Tobey & Leo on the set of The Great Gatsby, with Gatsby Quotes

08.25.11

Director Baz Luhrmann is currently in Australia shooting his adaptation of The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo Di Caprio (Jay Gatsby), Tobey Maguire (Nick Carraway), Isla Fisher (Myrtle Wilson), and Carey Mulligan (Daisy Buchanan). Hopefully it turns out better than Australia (WOOF), but in the meantime, here’s a few pictures from the set. Either they’re just driving around the set in these and not actually shooting, or the costume designer decided to go real casual. “This is set when? Eh, I dunno, just throw on a t-shirt.”
Oh, and I thought the banner picture could use a little Gyllenhaal to brighten it up.
