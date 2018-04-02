This Week In Posters: The Avengers Literary And Potato Peel Society

Senior Editor
04.02.18

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters we begin with… aw, son of a bitch, fresh out of the gate you’re going to assault me with child actor hair? Ugh. Parents: don’t let your children become child actors. And if you are, at least give them a damn haircut. Also, poster designers, if you absolutely need to get the stars’ faces in there, come up with a better solution than random squares.

[all posters via IMPA]

IMPA

How many characters are there in The Avengers: Infinity Wars? So many that even the character posters have multiple characters in them. I’m not sure how they decided these ones were “green,” but here we are. As I’ve said, in poster parlance, sparks/debris flying everywhere = lots of action.

IMPA

This one makes it looks like Cap is dead. Also, is there a more worthless storyline in the Avengers universe than Bucky? I feel like they’ve been teasing this guy’s story for like seven movies now.

IMPA

I feel like I need a jewelers’ loupe to decipher these Avengers posters. I do see that Scarlett Johansson is featured prominently. In a universe that features a talking raccoon, a tree, a Norse God and a Spider-Man I’m glad they still save room for a girl who knows jiu-jitsu.

