Tom Cruise's 'Jack Reacher' Has A Trailer

In Jack Reacher, Tom Cruise plays… wait, Tom Cruise is starring in a film called Jack Reacher? Interesting…

When a gunman takes five lives with six shots, all evidence points to the suspect in custody. On interrogation, the suspect offers up a single note: “Get Jack Reacher!” So begins an extraordinary chase for the truth, pitting Jack Reacher against an unexpected enemy, with a skill for violence and a secret to keep. (Via Yahoo!)

Ooh, a secret, you say. Does he have four testicles? Can he play the harmonica with his butt? Is he an estranged Kardashian sibling? Whichever, maybe when people ask why dudes with guns have been camped outside Katie Holmes’ new apartment, he can whisper, “They’re looking for Jack Reacher!” Then he’ll jump on his alien water cycle and zip back to his safe haven on board the Sea Org’s “education” ship, where hundreds of “volunteers” will make sure he has the best birthday yet!

I bet it’s fun being Tom Cruise.