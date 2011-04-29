Today’s Rape Van: This guy seems legit

I took this myself in San Francisco yesterday. I wonder what kind of “spiritual counseling” goes on there. I bet it’s very hands-on. Just as an aside, it was filled with black trash bags.
MORNING LINKS
“Bieber-impersonating porn dude will jack it for you if you buy him stuff on Amazon.” |Uproxx|
Of COURSE China built a sperm-collecting machine. So did the US, ours is called “Paris Hilton.” |GammaSquad|
Chuck Lorre is rebooting Two and a Half Men. Of course he is. |WarmingGlow|
Video of a figure skater breaking his nose. |WithLeather|
Check out our Koi-related prank calls on this week’s Frotcast, including “Koi Skin Vest” and “Otter Car.” |Frotcast|
The KSK draft day mailbag. |KissingSuzyKolber|
Propaganda posters for the modern workplace. |TheDailyWhat|
“Gloria Allred demonstrates gay anal sex.” |BostonStool|
40 busty British babes Prince William should’ve married. |BroBible|
Here’s a Royal Wedding drinking game, which you can play if you’re not already playing my “chug if you don’t give a f*ck about the royal wedding” game. |Buzzfeed|
The 15 most badass baldies in film. |NextMovie|
Here’s Olivia Munn eating Carl’s Jr. in a bikini. |WWTDD|
January Jones is pregnant. Oh boy, I can’t wait for her boobs to get bigger! |TheSuperficial|
Memoir of a child after bring your child to work today. |HolyTaco|
Pick a godd*mn release date, Apollo 18. |ScreenJunkies|
Don’t forget, LA people, tonight is Horrible Movie Night. |HMN|
Actual conversation with a coworker who got up early to watch the wedding…
Her: Did you see the wedding?
Me: No, I just looked at pictures when I woke up. But her dress was great.
Her: Do you know who designed it? Steve McQueen!
I tried to tell my grafix guy that he misspelled the GD decal! It was supposed to say Get in the f*cking van so I can kill you Counseling.
You’d think Prince William could’ve splashed out on an heir-piece for the big day…
Prince William should have cross pollinated with one of these other world princesses. Can you imagine the kids?
[nationalskirtday.com]
A good rape van doesn’t have windows.
I mean….what’s a rape van?