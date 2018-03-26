This Week In Posters: ‘Isle Of Dogs’ Doggies Everywhere And More

IMPA

This week in posters, I may have to have a talk with these studios about not releasing seven batches of character posters for every movin’ picture. It makes this poster poster’s job a lot harder. Or at least, longer. Anyway, enough about me. Let’s begin, with this new poster for Always At The Carlyle.

I assume The Carlyle is a fancy place where celebs hang out, so it makes sense that the poster for it would literally be a series of names dropped — into the shape of the Empire State Building! Another clue! And it comes from the director of… uh… Crazy About Tiffany’s. Which my research tells me is a documentary about Tiffany’s. Before that he directed Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf’s, about the department store. All in all it seems like this guy has made a fine career out of loving brands.

The perspective on this is so offbeat that I keep scrolling up and down and getting lost in it. So that’s nice. Also, I like that they put a flower on his crotch and made it squirt glowy things. Is the Freudian angle a stretch here? It feels like the only thing happening in it.

Ah, a good ol’ billowy smoke poster. You may remember Murder On The Orient Express? That one was good. Here they kind of ruined the nice smoke image by sticking a floating head in there (though I do love Melissa Leo). This Summer… Melissa Leo is… The Smoke Monster.

You might not be able to tell because of the small size and crappy quality, but this movie apparently features Corey Feldman playing a drag queen named “Queeny.” Clever name. Kind of like when I was five and got a golden retriever and named her Goldie. Anyway, they should publicize that part more.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A rogue police detective in search of his parents killer is murdered and reborn the ultimate killer. [IMDb]

Well well well, I guess the murdered has become… uh, the murderer. Sounds wonderful. Now, go back and make a real poster. I can’t even tell what the murder weapon is. Is that a sharpened stick? A sword? A giant toothpick? Is that Snookie on the far right? I need to know more.

Duck Butter gets a Jazz Age poster to go with the Jazz Age title. Doesn’t exactly scream the premise, but hey, points for thematic consistency. You think the ladies go cheek to cheek? Yowza.

The inspiration for this design seems to be “What if we threw some dirt clods at a cinder block wall and they smushed in the shape of pensive people?”

Sidenote: Is Daniel Bruhl our most rat-like actor? Discuss.