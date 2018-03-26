This Week In Posters: ‘Isle Of Dogs’ Doggies Everywhere And More

This week in posters, I may have to have a talk with these studios about not releasing seven batches of character posters for every movin’ picture. It makes this poster poster’s job a lot harder. Or at least, longer. Anyway, enough about me. Let’s begin, with this new poster for Always At The Carlyle.
I assume The Carlyle is a fancy place where celebs hang out, so it makes sense that the poster for it would literally be a series of names dropped — into the shape of the Empire State Building! Another clue! And it comes from the director of… uh… Crazy About Tiffany’s. Which my research tells me is a documentary about Tiffany’s. Before that he directed Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf’s, about the department store. All in all it seems like this guy has made a fine career out of loving brands.
The perspective on this is so offbeat that I keep scrolling up and down and getting lost in it. So that’s nice. Also, I like that they put a flower on his crotch and made it squirt glowy things. Is the Freudian angle a stretch here? It feels like the only thing happening in it.
Ah, a good ol’ billowy smoke poster. You may remember Murder On The Orient Express? That one was good. Here they kind of ruined the nice smoke image by sticking a floating head in there (though I do love Melissa Leo). This Summer… Melissa Leo is… The Smoke Monster.
You might not be able to tell because of the small size and crappy quality, but this movie apparently features Corey Feldman playing a drag queen named “Queeny.” Clever name. Kind of like when I was five and got a golden retriever and named her Goldie. Anyway, they should publicize that part more.
Here’s the official synopsis:
A rogue police detective in search of his parents killer is murdered and reborn the ultimate killer. [IMDb]
Well well well, I guess the murdered has become… uh, the murderer. Sounds wonderful. Now, go back and make a real poster. I can’t even tell what the murder weapon is. Is that a sharpened stick? A sword? A giant toothpick? Is that Snookie on the far right? I need to know more.
Duck Butter gets a Jazz Age poster to go with the Jazz Age title. Doesn’t exactly scream the premise, but hey, points for thematic consistency. You think the ladies go cheek to cheek? Yowza.
The inspiration for this design seems to be “What if we threw some dirt clods at a cinder block wall and they smushed in the shape of pensive people?”
Sidenote: Is Daniel Bruhl our most rat-like actor? Discuss.
That’s a bold move to ask how many Hotel Transylvanias have been made under the “Hotel Transylvania 3” poster, Vince.
I believe this is the third.
The Pearl AKA Not Another Tranny Movie
“Anyway, a bunch of dorks sitting in a room five feet away from each other all on VR headsets desperately seeking human connection is our future.” – Vince Mancini
*Insert GIF of an Italian chef kissing his fingertips here.
The Anything poster is dope, it’s hard to pick a winner between that one and Superfly.
The Lynyrd Skynyrd poster is great because white hat guy was all, “Do I have to stop smoking for this photoshoot? It was a rhetorical question you beret wearing pansy! Take the fucking picture!”
While Krystal has a great tagline, the story is so outlandish I was only able to masturbate once during my screening. If you hated 3 Billboards because of the inability to accept a far fetched premise with unrealistic people, you’ll hate Krystal as well. Which sucks, because both movies have wonderful casts.
What’s up with the wall paper Vince? Are you redecorating? Everyone knows shiplap is in, but your observations presuppose are, what if it isn’t?
A movie about a pope? He’s not even young.
An adventure too big for the real world tells me that there are no stakes in Ready Player One, and along the way, the protagonist is gonna get called a “fag,” like a lot.
Corey Feldman as a tranny is the first time he’s gone method since he played Mouth in The Goonies.
Bleh, City of Angels. I can’t stand that dumb Goo Goo Dolls song. Always makes me think it’s from Armageddon or something.
I wondered what kind of person would call themselves something dumb like “Director X” but apparently he’s some Canadian dude named Lutz so it makes sense.
If the Fat Jew appeared to me as a genie who’d make my status updates come true my first status update would be “Fat Jew found dead from autofellatio related injuries at public urinal.”
Then he’d probably murder Harvey Weinstein thinking he found a loophole but I’d have to sue him at genie court.
That went really dark really quickly, but then I got to Genie Court and chuckled at the image in my head.
I love this comment. All I can think of is genie court. I’m obsessed with genie court. Even while I sleep I Dream Of Genie Court.
I’m Bewitched by it.
Wait… shit.
That’s why my status is always that I’m hunting down baby Hitler in 1895 Germany.
Not sure if this is common knowledge, but I only learned it a few years ago. Duck butter is a euphemism for Jizz, so that movie got a lot more interesting.
In high school, duck butter was your crotch sweat. Is this regional like doodle/potato bug?
Im gonna have to learn the history on that
For a second I thought the new Pacific Rim movie is trying to sneak Kris Wu by us. But no, that’s apparently some kid named Mackenyu. He has no last name so that’s probably even worse.
Don’t get too excited about The Strange Ones, Vince. At the end of the second act, that kid will have a powerful transformative scene where he shaves his head to reveal… a lush, sprawling crop of childhood actor hair.
The Rock looks like he’s the giant gorilla’s dong on that poster and the orgasm is explosive.
“Exquisitely Delicate” is exactly the type of pull quote I’d expect from a movie with Soairse Ronan and the dude from Atonement.
On the morning radio they mentioned that Gary Rossington, the only living constant member of Lynyrd Skynyrd got emotional during a screening of the film because he saw his kids get emotional. I assumed it was because he had just watched a movie about the most famous trauma of his life. An event that he was badly injured in and his friends died. Also, the movie featured other friends who are also now dead. Also, maybe he realized that the people he’s toured with since the crash are a pale imitation of the original and his life since has been a sham.
They should make a movie about a guy who watches a movie about his life and realizes he’s a fool.
Like a non-comedy version of the old guy in the folk band the New Main Street Singers in A Mighty Wind realizing he’s a fraud.
Shia Lebouf did it already.