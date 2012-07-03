Tom Cruise's 'Jack Reacher' Has A Trailer

In Jack Reacher, Tom Cruise plays… wait, Tom Cruise is starring in a film called Jack Reacher? Interesting…
When a gunman takes five lives with six shots, all evidence points to the suspect in custody. On interrogation, the suspect offers up a single note: “Get Jack Reacher!” So begins an extraordinary chase for the truth, pitting Jack Reacher against an unexpected enemy, with a skill for violence and a secret to keep. (Via Yahoo!)
Ooh, a secret, you say. Does he have four testicles? Can he play the harmonica with his butt? Is he an estranged Kardashian sibling? Whichever, maybe when people ask why dudes with guns have been camped outside Katie Holmes’ new apartment, he can whisper, “They’re looking for Jack Reacher!” Then he’ll jump on his alien water cycle and zip back to his safe haven on board the Sea Org’s “education” ship, where hundreds of “volunteers” will make sure he has the best birthday yet!
I bet it’s fun being Tom Cruise.
Holy shit, a rogue cop who beats people up and drives a muscle car? Damn, he must be through playing by the rules.
Don’t let Tom Cruise reach your jacks! He gets threesies with his eyes closed!
I thought the studio changed the name of this to Jack Reacharound?
“Jack Reacher” was Katie Holmes’ pet name for Tom Cruise until he finally hired someone to lower the kitchen cabinets.
Yup, that was like a parody of a trailer for a cop movie, although this cop does play the rules, the style rules for dressing your age in this month’s Vogue Hommes.
Tom Cruise coined “Jack Reacher” by combining the fist two items on the in-flight menu from John Travolta’s plane.
Please tell me “fist” isn’t a typo.
YOU’RE GLIB, BURNSY. YOU DON’T KNOW THE HISTORY OF ACTION MOVIES.
*jumps on desk, scares boss’ dog*
Q: Who do you need to know to get a Jack Reacher around here?
A: Ben Dover & Al Shoyu
“Jack Reacher” is the gayest phrase I’ve heard since “individual man date.”
/Seagal heard that character name and said, “now you’re just being ridiculous.”
Seymour Butts heard that character name and said,, “now you’re just being ridiculous.”
Awwww, the crazy man is pretending to be Baby Goose. THAT’S ADORABLE!!!
Not too be confused with rogue cop Arthur T. Reacher, who likes his suspects and his fish the same way–battered.
These fists fight for the Thetan Lord.
Whatever happens to the indignant Tom Cruise fan? I miss him/her.
Happened.
I dunno’, he looks better without the beard.
+1
So once the music kicked in, was anyone else reminded of another Tom Cruise movie? Legend.
So this is nothing at all like the books… good work hollywood.
With all the re-makes going on, why have we not seen a re-make of Legend? Hmm. I think Dream Academy just became Daft Punk. They could still rock the sound track.
Tangerine Dream, surely, although Jerry Goldsmith isn’t fucked either way.
FUCK ME…. Cruise as Jack Reacher… In the books Reacher is 6′ 4″ 250#……
fucking lame.
“Books”? My new name for you is Jack READER.
/hahaha illiterate burn
SHUT UP!
/runs upstairs to room
//slams door.
I’m going to see this just so there’s an excuse to make the sequel “Jack Reachier”
What are you compensating for with the Malibu SS, you wee little puppet man?
Black Reacher is Jon Jones’ first foray into big Hollywood projects.
This trailer is gayer than 3 dudes blowing 4 dudes
Nick Madson, is that really you?!
I came here to do two things……..chew bubblegum and kick some ass…and blow a bunch a guys….so, three things…. WELL, I’M ALL OUT OF BUBBLEGUM AND GUYS TO BLOW!!!!
Why are Tom Cruises abs making engine revving noises?
Just to let you know this movie is “for men by men”, they start out the trailer with the enigine of a muscle car running. And then once that shit, rawk guitar starts, that’s when you find out THIS guy means business.
More like Jack Reacheround, am i right?
already said earlier. i am a failure.
sad face. “Reacheround Jack” was the test title for the “Simple Jack” sequel.
He always goes full reach-around
Reacharound Jack is actually is actually the sequel to Kangaroo Jack… and yes, it’s disturbing.
Is this that Steven Seagal porno sequel I’ve been hearing about? The original installment is already a big hit in Germany.
Did anyone in Hollywood actually read one of Lee Child’s books or did they just think that Jack Reacher was a cool name for a renegade cop? And stating the bloody obvious, that lunatic cultist is literally half the size of the character he’s playing.
I’m glad we don’t see the look on Tom’s face as his hand…slowly…reaches…for the stick. Tom’s glad to.
“There’s this man…he’s a cop…at least he used to be…and he is TINY bro. Like 5’3″.”
I liked this movie when it starred Joe Don Baker and Mystery Science Theater 3000 made fun of it.
Jack Reacher is supposed to be a retired Army MP. He doesn’t have a fucking car that he drives around revving the engine like some highschool kid.
Only thing this movie got right was the scars on his stomach, bitches, and his name.
I thought “Jack Reacher” was just a cruel trick some screenwriter played on Tom Cruise.
Screenwriter: Hey Tom, I’ve got this really macho role for you. He’s a real tough guy, just like you. And, get this; his name couldn’t be any more masculine: Jack Reacher. What do you say, big guy?
Tom Cruise: Does he drive a muscle car?
Screenwriter: Sure does.
Tom Cruise: (*flips on Top Gun shades*) Daddy likes.
Reacher’s size is a big deal in the books. It’s a big part of his character, and emphasized fairly often by the author.
They should have called this movie, Antihero: Revenge of the Cultist.
Whatever this turns out to be, it won’t be Jack Reacher.