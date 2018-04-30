This Week In Posters: So This ‘Han Solo’ Guy Must Be A Pretty Big Deal, Huh?

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this poster for Action Point, starring Johnny Knoxville, who’s a big enough star to get his name above the title, but not big enough not to be introduced as “the star of Jackass.” The poster itself looks like a cross between Meatballs and the album cover for Green Day’s Dookie. I’m expecting hijinks. Also, is it just me, or does that character of Knoxville make him look kind of like Michael Shannon.
This is just one of a new batch of character posters from The American Meme. The great thing about “meme” is that it can be pretty much anything that makes you go “I recognize that.” So, yeah. Emily Ratajkowski. Fame is not private. Those are things I understand, I guess.
*Pushes glasses up nose* *Looks up from leather-bound volume* I like it when the boobs are squashed together.
Whoa, snapping selfies on a bare single mattress? Is this a thing? Is that a young Madonna? I have to admit, I do not recognize this meme.
“Fame is a beast” accompanying a picture of… The Fat Jew? Does that mean the Fat Jew is meant to be the beast? Or fame? I’m not sure either of those things are the first attribute that comes to mind to describe The Fat Jew.
“It’s interesting to me that the ultimate boss move is not putting your arms through the sleeves in your coat. How did that even start?”
*thinks* [www.spaghetti-western.net]
To answer your question Vince. Yes, skulls are/were the “motif” of Alexander McQueen’s branding.
High fashion Ed Hardy
“Rio” looks like it’s based on a visualization of Kevin Smiths thoughts.
I’m still not selling my Ben Foster stock.
Hotel Artemis is like someone watched John Wick and wanted to make a movie about Ian McShane’s Continental except without Ian McShane. That should be illegal.
Tag has a really great cast which is a shame because the whole idea of that movie is so fucking stupid.
What, you don’t want to watch another “funny” movie that tries to normalize endless adolesence?
I’m just glad that Julius Pepperwood is getting work.
Me: Did you notice the Yeti’s don’t have noses?
Imaginary Friend: But how do they smell?
Me: Awful!!
Jesus that’s a lot of posters. I only scrolled down here to say that dumb Johnny Knoxville movie poster looks like Camp Nowhere.
Also, is it just me, or does that character of Knoxville make him look kind of like Michael Shannon.
Looks like they drew Amy Smart’s face on that girl next to him.
This is the most human Nic Cage’s hair has looked in years. Is that enough reason to sit through 211? My gut tells me it is not.