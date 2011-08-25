Director Baz Luhrmann is currently in Australia shooting his adaptation of The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo Di Caprio (Jay Gatsby), Tobey Maguire (Nick Carraway), Isla Fisher (Myrtle Wilson), and Carey Mulligan (Daisy Buchanan). Hopefully it turns out better than Australia (WOOF), but in the meantime, here’s a few pictures from the set. Either they’re just driving around the set in these and not actually shooting, or the costume designer decided to go real casual. “This is set when? Eh, I dunno, just throw on a t-shirt.”
Oh, and I thought the banner picture could use a little Gyllenhaal to brighten it up.
[FlynetPictures via ComingSoon]
Tobey & Leo on the set of The Great Gatsby, with Gatsby Quotes
Director Baz Luhrmann is currently in Australia shooting his adaptation of The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo Di Caprio (Jay Gatsby), Tobey Maguire (Nick Carraway), Isla Fisher (Myrtle Wilson), and Carey Mulligan (Daisy Buchanan). Hopefully it turns out better than Australia (WOOF), but in the meantime, here’s a few pictures from the set. Either they’re just driving around the set in these and not actually shooting, or the costume designer decided to go real casual. “This is set when? Eh, I dunno, just throw on a t-shirt.”
iOh, and I thought the banner picture could use a little Gyllenhaal to brighten it up.
Why would you think that? The little Gyllenhaal obviously didn’t do a very good job of brightening up Heath Ledger.
This sounds better than the fake Scorsese version starring Vincent Chase, but not by much. Why do they never get an American to direct a Gatsby movie? Paul Rudd was a great Nick, but that one sucked too.
P.S. in Tobey’s entourage, DiCaprio appears to be his Turtle.
Leo insisted that the green light at the dock be solar powered.
I’ll save my time for the Oliver Stone reboot about Gatsby as a Miami coke runner, The Great Gaksby.
I never got the symbolic undercurrents of the part in the book where Nick throws up on the dainty shit Myrtle placed in the geraniums. My prof said it concerned his derision towards her pseudo class bourgeois antics. I just thought the dude was a damn freak and the shitter was clogged.
A better movie would be The Great Gackt-sby starring oh so dreamy Korean superstar Gackt as a shirtless, martial artist millionaire who has extravagant parties and fights vampires.
“Hopefully it turns out better than Australia”
OR EVERYTHING ELSE BAZ LUHRMAN HAS EVER MADE.
Best Gatsby quote: “I’d like to bend her over a barrel and show her the fifty states.”