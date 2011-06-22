Tobey Maguire won “$1 million a month” playing illegal poker

Tobey Maguire’s double life as a high-stakes poker player is coming to light as a result of an FBI investigation into a an embezzling hedge-fund manager who was also a degenerate gambler (shocking, I know). Basically, this guy,
As Ruderman sits in a Texas jail until 2018, convicted on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of investment adviser fraud, lawyers for the clients whose funds he embezzled are filing a series of civil suits against those who won big in the illegal poker dens, in the hope of recouping some of their lost savings.
Ruderman lost $311,300 to Maguire, including one losing hand of $110,000, on July 30, 2007, it’s claimed.
The games were “exclusive events, by invitation only, and that there was a regular roster of players consisting of wealthy celebrities, entrepreneurs, attorneys and businessmen,” according to the lawsuit.
Tinsel town A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also played in the no-limit Texas Hold ’em games held on a twice weekly basis in suites at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel, Four Seasons, and the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard, which had a buy-in of $100,000, multiple members of the ring told Star. DiCaprio, Affleck and Damon are not being sued.
Others who were part of the secret society and are facing hefty lawsuits include billionaire businessman Alex Gores, The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes, Welcome Back, Kotter star Gabe Kaplan, Paris Hilton’s infamous sex tape partner, Rick Salomon, record label owner Cody Leibel and Las Vegas nightlife entrepreneur and real-estate developer Andrew Sasson, among others.
Maguire won as much as $1 million a month over a period of three years, one source told Star, which is on newsstands Wednesday.
“That means he could have made up to $30 to $40 million from these games,” the whistle-blowing card shark predicted. [RadarOnline]
And I’m sure that’s an accurate estimate, because if there’s one thing I know about poker, it’s that your earnings from it are as constant and reliable as Old Faithful. One Hollywood A-lister whose name you WON’T find among the invitees to the games, however, is Paul Walker, who was no doubt presumed to have an unfair advantage. If you’ve seen any of his movies, you know the one thing that guy’s got going for him is an impenetrable poker face.
Paul Walker, impenetrable? Michelle Rodriguez disagrees.
After catching 15 minutes of Takers the other night, I’d say that Paul Walker has also mastered the flop.
I, too, would Jack All In Tilly’s Five-Heart.
(..or something…)
BOOBS!!
Tobey is more comfortable than most having it all pushed in on him. Big advantage.
Jeff Buckley tried to get into celebrity poker, but he lost it all on the river.
I’d like to Double Down on Jennifer Tilly’s titties.
“Isn’t that blackjack?”
From the waist down!
*goes to corner, tries to think of pinochle jokes*
Wait, this rich, exclusive group includes Welcome Back, Kotter star Gabe Kaplan?! Somebody’s still getting residuals from behind-the-scenes footage of Travolta’s Sweathog days.
Aaron Ralston played, but would only bet on one hand.
Vince played, but his hands were horrible.
Looks like Tilly got all in just before the flop.
Tilly obviously doesn’t need a poker face.
Her days of playing tight, sadly over.
I’d poke her… (*bow tie spin, tap dance*)
@PB: Kaplan is an accomplished poker player and even won some sort of world championship back in the 1980s (not WSOP, and I’m too lazy to look it up). I’m sure he sees these hedge fund millionaires as easier marks than Epstein’s mother.
River usually flops on the sidewalk at the Viper Room, not inside.
Jacktion! would like to get his fingers pinochle deep in Jennifer Tilly’s vagina.
‘Whistle-blowing card shark’ brings up an awesome image.
here’s me playing the world’s smallest invisible dick
I told you circumcision was a bad idea.
Tilly’s voice is so annoying, I’d much rather poke-‘er-face.
Not one comment yet about Jennifer’s Pair? Either you’ve all let me down or maybe it’s just too obvious…
Weird thing I find now is that Jennifer Tilly is about the 5th best looking poker babe these days. How did it happen that hot chicks began to infiltrate? I mean, it’s awesome, especially when they try to distract you.
Tilly never wins much from poker tournaments when dressed like that because many of her competitors end up holding nuts.
An airy “Hola” to you, Ms. Tilly.
