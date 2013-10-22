Tim Burton in talks to direct Beetlejuice 2, written by Seth Grahame-Smith

Tim Burton has basically been plagiarizing himself for the last decade, so much so that he even married a human Tim Burton character. So hey, might as well go with it, right? I assume that’s the thinking behind Warner Bros offering Burton the directing job on Beetljuice 2. Even though if Beetlejuice (1988) was a person, it’d be old enough to drink.
From The Hollywood Reporter:
Sources say that Burton has the offer from Warner Bros. to direct the movie, on which he is already a producer with David Geffen.
But insiders say that Burton has yet to read the latest draft of the script, which is by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg [Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg’s son -Ed]. (Grahame-Smith penned the scripts for Burton’s Dark Shadows and the Burton-produced Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, based on his own novel.) The involvement of Michael Keaton, who played the titular ghost, is up in the air at this stage.
And it’s by no means his next movie. That would be Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, which is set up at Fox.
I would say that Burton not having read the script, when it was co-written by Seth Grahame-Smith, seems like it’d be a huge obstacle to this getting made, given Seth Grahame-Smith’s less-than-stellar track record. But that sure didn’t stop Dark Shadows from getting made. I’m not sure if Tim Burton even reads scripts these days, or if he just doodles eyeliner and his ideas for ornately-patterned waistcoats on them. Whether Beetlejuice 2 happens or not, I eagerly await Burton’s next film, “Snowglobe Full of Eyeliner, Part 6,” starring Helena Bonham Carter’s giant hair and a pile of Johnny Depp’s bracelets.
Conflicted, I am. On one hand, I couldn’t care less about another Beetlejuice – On the other hand, I’m all for Michael Keaton getting more work. Dude’s underrated.
I was watching Out of Sight the other night and his brief role is always a pleasant surprise in an already great movie.
Keaton is my man. However, people need to stop saying he was the best Batman. Those movies blew–not his fault, but still.
Between the TLC quotes and telling the Bed, Bath and Beyond staff to be on the lookout for a serial rapist he had some of the best lines in The Other Guys, too.
No wait that’s from my other job disregard that. Wait, no, don’t disregard that.
David Katzenberg’s collective works include The Hard Times of RJ Berger and The Handbook for the Recently Diseased. This nepotism must stop.
Depp’s wardrobe is kind of genius. He’s incredibly famous, but if he puts on a Polo shirt and Dockers he can walk down any street on the planet unrecognized.
Meanwhile Johnny Depp has been cast with One Direction in the remake of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in which he’ll be portraying Steven Tyler’s microphone stand.
“The involvement of Michael Keaton, who played the titular ghost, is up in the air at this stage.”
I thought Geena Davis was the titular ghost in Beetlejuice?
Johnny Depp dresses like a flamboyant Victorian era street orphan. He even has the accent.
with all the skin treatment he probably goes through, those leather bracelets are probably in better shape then when they we attached to the cow..
And the obligatory: This is beetle. He’s the baddest cat. And he knows. He’s the best.
Robin Thicke is going to be pissed when he has to give Keaton back that suit.
Bring back Winona Rider and I’m in. She’s another Julianne Moore in terms of aging well.
I can see them doing the Hook style.
Seconded, just saw her in The Ice Man and she looks better than ever.
Bettlejuice was a pretty physical role… 25 years ago. Michael Keaton is in his 60’s.
yeah but he’s pretty spry.
Beetlejuice Goes Hawaaiian or GTFO
I forgot Alec Baldwin was in the original as Confused Dead Person No.1