Tom Petty’s daughter is directing a Saw movie, basically

Though I’m sure we’ve long enjoyed his upbeat, post-classic rock singalong anthems, I doubt many of us knew Tom Petty had a daughter who directs. Her name is Adria Petty (not Aria, thank God) and she’s set to make her feature debut on a film called Suffocate, which is like Saw for hoarders or some sh*t. In a related story, I asked Scott Caan what he was up to these days, and he just took a huge bong load and said, “Learning to fly.”
Adria Petty, the daughter of singer Tom Petty, has been set to make her narrative feature directing debut on Suffocate, a Ben Olson-scripted thriller for Radar Pictures. Petty has directed commercials campaigns for McDonald’s, Target and Converse and helmed videos for Beyonce, Regina Spektor and Anjulie. She directed the documentary Paris, Not France, [about Paris Hilton -Ed.] which played the 2008 Toronto Film Festival.
Suffocate is a thriller about a group of city workers who enter a hoarder’s condemned brownstone and find it loaded with deadly traps, and an unrelenting killer. The group is forced to use their wits–and demolition tools–to stay alive. [Deadline]
I like to imagine one city worker turning to another and saying, “You better watch your step. Or you’re gonna get hurt yourself,” then, right before a massive pendulum saw cuts him down to size, shouting, “Don’t do me like that!”
Haha, I kid, but seriously, this sounds sh*tty.
Here’s the trailer for Paris, Not France, in case you were interested. Paris Hilton is the original booby trap.
Would say that to Billy Bob Thornton’s daughter?
BAH! I disregarded this as completely farcical as soon as it mentioned city workers doing something.
Maybe they mistook the brownstone for a Dunkin’?
Adira Petty looks so much like a man in drag, even her queefs have a cockney accent.
I’d be interested if Suffocated was a follow up doc she was doing about David Carradine.
Good to see that Tom is keeping his own special brand of holy-shit-ugly in the family.
She directed the documentary Paris, Not France
She needs to stop shooting exclusively in night-vision.
I can’t wait to see the trap door constructed entirely of old Nat Geos open up over a 10 foot deep litter box full of unfed calicoes.
“Petty has directed commercial campaigns for McDonald’s”
If by ‘directed’ you mean EATEN and by ‘commercial campaigns’ you mean EVERYTHING ON THE GODDAMN MENU…then yes.
Paris, Not France? Oh I get it, LOLROTFJO! See what she did there guys? She gave a film about a vapid idiot an unimaginative and idiotic title.
A hoarder you say? Just wait until the scene with the sparkling vampire dildo trap.
Adria Petty looks like a Wayans brother under deep cover for the FBI.
When you get a four hour boner, your doctor gives you some Adria Petty.
Well, boils and ghouls, judging by the banner pic, “Suffocate” has its Crypt Keeper cast…
If only she could combine her projects, and direct a documentary about Paris Hilton in a hoarder’s condemned brownstone loaded with deadly traps, and an unrelenting killer.
Adria Petty, in her free time, is a stunt double for Russell Brand.
Since most horror directors do subltety as well as Michael Bay does “modest”, I hope she tries a nod to her father where the first character killed is named “Dream” and she dies after being run down by the killer in a Mack truck listening to the intro to one of her father’s greatest songs.
I guess Adria got tired of doing those Progressive Insurance commercials.
She’s only doing this because her porno ‘Into the Great Wide Open’ didn’t sell very well.
Killer: Why are you screaming little girl
Girl: Because it hurts; it hurts!
Killer: Pain, you say? You want to know about pain? I’ve got some more lessons to teach you about pain!
Girl: You don’t know how it feels!
Adria Petty has a policy of giving a role to the first actor to reply to a casting call with, “Breakdown? Go ahead, give it to me.”
Tom Petty to Cher:
I’m still winning, bitch.
She directed the documentary Paris, Not France
Is this one going to have a happy ending, too?
Adria, you don’t have to live like an otaku refugee.
What’s she doing with Barry Manilow there?
She was involved in a movie a really liked called Tattoo.
Here’s hoping she makes the sequel, Tattoo 2: The Future Was Wide Open.
Even with a woman’s hair wig on, Nic Cage still has a big forehead.
