if you are, at least give them a damn haircut. Also, poster designers, if you absolutely need to get the stars’ faces in there, come up with a better solution than random squares.
[all posters via IMPA]
How many characters are there in The Avengers: Infinity Wars? So many that even the character posters have multiple characters in them. I’m not sure how they decided these ones were “green,” but here we are. As I’ve said, in poster parlance, sparks/debris flying everywhere = lots of action.
This one makes it looks like Cap is dead. Also, is there a more worthless storyline in the Avengers universe than Bucky? I feel like they’ve been teasing this guy’s story for like seven movies now.
I feel like I need a jewelers’ loupe to decipher these Avengers posters. I do see that Scarlett Johansson is featured prominently. In a universe that features a talking raccoon, a tree, a Norse God and a Spider-Man I’m glad they still save room for a girl who knows jiu-jitsu.
That child with the terrible hair is named Arman Darbo. Arman. Darbo.
My French is very poor so unfortunately I may never know what “Le Book Club” is about.
Uncle Drew was a Pepsi commercial and The LeBrons was a Nike commercial and Jackass had fake old people skating and Tom Cruise was in A Few Good Men with Kevin Bacon!
Shows what you know, Thanos only wants to destroy HALF the universe. so you know… totally different.
The colors are representing the different infinity stones. Oh, no thanks, I’ll wedgie myself out.
[www.youtube.com]
That Rampage poster looks like the gorilla has a crocodile for a dong so now I’m wishing that that’s what the movie is about.
“I immediately assumed Mike Myers was playing British in this and I don’t entirely know why.” Because Mike Myers only plays British now. He REALLY wants to be Mrs Doubtfire.
Why is it that that Christian Bale movie poster instantly made me want to eat chili?