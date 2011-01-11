Tom Cruise, Sham Wife Boycott Oscars

Back in November, angelic unicorn whisperer Anne Hathaway hosted Saturday Night Live and the result was an episode that wasn’t necessarily terrible. And while I can sit here and break off into a 10,000-word rant about how terrible Jim Carrey’s recent hosting gig was, I won’t, because Vince won’t reach around if I do. What I can tell you is how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are allegedly boycotting the Academy Awards because of Hathaway’s impression of Holmes from that episode.
Hathaway, who is as pure as a golden retriever’s smile, is hosting the Oscars alongside Filmdrunk favorite James Franco, so this news comes as a blow to the zero people who care about TomKat. As for the sketch and impression in question, for once I actually looked at Anne and thought, “Hey, she’s more than just an amazing rack and oddly pale hotness.” But Cruise and Holmes took the harmless impression as an insult and now they’re calling off their trip to the Oscars because they’re
both terrible actors and will never be nominated for crap and would probably be left out of the “In Memoriam” montage at this point in their careers offended.
Jump on my couch, All Headline News…
A source told the Daily mail, “Tom and Katie don’t want to cross paths with Anne. They used to be friends and took Anne to a Tina Turner concert in 2008 when Anne split up from her boyfriend Raffaello Follieri.”
“Katie feels they were really supportive at a difficult time so she feels let down that Anne took to national TV to make fun of her.”
“Anne didn’t even warn her it was going to be on TV.”
The source added, “The whole thing has left a sour taste with Tom.”
Are you sure it wasn’t a bitter, salty taste?
Whatever, I’m sure the MTV Movie Awards will invite Tom as the winner of best actor for Knight and Day. He totally deserves it and thank Buddha there’s an award show that still gets it.
Tom Thumb just doesn’t want Hathaway stealing his “anal sex reference” thunder.
Yeah, and I’m sure Tom Cruise called Harvey Weinstein and let him know all about his role in Tropic Thunder before it hit theaters. Swords ain’t just for crossing, Tommy Boy, they can cut both ways too.
I know they’re crazy, but I’d still ShamWow his Sham Wife.
They’re going to need to find one tiny, Napoleonic seat filler for that empty spot.
SURI CRUISE HESSIAN PUPPET MASTER!!!
Yeah, Cruise is a seat filler all right…
I guess it would be too much to ask for them to get Hathaway back on for a skit where she dresses like a goblin-looking toddler and sings ‘I’m Suri, So Suri’?
So I’m the meat in a Vanessa Bayer and Anne Hathaway sandwich. Billy Ray can watch, but only if he pays.
I dunno, Fek. I just can’t picture a world where Tom is the top. His bedroom would have to be filled with step-stools.
Oh, come on, that impression wasn’t even mean-spirited. It’s not like she bad fun of Katie’s subpar acting, or Tom’s craziness, or Tom’s shortness, or Tom’s egocentrism or even Tom’s belief in a batshit cult founded by a bad sci-fi author.
Keep being an epic douchecanoe, Tom. I’m sure it won’t hurt your career at all.
I mean loose stools.
The Mighty Feklahr prefers to imagine Tom Thumb has one of them exo suits like Ripley in Aliens to make him feel taller (and to help carry his ego around).
I’m not saying Tom Cruise is short, but his high heels are higher than mine.
I’m not saying Tom Cruise is short, but he is nuttier than a squirrel turd.
I’m not saying Tom Cruise is homosexual, but he is really short for a man.
I’m not saying Tom Cruise is an egotist, but he has a terrible sense of humor.
I’m not saying Tom Cruise is a certifiable lunatic, but he is a Scientologist.
That banner pic seems much more appropriate for the “surprise buttsecks” caption than any kitty picture.
Since when is seeing Tina Turner the cure for anything other than an erection?
You have to respect his acting chops. Didja see how hard he trained to get those sausagy, stubby fingers in Tropic Thunder?
Tom Cruise is not gay, he’s greedy.
@Patty
Tom only wears high heels to reach the glory hole.
Tommy isn’t cruising for buttsecks, how dare you sir! He’s just checking that arse for body thetans.
Banner Pic:
“Thats how much I can take before the gag reflex kicks in.”
I’m not saying Tom Cruise is gay, but if both he and Tina Turner were junkies trying to steal my money, I’d have more fear for Tina Turner.