This Week In Posters: So This ‘Han Solo’ Guy Must Be A Pretty Big Deal, Huh?

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this poster for Action Point, starring Johnny Knoxville, who’s a big enough star to get his name above the title, but not big enough not to be introduced as “the star of Jackass.” The poster itself looks like a cross between Meatballs and the album cover for Green Day’s Dookie. I’m expecting hijinks. Also, is it just me, or does that character of Knoxville make him look kind of like Michael Shannon.

This is just one of a new batch of character posters from The American Meme. The great thing about “meme” is that it can be pretty much anything that makes you go “I recognize that.” So, yeah. Emily Ratajkowski. Fame is not private. Those are things I understand, I guess.

*Pushes glasses up nose* *Looks up from leather-bound volume* I like it when the boobs are squashed together.

Whoa, snapping selfies on a bare single mattress? Is this a thing? Is that a young Madonna? I have to admit, I do not recognize this meme.

“Fame is a beast” accompanying a picture of… The Fat Jew? Does that mean the Fat Jew is meant to be the beast? Or fame? I’m not sure either of those things are the first attribute that comes to mind to describe The Fat Jew.